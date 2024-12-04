Do you live in a ‘happy’ area? Why this Suffolk town just got crowned the happiest place in the UK
'A sense of pride' was the most important factor when searching for the UK's happiest area
Woodbridge, Suffolk has been named the ‘happiest place to live in the UK,’ for the first time ever by Rightmove’s annual Happy Homes Index. The town beat Richmond upon Thames to claim victory for the first time.
We all deserve a happy home, especially as it's the place where we spend most of our spare time. But feeling happy in the area you live in, is also important.
There’s no point in giving your home a mood-boosting makeover if the area you live in doesn’t bring you joy. Living in a ‘happy place’ should improve your mood, reduce stress and increase your sense of belonging.
Rightmove’s Happy Home Index explores the factors that contribute to happiness, revealing what makes an area a positive place to live.
The study is now in its 13th year and was completed by 35,000 people across the UK. Alongside Suffolk being the happiest place to live in the UK, Monmouth was declared the happiest place to live in Wales, while Stirling took the crown for Scotland.
But what made Woodbridge so happy? Residents of the area ranked it particularly high for feeling that they can be themselves, community spirit and friendly residents. The ease and access to essential services like schools and doctors also ranked highly for the town.
‘It was a pleasure to hear Woodbridge has been ranked the happiest place to live. The happy mood of residents is a reflection of the vibrant town centre encompassing numerous listed buildings occupied by many independent shops, pubs and restaurants, a long-established film industry renowned independent cinema and, not least, a thriving historic and unique riverside area to enjoy the vista onto the beautiful and internationally designated, and protected, environment of the tidal River Deben estuary,’ commented Councillor Robin Sanders, Mayor and Chair Woodbridge Town Council.
UK-wide, people in Scotland, Wales, and the South West were happiest with where they live overall, while those in the East and West Midlands were the least happy.
The type of environment that made us the most happy was a rural location surrounded by woodland, a forest, a National Park, or a National Landscape. Furthermore, a sense of pride in the area lived in was ranked the most important factor by those surveyed. Interestingly, living near friends and family was the lowest driver of happiness.
So, if you are considering a move perhaps, Woodbridge could be the town for you.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
