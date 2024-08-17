5 stylish and practical bath mat alternatives that will make you want to ditch your raggedy mat ASAP
Think ouside the box with one of these stylish options
While we all want something comfy underfoot when stepping out of the shower, there's no hiding that bath mats often become worn down and dirty easily. So if you're fed up with constantly putting yours in the wash then alternatives to bath mats might be a useful upgrade for your bathroom.
A zen sanctuary to relax in is high up on the priority list when planning a bathroom (putting practicality aside) and a bath mat will contribute heavily to the aesthetics of a design. However, if you're looking for something beyond the traditional cloth bath mat to upgrade your bathroom flooring ideas we've found 5 smart options.
From permanent solutions that will allow you to ditch a flooring option altogether, to cloth alternatives that you can instantly add to your bathroom this weekend, these are the alternatives to consider.
1. Add warmth with a wooden duck board
Bathrooms can sometimes feel like stark, clinical spaces that are hard to relax in. If you want to create a sanctuary to truly sit back and switch off in then warming up the scheme with natural materials will be key. A wooden bath mat is the perfect way to do this as it's an affordable, quick switch that will provide a spa-like touch.
'Duck boards are also an ideal pick if you want to give a more raw and industrial feel to your bathroom. These consist of slats of wood that allow water to drain easily whilst providing a non-slip surface,' advises Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing.
'They are particularly well suited for bathrooms because they are naturally water-resistant and also resistant to mould and mildew. If you are also wanting to be more environmentally friendly, these mats are both eco-friendly and practical.'
2. Create a wet room
If you're truly fed up with having to lay a bath mat down, pop it in the wash and repeat, and you're considering a bathroom renovation anyway, then a wet room might be the solution.
Tiling an entire bathroom and creating an open shower will make the entire space a wash zone, so you won't need to worry about getting the floor wet. It offers so much flexibility in terms of design as you can make a bold statement with your choice of bathroom tiles, or keep it plain and simple. Although it's not an affordable bath mat alternative, it's a practical solution if a renovation is on the cards anyway.
3. Go for stone
New emerging stone bath mats are a vast departure from traditional cloth versions. These mats are available for around £25 on Amazon, so while they're more expensive than a fabric bath mat they should last far longer.
They are made from diatomaceous earth which is ultra absorbent. The benefit of using stone is that it's fast drying, odour-resistant and easy to clean. When looking for the best options make sure they have a non-stick backing so they don't slide around on a tile floor.
4. Work in underfloor heating
Another option that will allow you to forgo a bathmat altogether is to consider underfloor heating if you're in the process of a bathroom renovation. While it feels like a luxury, many homeowners are now opting for it as an alternative to their main heating system. Not only does it have the potential to lower your energy bills but it also means you might not need a scruffy-looking bath mat.
Combine with non-slip flooring like vinyl and your bathroom floor will be much safer to step out of the bath or shower onto, and it will soak up any moisture so that water doesn't pool.
5. Consider a washable rug
Machine washable rugs have changed the game for where you can include a rug in your house. While they were once a big no-no in kitchens and bathrooms, brands such as Ruggable have rewritten the rug rule book.
If you have a large or narrow bathroom, a rug can be a far more effective styling tool than a traditional bath mat. Consider a runner style that will run down the length of a bathtub. Alternatively, an area rug in the centre of the bathroom can add a touch of luxury and warmth to an echoing bathroom.
If you're not ready to lunge into a rug, you can fake the look with one of Ruggable's persian-rug style bath mats.
FAQs
What type of bath mat is most hygienic?
Hygiene is a huge factor when it comes to bathroom designs. Above all else, the materials you're choosing for your walls, floors, shower and bath must be practical and sanitary.
Regular cloth bath mats are great for absorbing water and providing a soft place to land your feet but they will require regular washing to get rid of any nasty bacteria. If you have a couple of mats on rotation this shouldn't be an issue, but it's something to bear in mind when you're shopping for a mat.
Hard bath mats are a much more hygienic and durable option. While wood can rot when placed in a high-moisture environment, bathroom-specific styles are often made from bamboo which is much more practical. Just make sure you give it a quick wipe down when you clean your bathroom.
Are you in favour of sticking to a regular bath mat or have you been convinced to make a change?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
