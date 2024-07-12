6 IKEA bathroom hacks that turn the flatpack staples into clever storage solutions and stylish decor

Looking to update your bathroom on a budget? IKEA bathroom hacks will be the answer. When it comes to adding storage to a washspace, especially a smaller bathroom, you might need to get creative with some IKEA hacks to make it work effectively for your household.

Bathroom storage is often something you can't get enough of. With large skincare collections to contend with plus the more mundane supplies, your bathroom will require significant storage space. But cupboards are clunky, so we've instead turned to IKEA hacks for affordable and creative solutions to store all the essentials.

Often costing under £10 and requiring minimal tools, these IKEA hacks are the ultimate DIY bathroom ideas on a budget to transform your space.

1. Repurpose an IKEA trolley

The IKEA RÅSKOG trolley is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk. Ideal for small space living, you can wheel the trolley between rooms for truly versatile storage that doesn't impede on precious floor space.

Whether you use the trolley to house kids' bath toys that you don't want on sight (especially when you're trying to have a relaxing soak) or for extra towels, the ability to move it around a bathroom will make the space much more functional and easier to use.

2. Work in wire baskets

Running out of bathroom storage but have an empty wall? Attaching wire baskets will make use of any dead space without impeding on your floors, so your bathroom won't feel cluttered.

Bathroom shelves can become pricy so opting for storage baskets will help to cut costs and provide a more unique look. The IKEA JONAXEL basket will be easy to attach with a command hook so you can move them about depending on how your storage needs change.

3. Personalise a toilet roll holder

Let's not ignore the fact that in a bathroom, you likely need a spot to store the odd magazine or book for when trips to the loo go on a bit too long. If surfaces in your bathroom are limited, adding another storage spot above a toilet roll holder will be the perfect placement.

'IKEA's trusty BEKVAM spice rack, £3, is a legend when it comes to hacks, but I love this neat idea that doubles up as a mini shelf and loo roll holder combined - perfect for small bathrooms,' explains Lisa Fazzani, deputy editor of Style at Home.

'All you need are a couple of cup hooks, a short length of dowel and two leather bar handles (or cut your own from an old leather belt). Simply screw the two hooks underneath the shelf and attach a handle to each to create two loops. Then just slot in the dowel and add a couple of loo rolls.'

4. Create a vintage-inspired basin

Bathroom fittings can set you back a fair amount of money so if you're looking for a DIY bathroom idea to cut costs, then IKEA furniture is the way to go.

Repainting a chest of drawers and fitting a sink within the top of it will create a vintage-inspired bathroom, which in turn will feel super homely. Perfect for a family bathroom. Additionally, you can easily make it your own by going for a colour that fits your scheme and even updating handles for a more on-trend touch.

5. Turn a side unit into a towel ladder

When you don't have much width available in a bathroom, you'll need to turn to height instead. Using vertical storage solutions is the key to making the most of space, but if you need something slimline too then a ladder might be the ultimate choice.

'Ladder storage like this is brilliant in a tight space - it can be propped against a wall without any fixings, so saves the mess and hassle of drilling holes. For this super-easy hack, you can use a basic side unit, £12 (from IKEA's IVAR storage range),' explains Lisa.

'It comes complete with rungs, which you can hang towels on, or add a couple of S-hooks here and there to hang brushes, washcloths and loofahs from. Leave the wood unfinished or paint it to match your bathroom decor if you prefer.'

6. Hang rattan baskets as shelves

If a rustic aesthetic is more up your street then trade wire baskets for a softer woven material. The looser, more pliable material means this storage solution might not be best placed for skincare bottles, but it will be effective when it comes for extra washcloths and linens. The IKEA TJABBIG basket is our favourite pick.

They're easy to attach too. As long as you keep the contents light, you can simply use a command hook to stick them to the wall.

FAQs

Can I use IKEA kitchen cabinets in my bathroom?

There's no reason why you couldn't use IKEA kitchen cabinets in a bathroom. The base and wall units are great storage options so if you're looking for a plain foundation for a design, and maybe you're purchasing a kitchen anyway, you can use the same cabinets.

Simple and affordable, IKEA cabinets will be a great quick fix for your bathroom. Plus, companies such as HUSK specialise in personalising cabinets with on-trend fronts and interesting handles, so you can easily upgrade them if you want to tie in some of the top bathroom trends.

Which IKEA bathroom hack will you be trying first? They make the perfect weekend DIY if you fancy getting creative...