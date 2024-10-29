What not to put on bathroom worktops according to professional organisers

Whether we have a lot of space in our bathroom or not, it can be tricky to keep everything organised and looking neat and tidy given how often we use the room throughout the course of a day. And that can mean leaving certain items out on our bathroom worktop.

From our skincare routine to our favourite bottle of perfume and daily essentials like our toothbrush, soap and deodorant, there are a number of items that can potentially mark the countertops in our bathrooms or be affected in a negative way if left out.

‘While it's tempting to keep frequently used items within arm's reach, certain products should never be stored on bathroom countertops,’ explains Karl Graham, storage expert at Click Storage. ‘Beyond creating clutter, some items can cause damage to your surfaces or become breeding grounds for bacteria in the humid bathroom environment.’

So, we asked the experts to point out which items you shouldn’t be putting on your bathroom worktops and why. And we have a feeling you might be guilty of leaving a few of them out on display – we certainly have been in the past.

1. Toothbrushes and oral care items

Unfortunately, ‘keeping toothbrushes on countertops exposes them to airborne bacteria from toilet flushes,’ Karl advises. Laying them down on the countertop can also make them susceptible to collecting bacteria and germs. So, if you can, you’ll want to use bathroom storage ideas to keep these in a way to stop either thing from happening.

If you simply have to have your toothbrushes out on your bathroom worktop, remember to put a clip on cover over the bristles, to stop them from being contaminated, and keep them in a cup or holder to store them neatly.

2. Makeup brushes and certain beauty products

‘Similarly to toothbrushes, leaving your makeup brushes and makeup blenders on uncleaned or exposed surfaces leaves them open to collecting bacteria,’ according to Mark Simpson, director at Extra Room. ‘These are items you will regularly use on your skin, meaning if bacteria is collecting on this item you are transferring it directly onto your skin and risking rashes, breakouts and clogged pores.’

Instead, ‘you should always clean and dry them before putting them away to prevent mould and bacteria. And use a breathable container like a mesh pouch or an open cup for your blender, so air can circulate,’ he continues.

Additionally, certain makeup, particularly of the powder variety can be affected by steam in even the best ventilated bathrooms, so try to keep your makeup bag or daily makeup products on your bedroom dressing table or in a makeup bag in another room in your home.

Plus, when it comes to decluttering a bathroom, tidying these away is a quick and easy way to get things looking and feeling more streamlined.

3. Perfumes and aftershaves

While perfumes and aftershaves can look great on display, especially if they have a pretty or interesting bottle, ‘they can lose their scent and effectiveness with constant exposure to heat and moisture,’ explains Yarl Christie, founder of Stories Flooring.

And if you happen to accidentally spill some perfume or aftershave on your bathroom worktop, ‘they can stain or erode countertop surfaces, particularly marble and wood,' adds Karl. 'Instead, store them in a cool, dry bathroom cabinet away from direct sunlight.'

4. Towels and flannels

It’s so easy to leave a damp or dry towel sitting on our bathroom worktop but there are a few reasons why you’ll want to refrain from doing this, if you can. First of all, ‘leaving towels sat on countertops means they can harbour more bacteria and cause skin problems if used when not clean,’ warns Mark.

Not only does leaving your towel or flannel on the worktop risk them absorbing any spilled water or product residue, but ‘leaving wet or damp items on the countertop can also promote the growth of mould and mildew, which can not only damage the surface but also create an unhygienic environment,’ says Richard Ticehurst from Britton Bathrooms.

You should always get into the habit of hanging the best towels – whether that’s larger bath sheets or small flannels – in your bathroom.

5. Prescription medication

‘For safety – and privacy – it's best to keep medicines out of sight of children, pets, and visitors,’ says Amy Thompson, APDO Member and founder of Chirp. Heat and humidity can also affect the efficacy of certain medications, so keeping them in a dedicated medicine or bathroom cabinet is key.

‘If you find you need your regular medication to be visible in order to remember to take it, why not try keeping it alongside something else you’ll use every day, such as inside your makeup bag, or with the coffee in the kitchen?’ Amy suggests.

6. Razors, shaving supplies and scissors

Frustratingly, wet razors can cause rust stains and encourage bacterial growth. In addition to this, splashes of water can damage electric shavers and create a safety hazard in a bathroom.

‘Also, sharp items like razors and scissors are at risk of scratching and causing damage to your countertops, which could be costly and tricky to repair,’ adds Mark.

Keep these stored in a dedicated storage box or container inside a cabinet to make sure they aren’t affected by any of these factors.

7. Cotton swabs

Hands up if you’ve ever left a pot of cotton swabs out on your bathroom counter. We have a feeling we’ve all done that at one point or another, but because of their material, they are another item which can absorb moisture. And unfortunately become a breeding ground for bacteria.

If you do want to have them out on display, ensure that they’re kept in a sealed container of some kind or stow them away out of sight.

8. Jewellery

If you’re hopping in the shower or about to do your nightly skincare routine, you will probably remove your jewellery to do so. And sometimes that means placing it on your bathroom worktop. But the experts warn against doing this.

‘Depending on the metal your jewellery is made of, leaving it out on worktops can make it susceptible to tarnishing,' says Mark. 'Other spillages from bathroom fluids like mouthwash, water, toothpaste and more can cause damage to jewellery if it comes into contact with it, so it is always recommended to keep your accessories stored safely out of the way.'

‘Jewellery is best kept in a bedroom or dressing room, in a designated jewellery drawer or on hangers where necklaces and bracelets can be kept untangled and free from risk of damage.'

9. Heated and electrical appliances

If you happen to dry, curl or straighten your hair in your bathroom, ‘not only is it not advisable to have your electronic items in the bathroom, from a safety perspective, but it can also lead to unexpected damage to your countertop,' points out Mark.

Any item which can reach high temperatures is at risk of burning or marking your worktop, which could cause potentially irreparable damage in the long term. So, you might want to employ a heat mat of some kind to protect the countertop or style your hair elsewhere in your home to save you from having to worry about that at all.

10. Too much of anything

And finally, as you probably know if they have ever gotten out of hand in your own bathroom, too many bottles of shampoo, lotion, conditioner or body wash can instantly make your bathroom look cluttered and messy. If you can, store as many of these away out of sight and only keep one of each item out on display at the most.

‘If you are short on storage space and have to have things out on your worktops, try to contain the items in pretty, opaque baskets, grouping them with similar items (face products, hair products, etc.) so that the visual clutter is reduced and you can create a calmer, more streamlined look,’ suggests Laura Price, owner of The Home Organisation.

FAQs

How can you use storage to keep these items off your bathroom worktops?

‘Small baskets or under counter drawers are perfect for keeping countertops decluttered,’ says Mark from Extra Room. While ‘incorporating dividers within these drawers helps keep items organised and neatly separated, ensuring everything has its place without cluttering the space,’ recommends Richard from Britton Bathrooms.

For additional storage, ‘opting for wall-mounted cabinets can be an effective way to create additional storage while also adding a sleek, elevated look to your bathroom,’ suggests Richard

Or you might want to 'install hooks on the back of your door to hang wet towels, robes or other items that you frequently use,' argue Joanna and Ali from Sorted Home Organisers.

What should be kept on your bathroom worktops?

Realistically, the only items that you should keep out are your everyday essentials. And while this can vary from person to person, the experts are all in agreement that all you really need is a hand soap dispenser – or bar of soap on a soap dish – a decor item or two and your deodorant.

'You may consider storing essential items such as hand soap, hand lotion, a tissue box and possibly a small plant or decorative item for a touch of personal style,' say professional organisers Joanna and Ali. 'But make sure you regularly clean and declutter your bathroom worktops to keep them neat and functional,' they conclude.

Hopefully, we’ve given you some inspiration as to where to store the other items in your bathroom.