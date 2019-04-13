Bathroom makeover with roll top bath statement floor tiles and wood top panelling

The homeowners of this three-bedroom Victorian terraced house in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, wanted to keep the Victorian-style fixtures and fittings of their bathroom, but add a dramatic flair. They decided to build a new scheme around the fixtures to give the room a much-needed update. ‘The room was a great size but lacked character and the flooring was covered in water stains.’

With the help of a local builder, the family turned their outdated bathroom into a haven of modern relaxation. ‘We found a local builder to do the bulk of the work, but tackled the panelling ourselves – sanding, priming and painting it. We chose the colour to match the floor tiles, which were the starting point for the whole scheme. We looked at hundreds before going back to the first ones we found!

‘When the old shower was removed, we found a leak. Waiting for that to dry out, plus being sent the wrong basin taps and shower parts, meant the project took 10 days in the end.’

‘Luckily, the layout was good and we were able to keep the existing roll-top bath,’ says the homeowner. ‘The room was unloved, though, and adding drama was important to us, so we decided that statement floor tiles would do that.’ Window shutters also give privacy but still let in plenty of light.

Get the look

Enquire online: Arte floor tiles by Progress Tiles, £47sq m, Tile Emporium Ringwood

Buy now: Walls painted in Rock Salt matt emulsion, £16 for 2.5L, Dulux

Enquire online: Wall panels painted in Dinner Jacket matt emulsion, £23 for 2.5L, Valspar at B&Q

Buy now: Similar flamingo print, £15, Etsy

‘We took out the dated-looking curved shower enclosure. This large rectangular one looks much smarter.’

Get the look

Buy now: Edwardian 610 basin, £160, Bathstore

Buy now: Savoy cabinet, £279, Bathstore

Buy now: Similar Nova Frameless Sliding Shower Door, £329.95, Victorian Plumbing

‘With such bold pattered tiles on the floor, we decided to paint the panelling in a matching dark grey and keep the rest of the walls crisp white to create a feeling of space.’

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Olympia Art Deco Basin Taps, £49.95, Victoria Plumbing

‘The marble-effect tiles add a luxe touch – we used dark grey grouting to match the grey panelling.’ The addition of a corner shelf is great as it fits neatly into your shower and is handy for toiletries.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar Grand Thermostatic Exposed Shower System Including Hand Shower, £695, Bathstore

Buy now: Vyne White tiles, £52.44sq m, Topps Tiles

Buy now: Miller Classic Glass Corner Shelf, £55.21, Victorian Plumbing

‘The space we’ve designed is one I love to relax in after a busy day now. The roll-top bath is the ultimate luxury! I’ve learned even small bathrooms need a standout feature and the patterned tiles really give ours the wow factor.’