Before and after: from bland bathroom to a space  to enjoy every day

‘I bought my home as a new build and the bathroom, though functional, was never a style I would have chosen for myself,’ says the owner of this four-bedroom terrace in West Sussex. ‘I asked several companies to submit plans, but it was Rosie Proto’s of The Brighton Bathroom Company that impressed me the most. I gave her a budget to work to and she stuck to it.

‘There were no structural or layout changes, which kept the costs down. I wanted the colour scheme to work with my bedroom and Rosie suggested a yellow patterned tile to create an accent wall, which I love as it really draws the eye. In a small space, colour gives it soul, but you have to choose tones that complement rather than contrast with each other.’

Sliding doors are more streamlined than concertina style in a small bathroom.

Buy now: Merlyn Shower doors, £663.89; Merlyn Truestone tray, £562.06, Victorian Plumbing

Buy now: Similar Light Oak Wood Effect Tiles,£44.95 per sq m, Walls and Floors

The owner didn’t change the layout, as it made sense as it was, but by choosing streamlined fittings and storage and a clever colour scheme, it’s more modern and less cluttered. Classic panelling gives a new-build home a sense of heritage and character.

Buy now: Burlington Bathrooms Trafalgar radiator,£389.40, Simply Burlington. Shelf, £19.95, Victorian Plumbing

The slim washstand inspired the look of the whole room – traditional with a modern twist.

A wall-mounted tap frees up space around the basin as it can be positioned close to the wall. A minimalist design has been chosen so it won’t distract the eye from the pretty vanity unit.

Buy now: Crosswater wall-mounted basin filler, £69.30, Sanctuary Bathrooms

Niches for storage and display make use of unusable space beneath the sloping eaves.

Buy now: Classic white satin tiles, £21.95sq m, Walls and Floors

Buy now: Vives Ladakhi Ocre tiles, £26.54 sq m, Tile Expert

In a small space, a statement tiled wall encourages you to focus on the feature in front of you, not the size of the room. A fixed showerhead is drenching, while a hand-held is great for cleaning the enclosure.

Buy now: For similar try Pura Bathrooms Arco showerhead, arm, thermo valve control and hand shower set, £240.80, Sanctuary Bathrooms

‘The installation cost £7,528 and the project took four weeks to complete,’ says the owner. ‘It’s now a calm, relaxing space I love spending time in, rather than just a purely functional shower room.’