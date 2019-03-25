Your bathroom is a sanctuary, so it’s only fair that it gets treated with the same love and attention as other beloved rooms in your home – which is why we’re raving about the new Dunelm bathroom collection.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The home furnishings retailer has come up trumps once again with their affordable yet stylish designs that effortlessly combine contemporary with sleek practicality. And the last thing we want is for you to miss out. Think warm, earthy tones and ’70s inspired tropical prints that can seamlessly bring a touch of modernity to your home. And best of all, prices that won’t break the bank.

With prices starting from just £5, the Elements range includes 100% cotton towels in a selection of designs – from brightly coloured patchwork to simple grey tones with a vibrant trim – that are machine washable and can also be tumble dried on a low heat setting.

Buy now: Emmott Towels, from £6, Dunelm

Or if you’re after a sleeker look, there are stylish matt black accessories, such as lotion dispensers and tumblers, which come in at £7 and £5 respectively. Bargain!

Buy now: Black lotion dispenser, £7, Dunelm

Debbie Drake, Head of Design at Dunelm, says, ‘Straight from the 1970s, Elements has taken a graphic turn with an earthy colour palette, geometric prints and natural materials. Macramé planters are seen throughout and are complemented by rich accent colours and statement lighting.’

Teasing fans with the collection on Instagram, Dunelm showed just how great a tropical-themed bathroom can look, teaming an upcycled wooden cabinet and exposed brickwork, with stunning plants and splashes of yellow and orange.

One happy shopper commented, ‘Love Dunelm amazing how trendy you’ve become.’

While another added, ‘Nice setup.’

Bathrooms are terrific places for houseplants, think aloe vera plants, bamboo and ferns, all of which will prosper with the temperature swings, low light and high humidity conditions you’d expect to find.

Video Of The Week

The Elements range also includes storage baskets in a variety of sizes, ideal for storing clothing or toys around the home. The shape and design of the baskets mean that they easily slide under a bed or slot into a wardrobe, ideal for creating more space and keeping your home neat and tidy.

So whether you want to totally transform your bathroom, or just add a few new touches, Dunelm is a great place to start.