5 tricks for ventilating a bathroom with no windows - expert tips that will keep mould and humidity under control
No window? No problem, try out these easy and affordable alternatives instead
There are very few bathroom conundrums worse than spotting mould. Not only is it bad for your health, but it's also pretty unsightly, so keeping it at bay with proper ventilation is essential. But how do you ventilate a bathroom with no windows?
Many of us are faced with bathrooms that either have no window or a tiny one at that. Particularly if a bathroom has been added as an en-suite or a cloakroom, chances are that adding a window would have required structural work that was hard to justify.
Bathrooms are humid places though, and regardless of whether you are using yours as a wet room, shower room, or simply a downstairs loo, you'll need the right ventilation to ensure humidity is kept to a minimum and bad odours are easily aired out.
So should you choose a dehumidifier or a bathroom fan? Or simply prop a door open? We spoke to bathroom experts to suss out exactly what your options are when ventilating a bathroom with no windows, so you can make sure your home works for you.
1. Install an extractor fan
'Installing an extractor fan is one of the best things you can do for effective ventilation in a windowless bathroom,' explains Rachel Jones, bathroom design expert at HomeHow.co.uk.
Regardless of whether you are using the bathroom as a place to shower and bathe or not, you'll still need airflow in a bathroom. If it's a windowless room, adding an extractor fan is your best bet. Even if you have a bathroom with a window, an extractor fan will aid humidity, particularly in winter months when a room isn't aired as often.
'Make sure to select an extractor fan with a suitable airflow rate. The manufacturer’s guidelines will provide the recommended airflow rate based on the size of your bathroom. You must make sure the fan is correctly installed and vented to the outside of your property. Avoid venting into lofts or roof spaces as this could lead to moisture buildup which could potentially damage your property,' continues Rachel.
'Switch on the extractor fan before showering and allow it to run for at least 30 minutes after you have finished showering. Consider installing a humidistat-controlled fan that automatically switches on when the humidity levels in the bathroom rise.'
2. Use a dehumidifier
It's safe to say we're collectively obsessed with dehumidifiers on the Ideal Home desk. When you live in an old property a dehumidifier will quickly become your most precious appliance, and they're a lifesaver for windowless bathrooms too.
One of the best dehumidifiers will help to combat excess humidity by extracting moisture from the air and turning it into water, which is stored in a tank that you can then empty. The larger the dehumidifier tank, the better. If you have a large bathroom or a big family that puts the shower in constant use, a bigger dehumidifier will mean you won't have to empty it as often.
Electricity and water do not mix, so to be on the safe side we'd recommend putting something like the MeacoDry Arete Two is our top-rated dehumidifier, which is currently under £200 via Appliances Direct just outside the door.
3. Try moisture absorbers
If you want a more affordable fix for ventilating your bathroom, moisture absorbers are the way to go. A dehumidifier is effective but costly, and if you don't have a huge humidity problem then a moisture absorber could be the fix you need.
Moisture absorbers are often disposable and contain beads which draw moisture from the air. They work well placed on a window ledge or near a sink as an extra precaution. We love the Absodry Moisture Absorber, which for just £23.99, works very well and also looks chic on show in a wash space.
4. Prop a door open
It might sound simple, but if you're faced with a windowless bathroom then leaning into basic methods for ventilation might actually be the best solution. Propping a door open after you've had a shower, or even while showering if you don't need as much privacy, will help to keep the room aired out, preventing a fast build-up of moisture.
'If privacy isn’t a concern, leaving the bathroom door slightly open can be one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve ventilation. This allows the air to escape and circulate more freely, helping to reduce humidity and improve airflow.,' adds Jorge Hernandez, head of product design at Crosswater.
5. Embrace greenery
Adding plants to your bathroom can serve a handy decorative purpose - increased greenery in a typically sanitary space will make it feel much more homely and calming.
However, they have a practical benefit, too. Plants such as spider plants, peace lilies, and Boston ferns act as natural dehumidifiers, absorbing moisture and purifying the air. If you have a mould problem, English Ivy is effective as its dense foliage absorbs mould spores. This gorgeous English Ivy plant from Beards and Daisies is under £10, making it a pretty, practical and affordable bathroom update.
The lack of windows does mean you'll either have to circulate the plants around the house to get enough light or make sure you leave the bathroom door open and ensure they are getting natural light from another source.
Which method will you try first?
