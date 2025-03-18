Aldi has launched an aromatherapy pillow for only £12.99 – experts say it could reduce stress and anxiety for a more restful sleep

Aldi has just launched a lavender-infused aromatherapy pillow that’s designed to offer a calmer and more restful night’s sleep. Even better, the Silentnight Wellbeing Lavender Scented Pillow is being sold in-store for just £12.99, that’s half its usual retail price.

Investing in one of the best pillows on the market is a sure-fire way to sleep better at night, and as this pillow is infused with lavender – a natural scent that aromatherapy experts say relieves stress, lowers our heart rate, and allows us to drift off more easily into a deeper rest – as a Sleep Editor, I think it’s definitely worth having on your radar.

Why is lavender such a powerful sleep aid? ‘Scent is deeply connected to our nervous system,’ says Hayley Dawes, founder of Dreem Distillery, ‘and inhaling certain plant compounds, like lavender, can help reduce stress, anxiety, lower heart rate and create a more restful environment.’

‘Lavender has long been utilised in aromatherapy to promote relaxation,’ agrees Lee Howes, fragrance category lead at Lush. ‘The essential oil has a high linalool content, and there’s research to suggest inhaling the aroma of linalool has a positive impact on the receptors in our brains that facilitate a more peaceful and rested state. In turn, this creates the right framework to encourage an easier passage to sleep.’

Of course, when it comes to how to choose a pillow, there's more to it than simply opting for one with an infusion of sleep-inducing lavender. That's because the best pillow for a side sleeper will be very different in shape and support to the kind of pillow a back or front sleeper needs.

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to benefit from the relaxing powers of lavender without opting for a dedicated aromatherapy pillow. Instead, you could find the right pillow for your support needs, and then introduce the calming effects of lavender into your bedroom in other ways.

'A light mist of diluted lavender essential oil (2-3 sprays) can create a calming environment without being overpowering,' shares perfumer, scent designer, and founder of HUMOS, Gabriel De Carvalho.

'Running a diffuser with lavender oil for around 30 minutes before bedtime can enhance relaxation,' or, 'when diluted with a carrier oil, applying lavender oil to pulse points (such as the wrists or neck) may also promote a sense of calm before sleep.'

Alternatives

However, you choose to bring the scent of lavender into your bedroom, whether that's via the Silentnight Wellbeing Lavender Scented Pillow or one of our other suggestions, it's clear this natural sleep aid has a lot to teach us about how to sleep better.

‘Several studies have shown that inhaling lavender essential oil before bed is linked to longer sleep duration, improved sleep efficiency, and reduced symptoms of insomnia,’ confirms Gabriel De Carvalho, ‘particularly in those with mild sleep disturbances or anxiety-related sleep disorders.’

One recent scientific study ‘indicated that lavender increases slow-wave sleep – the deep sleep stage essential for physical recovery and memory consolidation,’ another found that inhaling lavender leads to 'calming and sedative effects’.

‘Lavender has also been found to lower cortisol levels (the body's primary stress hormone), which can contribute to better sleep,’ continues Carvalho.

And yet further research demonstrates that ‘lavender inhalation has been associated with a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate, which all contribute to a relaxed state conducive to sleep. Lavender oil inhalation lowered sympathetic nervous system activity – the system responsible for the “fight-or-flight” response – helping the body transition into a restful state.’

Personally, I'm convinced. How about you? Are you going to try incorporating lavender into your bedtime routine?