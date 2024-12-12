9 bedroom carpet ideas that will ensure your carpet never goes out of style in this room

Carpet may come and go from fashion in all the other rooms in the house, but carpet is nearly always a staple in the bedroom. The right bedroom carpet ideas will not only look stylish but help a bedroom feel warmer.

Carpets are by far the most popular choice of bedroom flooring ideas, and even if you're after inexpensive bedroom flooring ideas, there is such a wide range of choices out there, that you're sure to find something that suits your budget.

Interior stylist, Alison Davidson of Alison Adding Style comments, 'As far as I am concerned carpet is the go-to for bedrooms, after all who wants to step out of a cosy bed onto a cold, hard floor? Especially in the winter?'

'Carpet is not only warm to the touch, but insulating, so no nasty draughts, which could mean lower energy bills. Carpet also deadens noise to the rooms beneath and if you drop anything on it, like jewellery, it won’t break or slip between floorboards.'

'Plus with such a huge range of colours, designs and patterns available, you're sure to find something to suit your personality.’

So with that, here are our top nine bedroom carpet ideas to whet your whistle.

1. Indulge with wool

(Image credit: Cormar Carpets)

'Your bedroom should be a sanctuary', comments Jon Flannigan, Head of Product, Crucial Trading. 'It’s a place to retire to at the end of a long day and should therefore promote calm and restoration. With that in mind, wool carpet is a popular choice because it has the right balance of form and function.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Wool fares well, thanks to its versatility, insulative properties and plushness underfoot. Aesthetically, it maintains its look and feel over time, and when combined with a soothing palette, creates a calm ambience that is so well suited to this space.'

'High quality, pure new wool and New Zealand wool options from Crucial Trading offer durability without compromising on style; opt for Wool Grace Sky Blue, a serene soft blue decor, or Wool Alaska Arctic Fox, a warm beige.'

Alexandra Ellis, Head of Design & Marketing at Cormar Carpets agrees that wool carpet is an excellent choice if you're searching for bedroom carpet ideas.

'If you’re looking for a little more texture and warmth, a wool loop carpet is a natural insulator helping keep the warmth in. Made using a three-fold yarn, Cormar’s Fairisle carpet gives a textured, high-quality feel that’s suited to a contemporary or more traditional bedroom scheme.'

But Alison comments, 'While wool is a lovely, and natural choice, if you have moths they will eat the carpet, so choose something like an 80/20% wool/polyester mix which will feel like wool, but be more hardwearing – and deter moths.'

2. Dive into a deep pile

(Image credit: Cormar Carpets)

For the ultimate and most luxurious of bedroom carpet ideas, a deep pile carpet is definitely the way forward. The kind you'd expect to find in a luxury hotel or a London penthouse apartment, it's a treat for feet at every step.

Alexandra says, 'The bedroom floor is often the first thing your feet touch each morning, and the last at night. So, there are three important things to consider when choosing a carpet: comfort, style and durability.'

'Softer, deep pile carpets have the sumptuous texture you crave in a restful setting such as a bedroom. Perfect for the colder, winter months, a heavyweight carpet such as Cormar Carpets Sensation gives a silky luxury to the space whilst also being durable enough to withstand the thrills and spills of everyday life.'

But Alison warns, 'Deep pile carpets look sumptuous but are harder to keep clean as dust and dirt can collect in the pile.'

3. Revel with rugs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you already have a carpet down in your bedroom, but it's looking a bit lack lustre, bedroom rug ideas could save the day here. Ideal for layering over tired or stained carpet, rugs can bring in colour, pattern and warmth and are easy to swap in and out with the seasons.

Emma Price, Founder and Interior Designer at Fable & Willow suggests, 'An excellent way to elevate your bedroom carpet is through layering with rugs. For instance, our new hand-tufted rugs by GP and J Baker are a stunning way to add depth and texture.'

'These rugs can serve as a focal point, allowing you to play with patterns and colours that complement your overall design scheme. Layering a beautiful rug over a soft carpet not only adds visual interest, but enhances the comfort level of the room, making it even cosier.'

4. Plump for plains

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

When it comes to choosing your bedroom carpet, you'll find the possibilities are endless. Available in every colour of the rainbow, they are also available patterned or plain. While going for a pattern will certainly add interest to the room, and help by masking dirt more easily, plains might be better at creating a serene space for sleeping.

Alison suggests, 'Personally I would choose something plain. Carpet is expensive to buy and fit, so you don’t want to change it every time the room needs a revamp. Choose a short, cut pile which will be easy to keep clean, and will be a good base for your colour scheme.'

'Velvet carpets can look luxurious but show up footprints and where the vacuum cleaner has been which personally I find annoying.'

5. Navigate towards natural

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

If a traditional wool or man-made carpet isn't lighting your fire, another of our bedroom carpet ideas is to opt for a natural material instead. Typically made from sustainable natural fibres such as seagrass, sisal, coir or jute, the result gives a more country-side or beachy vibe and could be a good option if you want to tread more carefully on the planet.

Carpets made from these materials won't be as soft and cosy for toes each morning, but if you're forever in socks and slippers anyway, a natural material carpet could be a great solution for your bedroom flooring.

Alison advises, 'For a more textured look, choose one of the natural grass floor coverings which are hard-wearing and sustainable, such as sisal or seagrass. Avoid jute or coir which can be a little harsher underfoot. The colours are limited but there is a wide range of neutrals available.'

6. Keep it cool in a kids room

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

If you're looking for bedroom carpet ideas specifically for a childrens' room, then the options you have increase greatly. The freedom and general free reign you can give yourself to decorate a kid's room is way more than you'd generally give to a more grown-up room, so lean into the fun of it and opt for some jazzy patterns underfoot.

A stripe, check, spot or even star print would all work really well as kids' bedroom carpet ideas and as you'll likely be bringing in lots of colour and pattern through their bedding or wallpaper too, it will tie the whole room together.

Rugs really come into their own in children's bedrooms too as again there are so many options out there, you could even have more than one layered over the carpet. Try laying a super-soft and cosy option by the bed so their tiny toes are cosy the moment they get up, then lay a shorter pile, more colourful number in an area where they play, to zone the space.

7. Lean towards light and bright

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

Another of our favourite bedroom carpet ideas and a great trick for making a small bedroom seem larger, is to opt for a light-coloured carpet. As the footfall in a bedroom is a lot less than somewhere like a living room or hallway, (and you're less likely to wearing shoes while you're in a bedroom) you can get away with going light.

Alexandra suggests 'Choosing a calming colour palette will allow your bedroom to become a haven of tranquillity and rest. For smaller rooms with less natural light, neutral colours such as off-whites or light beiges give a light, bright tone and will make the space appear bigger.'

'A neutral carpet also allows the opportunity to add colour through bolder, brighter decorating accents without having to redecorate the whole room.'

8. Steer towards stripes

(Image credit: Kersaint Cobb)

If a full-on patterned carpet has you intrigued but slightly terrified, a middle ground is to opt for a classic striped carpet instead. Stripes are chic and rarely out of fashion, but go for a pinstripe option to keep it classic.

Not only will stripes add a visual interest to your bedroom floor, their linear characteristics can help make a small bedroom feel larger, creating the illusion of space.

Opting for a striped carpet is also ideal for a kids room, where the traffic might be a little busier, as the pattern with stand up to dirt and stains much. better than a plain would. Have the carpet laid in line with the door as you enter, so as soon as you step in the door, your eye is drawn straight into the room.

9. Match your carpet to your walls

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The final of our bedroom carpet ideas, is to jump onto the colour drenching trend and match your carpet to your walls. While we don't suggest recreating this trend exactly (please don't try and paint your carpet to match your walls!) we do suggest opting for carpet that has a very similar tone or shade to your wall colour.

This will create a cosy and cocooning effect, similar to the colour drenching theory and allows you to have fun with other elements of the room, such as bedding, curtains or blinds, and wall art. You could also layer rugs over the top of your colour-matched carpet, to add some interest to the space too.

FAQS

What is the best carpet to have in a bedroom?

While the best carpet for your bedroom will come down to personal taste, budget and the style of your home, Alexandra suggests, 'To create the ultimate cosy and comfortable bedroom environment, I think a soft deep pile carpet would be the perfect choice, due to its cocooning feel and luxurious comfort underfoot.

'With its tactile appearance and sumptuous texture, a soft, deep pile carpet creates a warm, welcoming and inviting space to establish a peaceful sanctuary for sleep and relaxation. This carpet ticks all the boxes with supreme comfort levels, an enduring style and added durability.'

'When it comes to choosing the best carpet for a bedroom, we believe that comfort and style should go hand-in-hand', adds Emma. 'A bedroom is a sanctuary, and the right carpet can enhance the cosy atmosphere while reflecting your personal taste.'

'Opting for a plush, high quality carpet will provide a soft underfoot feel; perfect for those early mornings when your feet first hit the floor. Natural fibres, such as wool, are not only durable, but also regulate temperature, creating a warm and inviting space all year round.'

'Whether it’s the softness of the carpet or the way it coordinates with your decor, every element contributes to creating a harmonious space. So, when selecting your carpet and considering layering options, think about how these choices will blend with your overall design, creating a cohesive look that feels both luxurious and inviting.'

What is the best colour for a bedroom carpet?

When it comes to choosing the best colour for a bedroom carpet, the size of the room is a consideration.

'For larger rooms, choosing warmer shades will instantly give the space a grounding feel,' says Alexandra. 'Think dark beiges, warm clay tones and greys. Paired with deep, aubergine tones greys give a subtle sophistication and timeless appeal.'

Alison adds, ‘Warm, tonal neutrals such as stone, sand and soft beige, or pale grey and taupe will go with pretty much everything. Muted pastels in green, pink and yellow are also good choices, but avoid white, as it will get dirty very quickly, especially around the edges.'

'Equally dark colours hide the dirt, but every bit of fluff and lint will show up. There are some wonderful patterned carpets around but as most of us have small bedrooms, a lot of the design is hidden beneath the bed, but if you really want it, choose a small, repeat pattern.'

Lisa Conway, Marketing Manager at Brintons suggests, 'A neutral colour palette is best suited to rooms you spend a lot of time in, such as a bedroom, where relaxing tones are key to creating a happy space. Neutrals are versatile with the ability to provide a platform and set the scene.'

Emma finishes by saying, 'The best choice often depends on the mood you wish to create. Soft, neutral tones, such as gentle greys, warm beiges or muted pastels, can make bedrooms feel serene and spacious, ideal for relaxation.'

'If you’re looking to add a touch of personality, consider deeper shades like navy or forest green, that can create a comforting, cocoon-like environment. Ultimately, the right colour should complement your overall design scheme and allow your hand-crafted textiles, such as cushions and curtains, to shine.'

So there you have it, our round up of bedroom carpet ideas, now you just have to decide which idea will you go for in your bedroom this winter?