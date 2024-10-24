How to choose the right size lamp for your bedside table - the 4 golden rules design experts use

Autumn is a great time of year for a bedroom refresh. Bedside lamps are the easiest part to quickly change up, but when bedside lamps come in so many shapes and sizes it can be hard to know how to choose the right size lamp for your bedside table.

When it comes to your bedroom lighting ideas, the size of your bedside lamp does matter. Too big and it could stand out like a sore thumb (and even block you from easily getting into bed), but too small and you could find yourself reaching for a torch to shed some light on your current read.

On top of size considerations, you'll need to think about how your lighting choice works with your bedside table too, so it's not something you want to rush into. That's why we've asked lighting experts for the four things you need to consider before taking the plunge and buying a new lamp

Things to consider

Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, Co-Founder of Dowsing & Reynolds advises, 'When choosing any piece of home décor, whether that’s your kitchen handles or a bedside lamp, I always advise thinking about how you use the space. So, in the case of a bedside lamp, consider where it will go and how you use that space - for example your bedside table.'

'What’s on there permanently? Do you read before bed, so you always have a book to hand? Or are you more minimal with a simple, beautiful candle on there? See how much room you practically have spare, and that’ll give you a good idea of the bedside lamp you could comfortably fit on the table.'

Mary Buchanan, Creative Director at Laura Ashley Lighting agrees, adding 'Choosing the right bedside lamp involves a careful balancing of both style and practicality. Are you going to be reading in bed, or do you require an ambient light source, or just enough light to see your way around in the dark winter mornings? Specifically, for bedside lamps there are a few key factors to think about.'

1. Think about the lamp size compared to your headboard

If you've opted for a headboard in your bedroom, then you'll need to consider this when choosing your bedside lamp.

Susan Venn, Creative Director at Susan Venn Interior Design suggests, 'As a general rule of thumb, I think a bedside lamp should be maybe two thirds of the headboard height.'

'However, low modern headboards can be a bit more of a challenge. In this instance never have the lamp taller, but if the lamp is a modern design without a shade you could have the lamp just a bit smaller than the headboard height.'

Mary comments, 'Height is important. Ideally, the top of the bedside lamp should be around the same height as your head when you're sitting up in bed. Assuming that you have a standard height headboard, this usually means a bedside lamp should be around 60cm tall.'

(Image credit: John Lewis)

'If you are creating a statement with an oversize headboard, you can go larger with your bedside lamp for wow factor and impact, emulating a hotel style.'

'However you may have to experiment with the height of your bedside lamp to ensure you are not looking up into the shade directly at the bright bulb.'

Interior stylist Laurie Davidson, agrees, 'When it comes to the height of your bedside lamp, it's really important to get it right, otherwise you'll have the glare in your eyes as you try to read.'

'Ideally, the shade should be at a shoulder level to you and, if possible, not at the same level as the top of your headboard. If you're thinking about aesthetics – slightly taller works best unless you have a very tall headboard, of course.'

Ally adds, 'For me, there really isn’t a hard and fast rule as to how tall your bedside lamp should be - stylistically, it’s all about personal preference.'

'One thing that I would recommend, however, is to make sure that the bottom of the shade is around eye level when you’re in bed to reduce any harsh glare from the bulb. There’s nothing worse than settling down with a good book, and instead of ambient light, you’re blinded by a bright bulb!'

Finally, Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS Lighting comments, 'Ideally, the height of your bedside lamp should be proportionate to your headboard. A good rule of thumb is to choose a lamp that is around two-thirds the height of your headboard. This ensures that the lamp provides adequate light for reading or tasks without overwhelming the space visually.'

2. Don't forget to measure the lamp base width

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

We've all been caught out by not measuring something correctly and then been left puzzled as to why a room scheme is looking off. Before you buy any bedside lamp, be sure to measure both your potential lamps base and your bedside table.

Laurie advises, 'The size of your bedside lamp does depend somewhat on the size of your bedroom, but as a general rule, your lamp's widest point should be around a third of the width of your bedside table.'

Susan warns, 'Do not pick a lamp that is so big you can’t fit anything on your bedside or side table. Always check the diameter of the base!'

'As a general guideline, your bedside lamp should be around 24 to 27 inches tall, depending on the height of your nightstand and bed,' Julian adds. 'The lamp’s width should be in proportion to the size of the furniture; typically, the lamp’s base should take up about one-third of the nightstand’s surface area to maintain balance and harmony in the room.'

3. Be practical with your lampshade choice

These days you don't have to buy your lamp base and shade together, giving you many more options to pair together. But it also raises the risk of getting it wrong. A too big or small shade on your base won't create the desired look, so there are things to remember when picking the perfect shade.

'When it comes to lampshades it can be easy to get carried away and go for ones that are beautifully oversized for that instant impact,' says Laurie.

'However, if it's too large it's going to get in the way every time you reach onto your bedside table – and even when you get out of bed. Try and find one that doesn't jut out past your bedside table and that gives you plenty of room to reach under it.'

Mary agrees. 'Lampshade size is an important consideration, and as a rule of thumb, the height of your lamp base should be the width of your shade. However, for an elegant look there is the option to under-shade using candlestick shades with taller bases, which is also a great space saving hack for narrow bedside tables. '

(Image credit: Future/Polly Wreford)

'It is also important that the shade doesn’t extend beyond the table’s edges so that it won’t be knocked over when you feel around for that glass of water in the early hours!'

Ally thinks it's important to think about your space overall, rather than just the bedside area. 'Larger bedrooms can benefit from having a larger lamp with a shade to match because something too small can get lost in roomier settings.'

'If your space is smaller, I’d actually still suggest going for something slightly bigger than you initially think, but only slightly - an oversized bedside lamp and shade will add a sense of intentional drama to the room, whereas something too small can run the risk of disappearing into the background.'

'However, one thing to watch out for with a larger bedside lamp is the placement of it on your bedside table. If you want to go for a larger lampshade, try not to position it too close to the edge of your bedside table, or you’ll risk knocking it when you go to reach for the switch - not the relaxing ambience you want before bed!'

Susan thinks that advising the perfect formula of choosing a lampshade, is a hard one as so much depends on the proportion of the base. She comments, 'Most retailers will recommend the shade size and some online lamp shops like Pooky will let you virtually try on different sizes.' This can be a really handy tool for you to visualise what the lamp base and lamp shade will look like in your bedroom.

But Julian advises a more precise way of choosing a lampshade. 'When selecting a lampshade, it should generally be about 1.5 to 2 times the width of the lamp’s base. Additionally, the height of the shade should be about 40% of the total lamp height. This helps create a balanced look that complements the lamp’s design.'

4. Opt for alternatives to suit your space

While bedside lamps might well be the most popular option for bedroom lighting, it doesn't mean that they will necessarily be the best option for your space, especially if your bedroom is on the small side.

(Image credit: Soho Lighting)

Laurie explains, 'If you don't have much room for bedside lamps or even a bedside table, it's worth considering a floor lamp or wall light. Even the most compact of rooms can benefit from bedside lighting.'

However, you might have the opposite problem and have a bedroom with high ceilings, so are also wondering how to choose the right size lamp for your bedside table in this space.

Susan advises, 'If you have tall ceilings try and go for a tall lamp to play up to the rooms proportions. Sometimes tall lamps work better on side tables as the shade is often at a better height for reading, and allows more room for you to put a drink down on the table.'

If you're looking to add a statement to a lack-lustre bedroom, Mary has some advice for that scenario too.

'Darker coloured lampshades will instantly create drama in your bedroom, whilst lighter coloured shades with scalloped edges and pleats offer a softer feel. You can also consider a task style light if you enjoy reading with adjustable functionality.'

'Maximalism lovers could look to style patterned lampshades with loud printed wallpaper and bedding. Or for a more sophisticated feel go for shades in natural neutrals or textured linens that compliment your bedding, and create a restful space.'

Some of our favourite bedside lamps

