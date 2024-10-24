Experts have revealed the best place to position your bed to stay warm this winter – how to create optimum cosiness this winter

Experts have revealed the best place to position your bed to stay warm this winter, and we're all ears for anything that promises a cosier night without spending any money.

Even if you have the best mattress possible, if you're shivering to sleep it's unlikely that you're going to get getting some good quality rest. Where you put a bed in your room for a good night's sleep is important at any time of the year, and can determine how rested and refreshed you feel in general, but if you're trying to beat the chill then this knowledge can go a long way.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

The best place to position your bed

‘The best bed placement will vary depending on the characteristics of your home and bedroom, but there are some general rules of thumb you can follow to keep yourself warm,’ explains Jonathan Warren, Bed Specialist and Director at Time4Sleep.

As the largest piece of furniture in the space, the bed will to some extent dictate the bedroom layout you're able to have, but it also dictates how warm the room is and how warm you can be in bed.

‘Placing your bed near a radiator will mean you will feel more of its heat when your heating is running, but you should always try to avoid placing your bed directly in front of the radiator if possible. This will block the radiator and make it much less efficient at distributing heat around the room.'

‘There are other considerations for where to put your bed, including where your door is,' continues Jonathan. 'Place your bed on the same wall as the door to make it easier to walk around your bedroom. This will also have the benefit of shielding your head from any draughts coming through the door during the night.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Magda Callery, interior designer and Founder of Style by Magda says that positioning your bed is all about strategy – and using the architecture to your benefit.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Think of it like planning a cosy fortress—where you place your bed can make all the difference between toasty comfort and waking up feeling like you've spent the night in a chilly draft,’ she says.

‘The MVP of bed placement is against an interior wall. Interior walls are like your bed's personal bodyguards—they keep the warmth in and the cold out. Tucked up against one gives you the perfect balance of insulation and cosiness.'

'Interior walls are the warm hugs of architecture, helping your bed stay cozy by surrounding it with the warmth of the home's interior.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

The worst place to position your bed

You’re probably wondering where the worst place to put a bed is. The answer is by your window – not as insulating as your interior wall, you’re guaranteed to feel the chill.

‘During the winter months, windows are likely to be the coldest point of the room, especially in older homes, meaning you’ll feel much chillier if your bed is near one,' agrees Jonathan. 'You should also try to avoid exterior walls where possible to ensure you’re minimising your proximity to the colder areas of the room.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

Magda also crowns exterior walls as the worst place to put a bed. ‘The worst place? That would be up against an exterior wall or right next to those giant windows (aka cold air's favourite entrance),’ she says.

‘Exterior walls are the cold shoulder – literally. No matter how good the insulation, exterior walls can sneak in the outdoor chill. So, for maximum warmth, stick to those interior walls like your favourite winter blanket!’

‘Unless you're trying to recreate an ‘open-air camping’ experience in your own bedroom, steer clear of these cold zones!’

How else can I stay warm?

Aside from adapting your bedroom layout to promote warmth, there are plenty of other ways to stay cosy this winter. Here are a few of our favourites...

Habitat Velour Draught Excluder - Black £10 at Argos If your bedroom door is particulary draughty, add a draught excluder to stop cold air seeping in. Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket Double £31.99 at Boots A heated blanket is like being wrapped in a warm hug, and this one even made our 'Best Electric Blanket' list. Silentnight Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket £40 at Argos This clever blanket has a reflective foil layer which reflects your body heat back on to you, for extra warmth without the need for electricity.

By following these bedroom rules, you'll be tucking your safe in as snug as a bug all winter long.