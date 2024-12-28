5 things experts urge you to consider before buying an ottoman bed to make sure you avoid a costly mistake
Looking to invest in a storage bed? Follow our easy guide to ensure you have thought of all the considerations before buying an ottoman
Buying a new bed is a big investment and it's a purchase you don't want to get wrong. Not only do you want to ensure the best night sleep, but if you're looking at opting for a bed with additional storage space, you're going to want to know exactly what things to consider before buying an ottoman bed.
Firstly take the time to look into how to choose a bed. Most homes can always benefit from extra storage space, so ottoman beds are a popular choice. They (usually) feature gas-lift hydraulics which allow you to easily lift up the base (mattress and all) to reveal a plentiful storage space underneath.
But before you take the plunge and order something that might not be right for you, there are some things to take into consideration. We've spoken to a team of industry experts to create a guide that covers all you need to know before buying an ottoman bed, so read on to get clued up.
Things to consider before buying an ottoman bed
'Choosing an ottoman storage bed is a great idea, especially if you are short on space and looking for bedroom storage ideas,' comments Hannah Rosman, Marketing Director at Willow & Hall .
'They provide excellent hidden storage capacity giving you the perfect place to stash everything from out of season clothing to extra bed linen.'
'They’re also super helpful in guest bedrooms, where you may not have room for traditional storage furniture, giving your guests somewhere to keep their possessions neat and tidy. And the real beauty of an ottoman storage bed, is you don’t need to worry about having space to open and close drawers as you would with a divan bed.'
Jo Jacob, Professional Organiser and Founder of Benella agrees that a storage bed with drawers, might not be the best use of space. 'A divan bed with drawers does not provide great storage as only 2 end drawers are normally usable or included. A slatted bed that is clear underneath harbours dust and you can often see anything that is then stored underneath making it look cluttered.'
'An ottoman bed however is the perfect solution due to the storage space. Once the mattress is lifted up you have the whole space to store items such as seasonal clothes, gifts, extra toiletries, bedding etc. The bigger the bed frame is, there may be a few support bars added but the storage space is still large.'
Lucy Mansey, Professional Organiser and founder of Organised by Lucy adds, 'When it comes to bedroom furniture, an ottoman bed is a game-changer. Not only does it offer a sleek and stylish aesthetic, but it also provides invaluable storage space, making it a must-have for anyone looking to optimise their bedroom.'
'However, before you dive into purchasing an Ottoman bed, there are several factors to consider to ensure that it meets your needs perfectly. Here’s what to keep in mind...'
1. The size of your bedroom
'First and foremost of things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, is your bedroom size,' says Lucy.
'Ottoman beds are available in various dimensions, so it’s crucial to select a size that fits comfortably within your room. Measure your space, taking into account not just the bed itself, but also the clearance needed to lift the storage compartment.'
Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village agrees. 'The first thing to consider when buying an ottoman bed is definitely the size of your bedroom. Whilst this is true when buying any kind of bed, it is especially important when purchasing an ottoman bed because you need to ensure that there is enough room around the bed to access any drawers or storage.'
You might also need to think about the access to your bedroom for when your ottoman bed is delivered, especially if you have a small bedroom. Although it is likely the bed will arrive in pieces to be assembled in situ, it's worth checking that you have clearance on your stairs and through doorways to allow it to actually reach your desired space.
2. Your room shape and layout
Similarly, another one of the things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, is the layout of your room and where you plan to place your bed.
'The shape of your room is an important consideration to think of before buying an ottoman,' says Hannah. 'Storage drawers can be great solution in a large room with lots of access around the bed, whereas an ottoman can suit a smaller room where storage is at a premium. Be careful of sloping ceilings though – make sure you’ll be able to safely, fully open the ottoman storage.'
Jo adds, 'Depending where the bed is going in a room, you can often choose whether you want to lift the bed at the end or on the side. Therefore the room layout needs to be considered. This will also impact on future use of the bed if you are moving a side lift one to a room where you would only be able to lift it from the end.'
Lucy comments, 'Also consider the layout of other furniture and ensure there is enough room to maneuver around the bed easily. In small bedroom layouts, a double ottoman bed might suffice, while larger bedrooms can accommodate a king-size or even a super king-size version.'
3. What your storage needs are
Before buying an ottoman bed, think about what you actually need the storage for.
'It's so important to consider your storage needs,' explains Shelley. 'It is advisable to purchase a bed with as much storage as possible as winter duvets and other bulky items may be stored within the bed throughout the summer months. It’s best to have more storage than you need than to go without.'
Hannah adds, 'Think about what you are looking to store under the bed. Ottomans offer much greater storage space then drawers, so are ideal if you have larger belongings that need to be stored away.'
'Also, who is going to be using the storage? Drawers might be easier for a guest room if you’re looking for somewhere for short-term guests to store their belongings. However, for storing luggage and larger items an ottoman bed will be more practical.'
Jo advises, 'Decide what you are going to be storing underneath so you can ensure the bed you are choosing is deep enough for any particular storage. All items need to be no higher than the corner brackets so the bed closes completely.'
Lucy comments, 'One of the standout features of an Ottoman bed is its ample storage space. But before making a purchase, assess your storage needs. Are you looking to store seasonal clothing, extra bedding, or bulky items like suitcases? This will help you determine the size and depth of storage you require. Some Ottoman beds offer split storage compartments, which can be handy for organising different types of items. Consider investing in storage dividers or vacuum storage bags to maximise the available space efficiently.'
4. How practical it is to use
While an ottoman bed is designed to be easy-access, it still takes a little muscle to lift and depending on how often you think you might need access, the practicalities of use should be a consideration.
Shelley says, 'Another important consideration is the lifting mechanism of the bed. A powered ottoman base means that no heavy lifting is required and you’ll be able to access your storage quickly and with ease.'
But Jo adds, 'Depending on bed and mattress size, ottomans can be difficult to lift so consider age and strength of the person doing the lifting. You can purchase electric ottoman beds that raise with a remote control - they raise and lower slowly to avoid any of the issues associated with manual lifting - but will be more expensive and need a power supply nearby.'
'You'll also need to consider the weight of your mattress. A super-heavy mattress will not work well on your ottoman as it will be too difficult to raise the bed and will impact on the life of the gas lift system.'
'Another factor to take into consideration is that ottoman beds are heavier overall, making them trickier to move around the room, or to a different room of the house.'
'They are also more complicated to assemble as the bed is normally raised via a gas lift system.'
Lucy agrees this is an important consideration. 'Before purchasing an ottoman, inquire about the assembly process. Some Ottoman beds can be complex to set up, requiring professional help, while others might be more straightforward for DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, consider the ease of accessing the storage compartment. Look for beds with a smooth lift mechanism, and test if possible,' she advises.
5. The look and style of the bed
Once you've thought through all the practical things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, the last thing you should think about is how it will look in your space.
Shelley says, 'Finally, think about your preferred colour and style of ottoman. There are many ottoman beds with headboards in eye-catching colourways such as bright yellow or you may prefer a pared-back neutral hue. Similarly, options range from traditional to contemporary so my advice would be to choose something in keeping with your bedroom scheme for a cohesive look.'
Some of our favourite ottoman beds
Astrid Upholstered Ottoman Storage Bed
Hypnos Luxury Firm 4 Ottoman Divan bed
Croxley Rattan Ottoman Bed
So now you know all the things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, which one have you got your eye on to transform your bedroom into a clutter-free sleep space?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Holly Walsh was Content Editor at Ideal Home from 2021-2024 but joined the brand back in 2015. With a background of studies in Interior Design, her career in interior journalism was a no-brainer and her passion for decorating homes is still as strong as it ever was, now she is a freelance interiors writer and shopping editor. While Holly has written for most of the home titles at Future, including Livingetc, Country Homes & Interiors, Homes and Gardens and Style at Home, Ideal Home has always been her ideal home, and she can still be found sharing her expertise and advice across both the printed magazine and the website, while also raising her two young children.
-
We tried the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker
It's a star if you're looking for a purchase to help with hosting this festive season
By Ellen Manning
-
Flat roof extensions — could this type of addition give you the extra space you are craving in your home?
Considering a flat roof extension for your home? Forget what you've heard, this is a great way to add space and value to your property
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
As a home stylist and interior expert these are the 4 home decor trends I'm leaving behind in 2024
4 trends I'm ready to leave in 2024 – be prepared to say goodbye to some of this year's popular themes
By Laurie Davidson
-
Do bedroom curtains and bedding need to match? The experts all agree on this approach
To match or not to match, that is the question. (And luckily we have the answers!)
By Holly Walsh
-
7 insider tricks to make a mattress feel more expensive, according to sleep and bedding experts
If you can't afford an expensive mattress, there are a few tricks that will help you recreate the feeling of one
By Zoë Phillimore
-
This pillowcase has been a John Lewis bestseller all year - it promises to give you a better night's sleep as well
Treat yourself to a luxury night of sleep
By Kezia Reynolds
-
7 things you should never store under a bed, according to professional organisers
Avoid making these common mistakes when looking to store items under your bed and find out what you should be keeping under there instead
By Holly Walsh
-
Is an expensive bed worth it? Sleep and furniture experts reveal how much you should spend on a new bed
If you want to invest in your sleep in 2025, it all starts with a good quality bed - but does that mean expensive?
By Zoë Phillimore
-
As a sleep-product reviewer, these are the 7 things I wish I'd known before buying a bed for the first time
If I could go back in time, this is the advice I wish I'd heeded before that first big purchase
By Zoë Phillimore
-
9 bedroom carpet ideas that will ensure your carpet never goes out of style in this room
From patterns to plains, synthetics or naturals, our round up of bedroom carpet ideas will give you all the inspiration you need to keep toes toasty
By Holly Walsh
-
How to make a guest room smell nice without candles - 7 ways to scent a welcoming space
Experts reveal their favourite ways to elevate your guest bedroom, without a candle in sight
By Eilidh Williams