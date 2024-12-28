5 things experts urge you to consider before buying an ottoman bed to make sure you avoid a costly mistake

Buying a new bed is a big investment and it's a purchase you don't want to get wrong. Not only do you want to ensure the best night sleep, but if you're looking at opting for a bed with additional storage space, you're going to want to know exactly what things to consider before buying an ottoman bed.

Firstly take the time to look into how to choose a bed. Most homes can always benefit from extra storage space, so ottoman beds are a popular choice. They (usually) feature gas-lift hydraulics which allow you to easily lift up the base (mattress and all) to reveal a plentiful storage space underneath.

But before you take the plunge and order something that might not be right for you, there are some things to take into consideration. We've spoken to a team of industry experts to create a guide that covers all you need to know before buying an ottoman bed, so read on to get clued up.

Things to consider before buying an ottoman bed

'Choosing an ottoman storage bed is a great idea, especially if you are short on space and looking for bedroom storage ideas,' comments Hannah Rosman, Marketing Director at Willow & Hall .

'They provide excellent hidden storage capacity giving you the perfect place to stash everything from out of season clothing to extra bed linen.'

'They’re also super helpful in guest bedrooms, where you may not have room for traditional storage furniture, giving your guests somewhere to keep their possessions neat and tidy. And the real beauty of an ottoman storage bed, is you don’t need to worry about having space to open and close drawers as you would with a divan bed.'

Jo Jacob, Professional Organiser and Founder of Benella agrees that a storage bed with drawers, might not be the best use of space. 'A divan bed with drawers does not provide great storage as only 2 end drawers are normally usable or included. A slatted bed that is clear underneath harbours dust and you can often see anything that is then stored underneath making it look cluttered.'

'An ottoman bed however is the perfect solution due to the storage space. Once the mattress is lifted up you have the whole space to store items such as seasonal clothes, gifts, extra toiletries, bedding etc. The bigger the bed frame is, there may be a few support bars added but the storage space is still large.'

Lucy Mansey, Professional Organiser and founder of Organised by Lucy adds, 'When it comes to bedroom furniture, an ottoman bed is a game-changer. Not only does it offer a sleek and stylish aesthetic, but it also provides invaluable storage space, making it a must-have for anyone looking to optimise their bedroom.'

'However, before you dive into purchasing an Ottoman bed, there are several factors to consider to ensure that it meets your needs perfectly. Here’s what to keep in mind...'

1. The size of your bedroom

(Image credit: Futurecontenthub.com/Dominic Blackmore)

'First and foremost of things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, is your bedroom size,' says Lucy.

'Ottoman beds are available in various dimensions, so it’s crucial to select a size that fits comfortably within your room. Measure your space, taking into account not just the bed itself, but also the clearance needed to lift the storage compartment.'

Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village agrees. 'The first thing to consider when buying an ottoman bed is definitely the size of your bedroom. Whilst this is true when buying any kind of bed, it is especially important when purchasing an ottoman bed because you need to ensure that there is enough room around the bed to access any drawers or storage.'

You might also need to think about the access to your bedroom for when your ottoman bed is delivered, especially if you have a small bedroom. Although it is likely the bed will arrive in pieces to be assembled in situ, it's worth checking that you have clearance on your stairs and through doorways to allow it to actually reach your desired space.

2. Your room shape and layout

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Similarly, another one of the things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, is the layout of your room and where you plan to place your bed.

'The shape of your room is an important consideration to think of before buying an ottoman,' says Hannah. 'Storage drawers can be great solution in a large room with lots of access around the bed, whereas an ottoman can suit a smaller room where storage is at a premium. Be careful of sloping ceilings though – make sure you’ll be able to safely, fully open the ottoman storage.'

Jo adds, 'Depending where the bed is going in a room, you can often choose whether you want to lift the bed at the end or on the side. Therefore the room layout needs to be considered. This will also impact on future use of the bed if you are moving a side lift one to a room where you would only be able to lift it from the end.'

Lucy comments, 'Also consider the layout of other furniture and ensure there is enough room to maneuver around the bed easily. In small bedroom layouts, a double ottoman bed might suffice, while larger bedrooms can accommodate a king-size or even a super king-size version.'

3. What your storage needs are

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Before buying an ottoman bed, think about what you actually need the storage for.

'It's so important to consider your storage needs,' explains Shelley. 'It is advisable to purchase a bed with as much storage as possible as winter duvets and other bulky items may be stored within the bed throughout the summer months. It’s best to have more storage than you need than to go without.'

Hannah adds, 'Think about what you are looking to store under the bed. Ottomans offer much greater storage space then drawers, so are ideal if you have larger belongings that need to be stored away.'

'Also, who is going to be using the storage? Drawers might be easier for a guest room if you’re looking for somewhere for short-term guests to store their belongings. However, for storing luggage and larger items an ottoman bed will be more practical.'

Jo advises, 'Decide what you are going to be storing underneath so you can ensure the bed you are choosing is deep enough for any particular storage. All items need to be no higher than the corner brackets so the bed closes completely.'

Lucy comments, 'One of the standout features of an Ottoman bed is its ample storage space. But before making a purchase, assess your storage needs. Are you looking to store seasonal clothing, extra bedding, or bulky items like suitcases? This will help you determine the size and depth of storage you require. Some Ottoman beds offer split storage compartments, which can be handy for organising different types of items. Consider investing in storage dividers or vacuum storage bags to maximise the available space efficiently.'

4. How practical it is to use

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

While an ottoman bed is designed to be easy-access, it still takes a little muscle to lift and depending on how often you think you might need access, the practicalities of use should be a consideration.

Shelley says, 'Another important consideration is the lifting mechanism of the bed. A powered ottoman base means that no heavy lifting is required and you’ll be able to access your storage quickly and with ease.'

But Jo adds, 'Depending on bed and mattress size, ottomans can be difficult to lift so consider age and strength of the person doing the lifting. You can purchase electric ottoman beds that raise with a remote control - they raise and lower slowly to avoid any of the issues associated with manual lifting - but will be more expensive and need a power supply nearby.'

'You'll also need to consider the weight of your mattress. A super-heavy mattress will not work well on your ottoman as it will be too difficult to raise the bed and will impact on the life of the gas lift system.'

'Another factor to take into consideration is that ottoman beds are heavier overall, making them trickier to move around the room, or to a different room of the house.'

'They are also more complicated to assemble as the bed is normally raised via a gas lift system.'

Lucy agrees this is an important consideration. 'Before purchasing an ottoman, inquire about the assembly process. Some Ottoman beds can be complex to set up, requiring professional help, while others might be more straightforward for DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, consider the ease of accessing the storage compartment. Look for beds with a smooth lift mechanism, and test if possible,' she advises.

5. The look and style of the bed

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Once you've thought through all the practical things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, the last thing you should think about is how it will look in your space.

Shelley says, 'Finally, think about your preferred colour and style of ottoman. There are many ottoman beds with headboards in eye-catching colourways such as bright yellow or you may prefer a pared-back neutral hue. Similarly, options range from traditional to contemporary so my advice would be to choose something in keeping with your bedroom scheme for a cohesive look.'

Some of our favourite ottoman beds

So now you know all the things to consider before buying an ottoman bed, which one have you got your eye on to transform your bedroom into a clutter-free sleep space?