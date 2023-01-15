Experts are warning against the cloud bed trend going viral on TikTok

Cloud beds are going viral on TikTok, with the hashtag #cloudbed comprising over 117 million views. It looks desirable in theory, but does it hold up all that well in practice?

Social media can be a great tool to discover new trends, but it is very much also a place where you can be sold false hope. Cloud beds are everywhere on TikTok, and influencers on the app are showcasing it as the new dream 'aesthetic' to strive for in our bedroom ideas, but experts say otherwise.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

TikTok viral cloud bed trend

The cloud bed is essentially just a soft frame bed frame. We admit it looks pretty and certainly fits the 'vanilla girl' aesthetic, akin to Japandi and the soft, light minimalistic themes found in neutral bedroom designs. However, we're a little sceptical.

Under the #cloudbed (opens in new tab) hashtag on TikTok are videos of hundreds of people setting up their own cloud beds, with a handful of these videos racking up millions of views.

It looks pretty, but is this the best bed to go for if you're hoping to sleep better?

Dorothy Chambers, sleep expert at Sleep Junkie (opens in new tab) warns against buying just the cloud bed and thinking it can solve any of your sleep issues. 'The aesthetics of the recent viral cloud bed may be 'Instagrammable', but there are big limitations with this bed frame.'

Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay (opens in new tab) warns that its problem lies in how low the bedframe is, which can cause knee pain. 'The bed frame is so low that you must bend your knees into such an unnatural position to get in and out of bed, that it causes a strain on your joints,' he explains.

Brian Dillon, expert at Crafted Beds (opens in new tab) chimes in a similar fashion, saying they don't offer much back support. 'Whilst they may look as soft as a cloud, if you suffer from any backache I would suggest going with a solid higher frame for stability.' This is a notable bedroom design tip for better sleep.

(Image credit: Cult Furniture)

It's a shame that the cloud bed doesn't really work in practice, considering how desirable it's been made to look – come on, who doesn't want to sleep on a cloud? But a truly good night's sleep isn't worth compromising for aesthetics.

Onto the next trend, we go.