Valances are making a comeback – here’s how to make the retro trend work in your bedroom for 2025

Given their status as an antique interiors staple, it’s easy to assume that valance sheets are a totally old school design feature. However, they’re having an unexpected comeback and could be just what you need to elevate your bedroom design ideas.

A classic valance sheet is essentially a skirt for your bed. It’s a fabric covering that drapes over the base of the bed underneath the mattress, dropping all the way to the floor. A fitted valance sheet does the same job, while also adding a comfortable and protective layer on top of your mattress, just like a normal fitted sheet.

While people used to buy bedding like this purely for practical purposes, like preventing drafts and dust mites, valances quickly became a popular decorative detail, fondly looked upon as a vital feature of 80s decor. Yet in more recent years, as mattresses have become thicker and trends began to favour minimal luxe looks over kitschy maximalism, valances declined in popularity – until now.

Valance sheets are beginning to make an appearance as a bedroom trend once again, and everyone seems to be loving the look. We spoke to interior experts about why this trend is all the rage, and how you can make it work in your own bedroom.

Why are valance sheets back in style?

It’s no secret that trends come and go and, from matching curtains and bedding to bold colour schemes, 2025 has already cemented itself as the year to embrace maximalist patterns, textures and colours within the bedroom. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why people are incorporating decorative details into every nook and cranny.

‘Valances are an excuse for more frills or fabric in your room, and as we see the maximalism trend of mix and matching patterns coming back, valances are a great way to complete the look,’ says Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director of the Secret Linen Store. ‘They also feel romantic and nostalgic, so add that feel to your room too,’ she adds.

What’s more – these simple additions to your bedding are a great way to effortlessly upgrade an otherwise unused space. ‘Bed valances are making a strong comeback because they are a simple, cost-effective way to elevate the look of any bedroom,’ says David Stockton, marketing manager at Richard Haworth.

Valances are ideal for quickly refreshing the appearance of an old bed, without having to make a costly investment. ‘It’s an affordable way for homeowners to add style and personality to their bedrooms by experimenting with colours and textures,’ adds David.

How to make a valance work for you

The benefits of valances is that they are extremely simple to incorporate into your bedroom design. However they are also very versatile, so you should think about the look you’d like to achieve when deciding the kind of valance you’d like to purchase. If you’re not sure where to begin, here are some features to consider.

1. Find a purpose

‘Bed valances are not only beautiful, but they are also extremely practical and can hide a multitude of sins, like an unattractive bed base or under bed storage,’ says Kate Aslangul, founder and creative director of Oakley Moore Interior Design. So, it is worth thinking about what purpose you would like your valance to serve.

For instance, if you want it to conceal the storage hidden beneath your bed, then you might pick a more subtle option compared to if you wanted to create a stylised statement. A valance in a neutral colourway would likely work well in this instance, blending into the surroundings and disguising your bed base rather than drawing attention to it.

2. Pick a complementary colour

‘When styling a valance, consider finishes that complement the overall design of the room,’ suggests David. ‘To create a cohesive feel, coordinate the valance with other elements like your bedding, curtains or headboard by matching or contrasting colours,’ he adds.

For instance, if your room has a sleek aesthetic, try neutral tones to achieve a modern look. Or, if you’d rather inject some personality to the space, try bolder colours. ‘A bold accent colour can tie together the tones of your throw pillows or curtains, while a subtle shade can provide a seamless, elegant backdrop to highlight statement pieces in the room,’ advises David.

3. Add some height

If you’re working with a small bedroom, why not use your valance sheet to create the illusion of height and space? ‘In small rooms, I love to use a trick of setting a trim a few centimetres up from the floor. This shows the bed footprint and creates the illusion of space, almost like the bed is floating off the floor, and makes the room feel more spacious,’ suggests Kate.

This simple yet effective trick not only makes the most of the space you have, but also shows that every little detail has been thought of to really set your room apart.

4. Experiment with texture

Remember that your valance doesn’t have to feel boring. In fact, mixing textures and playing with different fabric finishes is a great way to make a strong statement in any room.

‘In a modern, pared back setting, I would choose a tailored linen valance with sharp pleated corners,’ suggests Kate, ‘often using a complimentary coloured linen set in the pleats to coordinate with the rest of the decorative scheme.’ Or for a more traditional setting, she suggests incorporating a fuller, gathered valance.

While a complimentary approach is often a safe bet, we are seeing an increasingly playful approach to decorative features too. ‘I love a mix and match valance,’ says Molly. Try adding a different width stripe, or a plain texture against patterned bedding to have some fun,’ she suggests.

Considering these things when purchasing and styling your valance sheet will help you make the right choice for your room. Will valances be a trend you're trying? Or are you leaving them behind in 2025?