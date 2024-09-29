What type of curtains are best for small bedroom windows - a definitive guide to getting it right

If your bedroom is on the modest side, you might be thinking about what type of curtains are best for small bedroom windows. Even if your bedroom isn't small in size, you might still have wee windows and are in need of bedroom curtain ideas to suit the space.

Curtains are often the most popular choice for covering bedroom windows, and although there are plenty of bedroom window treatment ideas to choose from, curtains evoke a certain sophistication and warmth that blinds alone can't quite bring, so it's easy to understand why most homeowners opt for this type of window dressing.

But if you don't have floor-to-ceiling windows, which let's face it, most of us don't, then you are left wondering what type of curtains are best for small windows and where do I head to, to find the answer. Luckily, you're already in the right place, as we've got all the answers you need here, plus we caught up with two industry experts to get their insider knowledge too.

What to consider when choosing curtains for small bedroom windows

Before we dive in, it's worth noting that there are other types of window dressings that would work well for small windows. Bedroom blind ideas as well as shutters, could both work wonderfully on small windows, but if your heart is set on curtains (and we wouldn't blame you), then knowing what type of curtains are best for small bedroom windows is definitely going to help you out.

Whether you choose thick, thermal lined curtains, or light, linen curtains; short cottage-style curtains, or long, dramatic curtains, there are things to consider first to ensure they will work with your space.

1. Make sure the fit is good

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

'There’s lot to consider when choosing curtains for any window but particularly if your windows are on the smaller side, says Victoria Robinson, product manager at Hillarys.

'You want to make sure your curtains are fitted in a way that allows you to make the most of natural light when they’re open, so you want to be able to easily pull them back and reveal the full window.'

This means measuring the space around your window to ensure that the track or pole that will be supporting them, can sit slightly further back from the window edges than normal. While this might be tricky if you have a small bedroom it's worth giving it a go to make sure the most amount of natural light fills your room.

2. Opt for blackouts

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

With sleep being a fairly vital activity taking place in the bedroom, it's important that our bedroom window treatment choice support it. While some of us like to be woken naturally with the rising of the sun, others don't want to be disturbed by the light at all, especially if your work pattern includes night shifts.

Therefore, blackout curtains that block out the light, are a great choice for the bedroom, no matter what size of window you have.

Gemma Gear, Interior Stylist at Thats so Gemma and podcast host of How to Home advises, 'Ensure you choose curtains with blackout lining for a restful night's sleep.

3. Consider your fabric choice

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Another consideration when it comes to thinking about what type of curtains are best for small windows, is your fabric choice.

Victoria advises, 'It’s worth considering your fabric choice when choosing your bedroom curtains. Opt for a minimalistic design to avoid overwhelming the small window- solid colours or subtle patterns will work well to maintain a sleek, uncluttered feel,' she says.

Gemma agrees, 'For small bedroom windows, opt for light, airy fabrics and simple designs to avoid overwhelming the room.'

Getting the fabric choice right is a great way to make your bedroom curtains look expensive, even if you haven't shelled out too much on the curtains themselves. Charity shops are a great place to pick up pre-loved curtains so keep an eye out next time you're on the high street.

4. Think about curtain length

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tattersall Love)

While long, flowing curtains are certainly lust-worthy, they may not work in all homes, regardless of your bedroom windows size. If you have bulky radiators under your window, or have furniture that gets in the way, they may not be the way to go.

Equally, short curtains work well in a cottage home, but can look dated in more modern homes.

Gemma advises, 'Choose a curtain length that matches the room’s proportions, ensuring they don't visually cut off the window!'

A good compromise is to pair lightweight curtains with a roman blind, but just have the curtains for 'show'. The blind is used to control the light levels and can be easily opened and closed each day, but the curtains just act as a frame for your window and don't actually get drawn each day.

What kind of curtains make a small bedroom look bigger?

(Image credit: Hilarys)

We all want to create the illusion of more space in our homes, and our bedrooms are no different. If curtains are your ideal for your bedroom windows, there are some tricks you can adopt to make a small bedroom seem larger.

Gemma suggests, 'Floor-to-ceiling curtains in light colours can elongate the height of the room, making it feel more spacious. Avoid heavy patterns - stick to soft neutrals or pastels to keep the space feeling open.'

'When working with my clients, I often recommend hanging the curtain pole a couple of inches higher than the top of the window frame, to help create the illusion of height.'

Victoria adds that while patterns that are too busy might not work, certain prints and patterns could actually help make the space feel larger. 'If you’re a fan of pattern, trick the eye into thinking your windows are taller than they really are with geometric patterns or stripes. Curtains with vertical patterns will add height to your windows by drawing the eye upward.'

What type of curtains should you avoid?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Like with any bedroom window treatment, there are limitations to keep in mind.

Victoria says, 'If there is limited space either side of the window you’ll want to avoid thicker fabrics or heavily gathered headings that will create more pullback than lighter weight curtains. You could also opt for a single curtain rather than a pair if there is space only on one side of the window.'

Gemma agrees that curtains that are too thick, are the ones to steer clear of if you have a small bedroom window. 'Avoid bulky, dark, or heavily patterned curtains, as they can make the room feel cluttered and smaller. Heavy drapes will dominate the window and reduce the amount of natural light let into the room.'

Should small windows have long curtains?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Gemma can confidently answer this one. 'Yes! Long curtains can help create the illusion of taller windows and a higher ceiling. Hanging them close to the ceiling instead of directly above the window will make the room feel larger.'

Victoria elaborates, 'Most people will assume floor length curtains won’t work with small windows, but by strategically placing your curtain pole or track you can help the window appear wider and taller.'

'Hang your curtains either side of the window frame, making sure they don’t cover any of the window when open, to maximise natural light and the view from your window. Positioning your curtain pole or track as close to the ceiling as possible and hanging floor length curtains will create the illusion that your window is taller.'

Can you layer window treatments over small windows?

(Image credit: Hillarys)

'Layering window dressings over small windows is a great idea, says Victoria.

'Voile curtains are a great choice for small windows, they’re light and airy helping you make the most of the natural light, and can be layered beneath thicker curtains for ultimate light control and maximum privacy.'

Gemma suggests pairing you curtains with a blind. 'Combining blinds with curtains is another great way of creating the illusion of height at your small window.'

'Try layering a Roman blind with curtains for an eye-catching, luxurious look that distracts from the small size of the window,' she says.

So with all that in mind, hopefully you are now clued up on what type of curtains are best for small bedroom windows and can easily select the perfect pair for your space.