Striking the perfect balance between restful and relaxing yet colourful and stylish can be harder than expected. Thankfully, there are a few colours that make it easier for us, and deep-green teal is one of them. It works perfectly as a way to add vibrancy and depth to a room, but also remains calming. Need some teal bedroom ideas to get you started? No problem.

If you don’t want to spend a fortune and simply want to pepper the room with a pop of colour, invest in some teal accessories, whether it’s cushions, throws, bedspreads or rugs.

More inspiration: See our bedroom channel for a host of gorgeous bedroom pictures

Fancy something a little different? Try painting the ceiling teal for a dramatic look, or colour-block with teal, covering the walls, skirting, and built-in furniture for a bold statement.

Keep scrolling to discover a host of teal bedroom ideas below.

Teal bedroom ideas

1. Hang teal wallpaper in a pretty pattern

Mix up your teals with different prints for a lively look. The homeowner used floral teal wallpaper for a statement feature and paired it with a green throw and funky palm-print cushions for an eclectic look that works really well.

2. Pair teal with bright mustard

Paint your walls a deep shade of teal and pair with bright furniture for a gorgeous colour-popping combo. Mustard and ochre are fabulous bed fellows for this green hue.

3. Colour-block everything in teal – even the furniture

Create a rich and sumptuous sleep sanctuary by colour-blocking your bedroom in teal; paint everything in the same tone, including walls, skirting boards and built-in furniture, for a tonal look that’s truly unifying.

4. Showcase a statement teal headboard

Combine comfort with style and invest in a gorgeous green headboard for ultra-chic night time reading and Netflix bingeathons. Not only will it feel good, it looks great, too. Pair with quirky artwork and lighting for an eclectic finish.

5. Create a focal feature wall

Video Of The Week

A dark feature wall works as an excellent anchor for a bedroom, and teal is the perfect relaxing hue. It excels with a crisp, clean white for a bold but calming space. Finish with teal and printed soft furnishings and, if you really want to up the glamour, a white four-poster bed.