6 bedroom storage mistakes that could be causing mould – and what to do instead

Typically when it comes to bedroom storage, our minds focus on aesthetics, size and clever features, but unless you want to be dealing with mould and mildew, there are other elements you need to bear in mind.

Whether it's at the time when you swap out your seasonal clothes from bedroom storage to wardrobes or throughout the year if you keep spare sheets and towels in these spaces, you may find that upon removing them from storage they've been affected by mould and mildew. And it’s a lot more common than you might think.

Frustratingly, ‘mould develops in spaces with poor ventilation and excess moisture and feeds on the organic materials in clothing and bedding, such as cotton and wool, making the bedroom the perfect place for mould to thrive,’ explains George Sfintescu, bed specialist from Get Laid Beds.

It could be that your bedroom is prone to dampness or high levels of humidity, and given that many of us keep our bedroom door and windows closed, this can only exacerbate things.

While there are a number of places that mould can hide in our homes, thinking about it being in the same space where we sleep can be more than a little disconcerting. You might not even realise that you’re making these mistakes, but all it takes is a few small changes to stop mould from having a chance to develop and grow in your boudoir.

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

1. Storing items in cardboard boxes

While you might be keen to reuse cardboard shoe boxes to keep your wardrobe organised or to stash books and accessories, cardboard is actually one of the worst materials you could use to store anything.

‘Cardboard actually absorbs moisture from the air, especially in humid environments, creating the perfect environment for mould to grow on both the box and its contents,’ reveals Carl Benson, home improvement expert and owner of the Suffolk Pocket Door Company. Instead, opt for fabric or wooden boxes with ventilation or holes for good airflow.

Dunelm Purity Extra Large Storage Trunk £35 at Dunelm Constructed from a sturdy but natural material, complete with a washable fabric lining, this storage trunk won't trap moisture in it thanks to its breathable nature. AivaToba 3 Pcs Fabric Storage Basket With Handles £24.99 at Amazon Forego cardboard or plastic storage containers in favour of fabric. This set of three should work for most bedrooms. Songmics 9-Cube Wire Grid Storage Rack £35 at Amazon Providing plenty of opportunities to store and display items, open shelving is one of the experts' favourite types of bedroom storage for preventing mould from building up.

2. Using plastic boxes or storage bags

Similarly, plastic storage can be rather problematic. Despite keeping external dust and moisture out, the non-breathable material, which most plastic storage boxes and bags are made of, doesn’t allow air to circulate properly, which in turn can cause mould and mildew to form.

'Plastic storage boxes with airtight lids are also likely to trap excess humidity inside,’ adds Lee. So, again, breathable materials with plenty of ventilation are best.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Storing damp clothing

During the colder months – particularly if you don’t have a tumble dryer – it can be tricky to get our clothing, towels and bedding completely dry. But it’s incredibly important that you do, if you want to avoid mould as ‘mould thrives on damp clothing,’ reminds Suit Direct’s head of buying, Nicola Barker.

You can try giving your washing an extra spin, to help remove as much water as possible. 'If you haven’t got a tumble dryer and have no choice but to dry your clothes indoors, avoid placing clothes on a radiator,' recommends Nicola. 'When you dry clothes on a radiator, the moisture from the clothes evaporates into the air, raising the humidity in the room, creating a perfect environment for mould and mildew to develop.'

Over time, this increased humidity can contribute to damp and mould growth. Instead, try a heated clothes airer alongside a dehumidifier to ensure that everything is dried fully.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

4. Overcrowding your wardrobes

‘One of the most common mistakes people make that can cause mould in the bedroom is overcrowding drawers and wardrobes,' says George. 'Packing clothes in too tightly restricts airflow and creates humidity, encouraging mould growth.'

You want to leave room for your clothes to breathe, with something as simple as ensuring there are small gaps between clothing items, making a big difference.

If you’ve been meaning to try out a new decluttering method or could move some of the items in your wardrobe elsewhere, take this as your sign to do so now. You can also ‘invest in wardrobe dehumidifiers or other moisture-absorbing products like silica gel packs,’ George affirms.

Fabric Hanging Organiser £6 at Dunelm Not only does this hanging organiser have space for you to store sweaters, shoes and pyjamas, and make the most of the vertical space, but it also stops things from getting too crowded in your wardrobe.

5. Restricting airflow – particularly under the bed

Even though there are a number of things you should never store under a bed, utilising this space can be a great way to make the most of every square inch in your bedroom and provide somewhere for you to store out-of-season clothes and accessories, spare bedding and duvets.

However, ‘they can easily become a breeding ground if certain precautions aren't taken,’ according to Carl. As mould thrives in dark, humid environments, under the bed storage or an ottoman-style storage bed that is rarely opened provides an ideal space for mould to grow.

‘If you must use under-bed storage, opt for breathable fabric bins instead of plastic and leave gaps for airflow,’ advises Judi Kutner from Virtual Staging. And it’s worth opening the storage from time to time to give it a chance to breathe, as well as allowing you to check that no mould or mildew is growing.

Large Seagrass Underbed Storage Basket £35 at JD Williams Linen or other natural textiles are best for under your bed and we're big fans of this seagrass basket.

6. Placing furniture in the wrong place

‘Placing wardrobes, chests of drawers, or even storage boxes against cold external walls can lead to condensation forming, increasing the risk of mould growth,’ warns Sustainable Furniture’s interiors and furnishings expert, Lee Trethewey.

Essentially, there needs to be airflow between the wall and larger units of furniture to stop mould from gathering on the walls. ‘If you have skirting boards, this is a great way to distance the units so that there's enough space,’ says Lee. And ‘if you notice a musty smell in the bedroom and high humidity, it might be a good idea to check behind units to ensure that there isn't any mould growing.’

We can often be short on space in bedrooms, particularly smaller bedroom layouts, but giving that few inches or centimetres of extra room can stop mould from going undetected until it’s more of an issue.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

FAQs

How to prevent mould in a bedroom

If you’re still experiencing mould in your bedroom, even after taking into consideration the ideas above, these tips should come in handy. Firstly, it’s vital to ventilate the bedroom often by opening windows every day, if you can. Not doing so can create a stagnant and humid environment, which mould thrives in.

It’s also good to get into the habit of rotating and cleaning your stored items every so often, too. This can be a handy way to catch mould before it gets a chance to become an issue. And if your home or bedroom is prone to condensation, it’s time to invest in a dehumidifier to draw excess moisture away, even a small sub-£100 dehumidifier.

Silica gel or moisture absorbers like dehumidifier packs placed inside your wardrobe, drawers or storage boxes, can also help absorb excess moisture.

Nyxi Set of 6 Hanging Wardrobe Dehumidifiers £11.99 at Amazon Pop a few of these in your wardrobes to stop mould and mildew from growing. We really appreciate the fact that these come on a hanger to make placing them that much easier. Minky Damp Guards With 4 Refill Tablets £25 at Argos Even if you have a larger humidifier, these mini versions are ideal for using in storage hampers, ottoman beds and boxes. Sol 12pk Dehumidifier Bags £11.99 at Amazon These dehumidifier bags are also great for popping into any drawers, storage bags or boxes that you might not be reaching for all that often.

What is the best storage to prevent mould?

It’s also just as important to choose the right type of bedroom storage. ‘For best results, choose storage solutions designed for ventilation, such as open shelving, slatted wardrobe designs, or vacuum-sealed bags that protect clothing without trapping moisture,’ recommends Max Wilson, co-founder at Pocket Storage.

‘Linen storage boxes, wicker storage boxes, wardrobes with slats/decent ventilation, open shelving,’ are all great options, adds interiors expert Lee.

By switching from airtight containers that don't have any ventilation, to being more thoughtful with your bedroom storage choices, this should keep your belongings secure and mould-free all year round.

Are you going to switch up your bedroom storage to try and keep mould at bay? Let us know which methods work for you!