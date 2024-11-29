I didn't expect to love this heated blanket as much as I do – now reduced to £49.99, it's the lowest price I've seen
I recommend this heated blanket to all of my friends, and the Black Friday sales are the time to snap it up
It's cold outside, and if I wasn't already snuggled up under one, I would definitely be making the most of today's Black Friday deals to invest in a heated blanket.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been keeping track of prices on the best electric blankets I've tested and there are currently some great savings to be had, including my top recommendation, the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw which was £69.99 and is now reduced to £49.99 in John Lewis' Black Friday sale.
This super soft blanket heats up in just five minutes, has six temperature settings, and is now reduced by 30% in the Black Friday sales.
I've now tested multiple Dreamland products and have always been impressed by their performance. This throw is no exception, and it's currently the best-value Dreamland heated blanket I've found.
When the cold weather hits it's the first thing I reach for. It's the ideal way to snuggle up on the sofa during winter.
Plus, if you have a little more budget to play with, there's also the faux fur versions to consider. I currently have the Hygge Days Luxury Faux Fur blanket on my sofa, but there are three more faux fur designs to consider too, all of which are in the Black Friday sales.
Each one offers a super fast heat-up time – they reach maximum temperature in just five minutes – and has six temperature settings to enable you to find just the right level of warmth. The controls are super intuitive and easy to use, and I love the fact that you can easily detach the cables so you can use them as a normal throw during the warmer months of the year.
I think they also make the perfect Christmas gifts, so it's well worth snapping one up in the Black Friday sales to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
The most budget-friendly of all the Dreamland faux fur heated blankets, the Zebra print version has a whopping £70 discount at Lakeland today.
Alternatively, the best deal I've found on the Dreamland Alaskan Husky Faux Fur Throw is at John Lewis today.
Lakeland is offering today's best deal on the Fallow Deer Faux Fur Throw where it's now reduced to £74.99.
Plus, if you'd prefer an electric underblanket for the bed instead, there's also the Dreamland Snowed In Dual-Control Heated Mattress Protector and Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Electric Underblanket to consider. I was impressed by both when I tested them out
They're not cheap, but they are the best performing electric blankets I've tried, and Black Friday discounts make it the perfect time to shop.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
