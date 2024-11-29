I didn't expect to love this heated blanket as much as I do – now reduced to £49.99, it's the lowest price I've seen

It's cold outside, and if I wasn't already snuggled up under one, I would definitely be making the most of today's Black Friday deals to invest in a heated blanket.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been keeping track of prices on the best electric blankets I've tested and there are currently some great savings to be had, including my top recommendation, the Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw which was £69.99 and is now reduced to £49.99 in John Lewis' Black Friday sale.

I've now tested multiple Dreamland products and have always been impressed by their performance. This throw is no exception, and it's currently the best-value Dreamland heated blanket I've found.

When the cold weather hits it's the first thing I reach for. It's the ideal way to snuggle up on the sofa during winter.

Plus, if you have a little more budget to play with, there's also the faux fur versions to consider. I currently have the Hygge Days Luxury Faux Fur blanket on my sofa, but there are three more faux fur designs to consider too, all of which are in the Black Friday sales.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Each one offers a super fast heat-up time – they reach maximum temperature in just five minutes – and has six temperature settings to enable you to find just the right level of warmth. The controls are super intuitive and easy to use, and I love the fact that you can easily detach the cables so you can use them as a normal throw during the warmer months of the year.

I think they also make the perfect Christmas gifts, so it's well worth snapping one up in the Black Friday sales to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

Plus, if you'd prefer an electric underblanket for the bed instead, there's also the Dreamland Snowed In Dual-Control Heated Mattress Protector and Dreamland Scandi Sherpa Electric Underblanket to consider. I was impressed by both when I tested them out

They're not cheap, but they are the best performing electric blankets I've tried, and Black Friday discounts make it the perfect time to shop.