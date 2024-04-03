Eve Sleep’s Wunderflip mattress uses a revolutionary firmness feature to make buying a mattress easier
The new and innovative Wunderflip mattress range by Eve Sleep could revolutionise the mattress game
Choosing the right mattress for your bed can be a daunting task - especially if it’s your first time. There is a world of choice and various levels of firmness, as well as mattress types and sizes. But British mattress brand Eve Sleep has come out with a new innovative design that could make choosing the perfect mattress a little bit easier – meet the Eve Sleep Wunderflip mattress range.
Available from the end of last month, Eve Sleep overhauled its entire six-piece mattress offering and incorporated different firmness levels on either side of each mattress. So you can pick and choose which is the best mattress side for you. And you can even switch between the firmness levels in case your preferences change, just by flipping over your mattress.
This also makes the now somewhat nostalgic mattress flipping relevant once more, as most mattresses shouldn’t be flipped these days. Instead, you should regularly rotate your mattress, which you’ll need to do with your Eve Sleep Wundeflip as well once you settle on your favourite side.
Eve Sleep’s new Wunderflip mattresses
Eve Sleep’s new flippable range includes both hybrid mattresses and memory foam, so whichever type you prefer, you can get it in this new innovative design which even our mattress expert and Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood approves of.
‘I haven’t come across many mattresses that offer two tension options in one, so the Eve Wunderflip is fairly unique,’ she says. ‘It could be a great option if this is your first mattress purchase and you’re not sure which comfort level you prefer, or a useful option for a rental property or Airbnb if you want to offer your guests the flexibility to choose their preferred tension.’
The name of the new range and technology called the Wunderflip adaptive comfort, reflects the fact that the magic and wonder are in the flipping, which will get you your desired mattress tension – whether you prefer a firmer feel or a softer finish.
Each mattress comes equipped with a comfort layer, which can be removed with a zip. Then once flipped over, the comfort layer is ready to be reattached.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Our top picks
This is Eve Sleep's bestselling product. And for good reason. Made with award-winning memory foam and reactive springs with different levels of firmness on either side, this mattress features the brand's highest spring count yet. And it's currently 25% off until 9th April. So better snap this one up quick while you can.
If you're more of a memory foam person, then Eve Sleep's got you covered with the Wunderflip Premium Memory Foam. Currently available with a 20% discount until 9th April, the mattress is made with foam that's five times more breathable than most memory foams from other brands.
But even besides the Wunderflip feature, Eve Sleep’s mattresses make for a great investment as their design features temperature-regulating treatments, as well as allergy reducers among other things. But perhaps the best part is that if you're not happy with your mattress after sleeping on it for 200 nights, you can return it to Eve Sleep for a full refund.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to grow roses from cuttings – the best way to expand your rose garden for free
How to grow roses from cuttings to ensure thriving and more importantly free rose plants
By Sara Hesikova
-
Ideal Home Kitchen Award Winners 2024 – our expert editors showcase the very best in kitchen design
Discover the best of the best kitchen designs and products you need on your radar
By Rebecca Knight
-
Lakeland launches its own pizza oven - with a £299 price tag
We take a first look at Lakeland's brand new gas pizza oven
By Molly Cleary