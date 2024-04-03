Eve Sleep’s Wunderflip mattress uses a revolutionary firmness feature to make buying a mattress easier

Choosing the right mattress for your bed can be a daunting task - especially if it’s your first time. There is a world of choice and various levels of firmness, as well as mattress types and sizes. But British mattress brand Eve Sleep has come out with a new innovative design that could make choosing the perfect mattress a little bit easier – meet the Eve Sleep Wunderflip mattress range.

Available from the end of last month, Eve Sleep overhauled its entire six-piece mattress offering and incorporated different firmness levels on either side of each mattress. So you can pick and choose which is the best mattress side for you. And you can even switch between the firmness levels in case your preferences change, just by flipping over your mattress.

This also makes the now somewhat nostalgic mattress flipping relevant once more, as most mattresses shouldn’t be flipped these days. Instead, you should regularly rotate your mattress, which you’ll need to do with your Eve Sleep Wundeflip as well once you settle on your favourite side.

(Image credit: Eve Sleep)

Eve Sleep’s new Wunderflip mattresses

Eve Sleep’s new flippable range includes both hybrid mattresses and memory foam, so whichever type you prefer, you can get it in this new innovative design which even our mattress expert and Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood approves of.

‘I haven’t come across many mattresses that offer two tension options in one, so the Eve Wunderflip is fairly unique,’ she says. ‘It could be a great option if this is your first mattress purchase and you’re not sure which comfort level you prefer, or a useful option for a rental property or Airbnb if you want to offer your guests the flexibility to choose their preferred tension.’

(Image credit: Eve Sleep)

The name of the new range and technology called the Wunderflip adaptive comfort, reflects the fact that the magic and wonder are in the flipping, which will get you your desired mattress tension – whether you prefer a firmer feel or a softer finish.

Each mattress comes equipped with a comfort layer, which can be removed with a zip. Then once flipped over, the comfort layer is ready to be reattached.

(Image credit: Eve Sleep)

But even besides the Wunderflip feature, Eve Sleep’s mattresses make for a great investment as their design features temperature-regulating treatments, as well as allergy reducers among other things. But perhaps the best part is that if you're not happy with your mattress after sleeping on it for 200 nights, you can return it to Eve Sleep for a full refund.