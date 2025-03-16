Experts say the German 'doppelbett' sleep method helps couples avoid 'sleep divorce' – I'm convinced it's the key to a better night's sleep

According to a recent survey of British sleep habits, over 50% of us share a bed with a partner. However, a whopping 76% of those surveyed reported that they sleep better alone.

Having a separate bedroom from our partner might be a luxury most of us can’t afford if our homes are short on space, but experts say there is a solution, and it’s being dubbed the ‘German sleep method’ or ‘doppelbett sleep method’.

The doppelbett sleep hack involves having two single mattresses within one bedframe, rather than a couple sharing the same double or king-size mattress, as is more common in the UK.

Not only does this mean much more space – we would need a shared super king-size mattress in order to have the same individual sleeping area as we get on a single mattress – but it also means each person can choose the best mattress for their own sleep needs.

As someone who has spent many years cramped for space sharing a double mattress with my partner, I’m convinced this idea is genius, and not only because of the extra legroom. There are a multitude of reasons why the doppelbett sleep method is a winning strategy for helping couples sleep better; I asked sleep experts to explain why.

Why the German 'Doppelbett' sleep method works better for couples

‘According to Dreams’ recent Sleep Survey, 57% of us Brits share a bed, but 76% report sleeping better alone,’ says Dreams’ sleep expert, Sammy Margo.

‘Having different sleeping needs to your partner can have a direct impact on your sleep quality, and this is where the ‘doppelbett method’ comes into its own. It's designed to give both sleepers the chance to tailor their bed setup to their individual needs. The method is centred around using two single mattresses within the same bedframe, so you can choose the mattress firmness level that’s right for you.’

1. Improves comfort levels

As registered osteopath, sleep expert, and founder of The Sleep Site Dave Gibson explains, finding the right mattress tension for your body is the key to a good night’s rest. But getting that tension right is hard enough for one person, let alone when you’re factoring in everything couples need to think about when buying a mattress.

'When it comes to finding the best mattress in terms of optimum support and sleep quality, it’s a combination of individual sleep position, body weight, and each partner’s personal preference of mattress type and fillers that matters. So, when there’s an option for two single mattresses of different tensions and materials, there’s a better chance that each partner in the couple can find the perfect mattress to suit their individual needs and preferences,’ explains Dave.

‘Ultimately, it’s finding a mattress with the right level of comfort and support that will enable each partner to get the best possible quality of sleep at night.’

2. Reduces partner disturbance

So this German sleep method solves the problem of one half of a couple finding a mattress too firm and the other finding it too soft. But that isn’t the only sleep issue it can fix, it also works wonders for motion isolation.

‘The doppelbett sleep method can also minimise disturbances caused by your partner tossing and turning,’ says Sammy Margo. 'As the mattresses are separate, there is less disturbance, or motion transfer, coming from the movement of each partner whilst both are asleep and when one partner is getting in and out of bed, agrees Dave Gibson.

Hannah Shore, head of sleep science at Mattress Online agrees, saying ‘This popular European sleeping method puts two single mattresses into one frame. This way each sleeper can have their own unique sleeping environment without disturbing their partner.'

'Sleep is essential for a good relationship and with many people complaining that the main reason they cannot sleep properly is due to partner disturbance, the ‘doppelbett’ sleeping method could be a relationship saver.’

3. Solves temperature variation

Not only does the German 'doppelbett' sleep method allow you to tweak your mattress comfort to your individual preferences and reduce partner disturbance, but because the method also involves separate bedding as well as separate mattresses, it can also solve the problem of temperature variation between couples.

“The ‘doppelbett’ sleep method is more than just two beds pushed together,’ says Hannah Shore. ‘It’s combining two separate sleep environments and making them work together, so it also involves using completely separate duvets and bedding.’

‘Also known as the Scandinavian sleep method, this can significantly improve sleep quality for couples by allowing each person to control their own sleep environment,’ explains Megan Thompson, buyer at Bensons for Beds.

‘Separate duvets mean fewer disturbances from tossing, turning, or tugging at the covers, helping both partners sleep more soundly,' continues Megan.

'It also allows for personalised temperature regulation, so one person can stay cool while the other stays warm. By eliminating these common sleep disruptions, couples can wake up feeling more rested and avoid total sleep divorce.’

4. Avoids sleep divorce

As Megan Thompson says, the German doppelbett sleep method can help to avoid 'sleep divorce' – that's when couples choose to sleep in separate bedrooms to improve their sleep. Although this sleep hack can work wonders for many couples (at least those with a spare guest bedroom for one partner to move into!) there are reasons to avoid it.

'Sharing your bed with someone you love has been shown to increase endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine levels,' explains sleep scientist Hannah Shore, 'leaving you feeling overall happier and more relaxed, and therefore leading to a better quality of sleep.'

'So, separate beds aren’t always the right answer. The ‘doppelbett’ sleep method allows you to have your own personal sleep environment, ensuring your mattress is supporting your unique sleeper needs, whilst allowing you to be within the comfort of your other half. It's a win-win situation.'

'Here in the UK, we normally compromise when it comes to our sleep environment,' explains James Wilson, sleep expert at The Sleep Geek, but it's apparent we could learn a lot by expanding our perspective and taking some tips from the sleep habits of our European neighbours.

'It's clear that if we sleep like the Germans do, we can have an environment just right for us,' agrees James. 'In the UK we don’t have a culture of having our own sleep environment, but we can recreate the doppelbett approach. We can have separate duvets or sheets, and bedding that is just right for us, and we can use a zip-and-link mattress that, like the doppelbett approach, gives each sleeper a mattress that suits them.'

So the German Doppelbett sleep method doesn't just allow you to find the best mattress for your unique sleep needs, it also allows you to find the best duvet and bedding for your unique sleep needs.

As a hot sleeper who regularly struggles with overheating whilst my partner complains about being cold; personally, I'm convinced. Whether you adopt the Scandinavian sleep method of separate duvets or go the whole hog and embrace the German method of separate mattresses too, I think this could be a great solution to how to sleep better as a couple.

How about you? Has this German sleep hack made you reconsider your own sleeping arrangements, and are you tempted to try the 'doppelbett sleeping method'?