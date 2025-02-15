Struggling to find a mattress that suits both you and your partner? Why a zip-and-link mattress is the solution that could save your relationship

A zip-and-link mattress is a fantastic solution if you need added flexibility to your sleeping set-up or cannot agree with your partner on how firm your mattress should be.

As a professional mattress tester, I know how subjective mattress comfort is. When shopping for the best mattress, you might find that what you love doesn’t suit your partner and vice versa.

Rather than one or both of you compromising, you can instead opt for a zip-and-link mattress; two mattresses that zip together to create one large mattress.

This article explores zip-and-link mattresses, covering exactly what they are, their pros and cons, and whether they’re the ultimate solution to what couples should consider when buying a mattress.

What is a zip and link mattress?

A zip-and-link mattress comprises two individual mattresses that zip together and 'link' to create one sleep surface.

Their main benefit is that a zip-and-link mattress can be maneuvered in two parts, so it's far easier to get a super king mattress up the stairs. But some zip-and-link mattresses also offer split tensions, which is a huge bonus for couples with different comfort requirements.

‘Zip and link technology can allow for the combination of two different mattress comfort types in one double or larger bed,’ explains Emma Beck, buying and merchandising manager at Bensons for Beds.

‘These two mattresses simply zip together, right in the centre from top to bottom, creating a bed that will suit both you and your partner, no matter how different your sleep preferences.’

Although, it’s worth noting that you need to buy both mattresses from the same brand. Zip-and-link technology is not universal across all brands.

What are the benefits of a zip and link mattress?

1. Good for couples that can’t agree

Many couples who sleep in the same bed discover that they have different needs for a mattress. One person might prefer a firm mattress, and the other soft for instance. With a zip-and-link mattress, both of you may be able to get your ideal mattress.

‘This solution may be especially welcome if one of you suffers with spinal or joint issues that could be potentially eased by sleeping on an ultra-firm orthopaedic mattress,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds.

‘But remember, some zip and link mattresses are only available in one firmness level, as certain mattress specifications can put too much pressure on the zip and cause it to break,’ Emma continues.

2. Great for couples with different body weights

Couples aren’t always going to be the same body weight, and the type of mattress that's best for heavier people is different to the type of mattress that's best for lighter weight sleepers.

‘If one of you is significantly heavier than the other you may find it tough to compromise on a mattress that suits you both,' confirms Emma. 'This is quite simply down to the fact that larger bodies can require firmer support, while the smaller among us can usually tolerate a softer, less-supportive mattress.’

Rather than one of you sinking into a soft mattress or the other getting pins and needles from a mattress that's too firm, a zip-and-link mattress is perfect for couples who need different mattress tensions.

3. Better motion isolation

Because each side of a zip-and-link mattress is its own separate entity, there's less chance of motion isolation ruining your sleep.

'Motion transfer usually happens when one partner's movements reverberate through the springs of a pocket spring mattress or open coil mattress and disturb their co-sleeper,' explains Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood.

'On a zip-and-link mattress motion transfer is reduced as each side of the mattress has separate spring systems.'

4. Offers flexibility

If you need to be able to change up your bed formats easily – perhaps you run a B&B, or want to have a separate bed when your partner is unwell – a zip-and-link is a flexible choice.

‘Combine a zip and link mattress with two single bed bases for a set up that’ll work for every occasion and every combination of room sharers,’ says Emma. Just remember, zip and link mattresses can only be transformed from one bed into two if you have seperate bed bases too.

5. Easier to manoeuvre

When it comes to mattress delivery, a zip-and-link mattress can solve a lot of logistical issues. If you live in a home that has awkward access you might have resigned yourself to only being able to buy a more compact mattress-in-a-box that's delivered rolled and boxed. That means you'd be limited to a memory foam mattress or a hybrid mattress.

'A zip-and-link mattress means that not only can you opt for a traditional mattress made from natural materials, but when choosing a mattress size, you can go as large as you want without worrying about how to get a super king mattress up the stairs,' says Amy.

‘If you live in a terrace or an awkward apartment, a zip and link bed could save you a whole lot of stress, allowing you to bring two smaller individual mattresses upstairs,’ agrees Emma.

6. Easier to care for

Lastly, ‘zip-and-links make it far easier to rotate and flip your mattresses because they are individually much smaller than a double, king or super king mattress,’ shares Philippa Warford from the National Bed Federation.

That makes this type of mattress ‘ideal for elderly couples, those with mobility issues, or anyone who would struggle to lift or manoeuvre heavier mattresses.'

What are the disadvantages of a zip and link mattress?

1. Slight ridge in the middle of the mattress

One of the issues you might encounter with a zip-and-link mattress comes down to its main feature; the zip.

‘You may notice a slight ridge where the two mattresses zip together in the middle but this is generally very minimal,’ says Philippa from the National Bed Federation.

However, there is a solution, in the form of investing in one of the best mattress toppers, or potentially even just a well-padded mattress protector to mask the linking section.

‘To nullify this, you can simply use a good quality mattress topper to hide the fact there are two singles underneath you,’ agrees Emily Pratley of luxury bed and bedding retailer And So To Bed.

2. Makes each mattress slightly firmer

If you love a super soft mattress, a zip-and-link mattress may be a little too firm for you.

‘Due to the closer proximity of the side stitching on each single mattress, the overall comfort level can become slightly firmer,’ says Emily from And So To Bed.

3. Can be more expensive

A zip-and-link mattress requires more craftsmanship, so you'll generally find they're a little more expensive than a regular double, king, or super king mattress.

However, is an expensive mattress worth it if it offers you a better night's sleep, and potentially reduces arguments with your other half? I think so.

4. Can be harder to find

Although there are a lot of benefits to opting for a zip-and-link mattress, they can be a little trickier to source.

They're more labour intensive to manufacture, which tends to mean they're not offered by cheap-and-cheerful online mattress retailers. Instead, they're made by traditional mattress manufacturers with experience in crafting mattresses the old-school way.

5. It can't solve all your partners annoying sleep habits

Whilst a zip-and-link mattress can be transformative for co-sleeping, sadly, it can't perform miracles and won't solve every problem a shared bed presents.

For example, ‘a zip and link mattress won’t help if your partner snores or fidgets,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘While a zip and link mattress may help to minimise motion transfer by keeping your sleeping surfaces separated, it won’t necessarily solve the problem of a partner who’s a pain to sleep with.'

Although if you're kept awake by snoring, Emma does dangle a carrot of hope. 'That said, a new mattress suited to their body and way of sleeping could potentially help to reduce snoring or tossing and turning.’

Where to buy a zip-and-link mattress

As mentioned, zip-and-link mattresses can be a little trickier to find. As such, I've rounded up some of the best places to buy a zip-and-link mattress below.

FAQS

Are zip and link mattresses good for couples?

Yes, zip-and-link mattresses are great for couples. One might even save your relationship! The flexibility of being able to separate your beds, improved motion isolation, plus there being no need to compromise on their ideal mattress tension, is a winning combination for many couples.

Can you get a zip and link mattress with two different firmnesses?

Not all zip-and-link mattresses offer the option of two different firmnesses, but many do. This is one of the main benefits of a zip-and-link mattress, as mattress firmness – sometimes called mattress tension – can massively impact your comfort levels and sleep quality.

How big is a zip and link bed?

Zip-and-link beds are the same size as any other bed. Having said that, they tend to start at kingsize and work their way up. This is because if you zip anything smaller in half, you don’t end up with much bed.

It's worth notgin that if you're considering separating a zip-and-link mattress to sleep individually, you'll need at least a super king mattress to get as much individual space as a single mattress.

Can you turn a zip and link mattress?

Depending on its construction, yes, you can generally turn a zip-and-link mattress. You just need to unzip the mattress first before flipping each section. One of the benefits of a zip-and-link mattress is that flipping each half is much easier and lighter than flipping one large mattress.

Hopefully, that's covered everything you need to know about zip-and-link mattresses, but there are other things to consider if you're in the market for a new mattress.

As well as tension and motion isolation which we've covered here, you might want to learn about the importance of mattress breathability to help regulate your temperature overnight – especially if you're a hot sleeper!

You might also want to find out how your existing bed base can affect the feel of a new mattress.

Armed with this knowledge, there's a much greater chance of making the right mattress choice, and, ultimately, getting a better night's sleep.