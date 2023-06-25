How long do memory foam mattresses last? The signs telling you it's time for a new one
The experts reveal when you should consider replacing your current memory foam mattress
When we think of the best mattresses on the market, memory foam mattresses are easily one of the top contenders and preferences for many. It's no secret that mattresses are certainly a more expensive bedroom investment, however, is one that's undeniably worth its while.
If you're doing all the legwork and paying towards a good-quality mattress, nine times out of ten, you're looking to maximise its longevity and lifespan – but realistically, just like anything we use on a day-to-day basis, they will get worn and it's important to recognise when it's time to change your mattress.
How long do memory foam mattresses last?
'A good mattress is vital to maintain good sleep wellness, so it's important to recognise when yours might need replacing. How long a foam mattress lasts will be dependent on how it's cared for in its lifetime,' explains Theresa Schnorbach, sleep scientist at Emma - The Sleep Company.
'Generally speaking, we should change our mattresses around every eight years; this is for hygiene purposes mainly,' advises Hannah Shore, sleep expert at Silentnight. However, memory foam mattresses can last you up to ten years with the right care and maintenance, according to Mary Love, head of product and innovation at Simba.
Of course, as with anything, there are a couple of factors to consider that will create a variance in the longevity of your memory foam mattress.
1. Quality, thickness, and composition
'Higher-quality mattresses usually have a longer lifespan compared to lower-quality ones. In other words, you get what you pay for,' says Mary Love at Simba.
'When shopping for a memory foam mattress, it's important to consider the thickness and composition of the foam as this will determine how a mattress feels as well as its longevity,' explains Victoria Cedeno, brand specialist at Zinus.
'For example, a thicker mattress will feel plusher, as the additional foam layers allow sleepers to sink further into the mattress, achieving more of that cradled, moulded effect.'
2. Usage
'The frequency and intensity of use can play a big role in how long your mattress will last. Any wear and tear created by daily usage and extra or heavier weight can contribute to reducing the lifespan of your mattress,' explains Mary Love at Simba.
3. Maintenance
There are a few things you can do to prolong the lifespan of your memory foam mattress to ensure you can maximise it and keep it in top condition for many more years to come.
'You can protect your mattress and increase its lifespan by protecting it from moisture, dust and debris. One way to do this is to invest in a mattress protector which can be more easily removed and washed to help keep your mattress clean,' advises Theresa Schnorbach at Emma.
'Regular cleaning of your mattress can also help improve the air quality in your bedroom and even aid sleep – I’d recommend cleaning your mattress every six months.'
Victoria Cedeno at Zinus also suggests rotating – instead of flipping – your mattress occasionally, as this helps to distribute your weight evenly across the surface.
The signs it's time for a new one
'Most foam mattresses can last you around seven to ten years, however, there are some key signs that would suggest your mattress is in need of replacing,' says Theresa Schnorbach at Emma.
- Sagging – If your mattress is visibly sagging and doesn't return to its original shape shortly after you take your weight off it, then you may want to consider getting a new one.
- Night sweats – Over time, your mattress may lose some of its breathability which may trigger a more sweaty sleep.
- Nasty smells – Odour is a surefire sign that your mattress is due a replacement as this can be a sign that mould or fungi have developed in the mattress.
- Aches and pains – Waking up in pain in the morning, especially if you experience lower back pain when you don’t normally, could be another sign you need to invest in a new mattress.
Given that you're giving your best effort to keep on top of regular maintenance with your memory foam mattress, rest assured that you're well on your way to getting the most bang for your buck and increasing its lifespan so you can enjoy better, comfier sleep for longer.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
