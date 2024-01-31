How to reuse an old mattress in the garden – 7 genius ways to repurpose yours

They serve us dutifully for years on end – but there's no denying that mattresses become a hindrance and a half when it's time to get rid of them. Did you know, though, that you can reuse an old mattress in the garden?

Oh sure, nobody wants to be that neighbour with an old mattress stuck outside their house for weeks and months on end. Once you've learned how to recycle a mattress in your garden, however, you'll find that yours can work wonders in your backyard... and nobody will suspect a thing.

Take a moment, then, to stop fawning over the best mattresses on offer and drag your attention back to the old soldier whose time is nearing its end. There's still work for it to be doing...

How to reuse an old mattress in the garden

We know, we know: not a single one of your favourite garden ideas features a used mattress, right? Wrong!

In fact, you'll soon discover that – with a little bit of creative thinking – you can reuse an old mattress in the garden.



From helping you grow your own vegetables, to chic upcycling ideas for the garden, here's all the magical things your mattress can do outside (once it's finished supporting you in the bedroom, of course).

1. Transform an old mattress into a raised bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you're puzzling over how to reuse an old mattress in the garden, you'll likely be pleasantly surprised to learn that you can use it to build a raised bed.

Yes, really.

'You can utilise the wooden frame and mattress materials to create a layered structure in your garden,' says Steven Bell, the CEO of Paving Shopper, noting that this will look a lot like a hugelkultur mound.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation CEO of Paving Shopper Steven Bell is the managing director of Paving Shopper, known for his expertise in gardening, landscaping and paving. He leads the company with a focus on quality and innovation, ensuring Paving Shopper remains a trusted source for diverse paving needs.'

Derived from the German words 'hugel', meaning mound or hill, and 'kultur', meaning culture, hugelkultur is all about creating raised garden beds from layered materials (think old wood, grass clippings, decaying leaves, and more).

'This mimics natural soil processes, enhancing moisture retention and plant growth,' adds Steven, noting that a hugelkultur mound could help you to save water, improve soil fertility, and extend your growing season

Owner and director of Bella Bathrooms and a DIY enthusiast James Chapman agrees although he cautions people to take care to disinfect their mattress before filling it with nutrient-rich soil and GYO seeds.

'Be sure to use a water and white vinegar solution before use to ensure a chemical-free addition to your ecosystem,' he says.

2. Use an old mattress to create a compost pile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every gardener worth their salt knows how it important it is to learn how to make compost, but did you know that you can reuse an old mattress in the garden to help your compost pile along its merry way?

'You can actually build a compost bin using the mattress's wooden frame, ensuring optimal airflow and accessibility for efficient composting,' says James.

Considering using the mattress stuffing as a composting ingredient? Steven cautions you only do so 'after ensuring it's free of contaminants'.

'I'd also dry it out in the sun first, to eliminate moisture,' he adds.

3. Use an old mattress as a weed barrier

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

One of the top gardening questions on Google, no matter what time of year it is, is how to kill weeds. It's little wonder, really: these unwanted plants take up valuable space in our garden borders, wreaking havoc on all of our beloved flowers and shrubs.

If you knew you could learn how to reuse an old mattress in the garden to prevent weeds, then, wouldn't you set to work immediately?

'Depending on what it's made from, you can spread the mattress stuffing in thin layers after mulching,' says Steven. 'This will allow it to decompose evenly, improving soil structure and water drainage.'

Again, James advises you first 'treat the stuffing with natural antimicrobial agents to prevent mold, especially in damp conditions'.

4. Use an old mattress as trellis for climbing plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

There are so many easy climbing plants out there that will elevate your planting schemes – although all will require a trellis or something sturdy to clamber up against. Enter, once again, the humble mattress.

'You can fashion artistic or functional shapes from mattress springs to support plant growth and add aesthetic value to the garden,' says Steven.

Just take care to 'perform regular checks for rust on the springs and apply a non-toxic, rust-proof coating first,' adds James.

5. Use an old mattress to create a bird feeder

(Image credit: Future PLC)

All of our favourite wildlife garden ideas seem to involve sourcing the very best bird boxes and wildlife houses, but did you know you can reuse an old mattress in the garden to create a homemade bird feeder, too?

Much like the above idea, all you need to do is take your mattress springs, buy some fat balls, and pop them inside the spring.

Then, hang them from a tree (or wherever you'd like to treat your favourite garden birds) and voila! You have a handy feeding station.

6. Use an old mattress to create garden comfort enhancers

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Plenty of us have idly considered buying a kneeling pad at some point in our gardening lives, but our experts say you can save money and reuse an old mattress to boost your comfort levels when you're out doing jobs in the garden.

'You can actually repurpose mattress foam into ergonomically shaped knee pads or seats, adding handles for easy movement,' says Steven.

James adds that you should take care to 'cover the foam with waterproof, UV-resistant fabric to ensure longevity and hygiene in outdoor conditions'.

7. Use an old mattress to create a stunning piece of garden furniture

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you've been busily scouting this month's top garden furniture deals, why not take a moment and consider a cost-saving alternative. Because, yes, you guessed it: you can absolutely reuse an old mattress in the garden to create a sofa or day bed.

'Repurposing a mattress? You can put a plastic cover on it and make it into a garden day bed,' says Hana Leonard from Secret of the Garden, who showcased the beauty of recycled materials in her award winning RHS Hampton Court Show Garden.

'If it's a single mattress, it can become a nice and comfy new bench cushion.'

More ways to reuse an old mattress...

Cover it with a waterproof sheet and use it as a layer of soundproofing between two wooden walls of your garden studio or shed.

Cut it up into pieces (make sure it is a foam one) and use it as padding in tall containers, instead of polystyrene.

Use it as a surface around a sunken trampoline, so the kids land on something soft if they happen to jump out of the designated space!

FAQs

Can you put a regular mattress outside?

You will need to treat or cover an old mattress if you plan to repurpose it as a piece of outdoor furniture – or you can recycle it in your garden via one of the methods listed above.

'Just be sure to take the time to assess the environmental impact before repurposing any part of an old mattress,' advise Steven and James.

'Ensure materials are safely reusable and consider their long-term effects on the garden's and the surrounding environment's health.'

How can I reuse an old mattress?

As well as the methods already listed above, you can reuse an old mattress to grow vegetables using a form of hydroponic gardening.

'Imagine growing plants without any soil at all,' says Steven. 'That's hydroponic gardening!'

'Instead of using soil, plants are grown in water mixed with special plant food, called nutrients. It's like giving plants a tailored diet that meets all their needs, allowing them to grow faster and healthier. You can think of it as setting up a plant spa where they get everything they need directly from the water they're in, without having to search through soil for their food.'

Noting that this method is 'great for places where good soil is hard to find or for growing food right in your home without any mess', Steven adds that 'mattress foam, usually thrown away, can be cleverly repurposed as the base for plants in hydroponic systems'.

'It supports the plants and helps their roots access nutrients directly from the water.'

'By understanding the basics of hydroponic gardening and following these expert tips, you can start your own soilless garden adventure, turning waste into wonder and growing healthy plants in an innovative, sustainable way,' adds James.

Why should we recycle an old mattress?

'The challenge in encouraging people to recycle lies in the fundamental nature of humans and our inherited laziness,' says Hana, who says there are plenty of ways to reuse an old mattress.

'We will always pick up the easier option and that is, in this day and time, to buy a new product, because it is available and cheaply produced in Asia. When things weren’t readily available people recycled.'

She adds that 'some of us creatives play with the ideas, but until a celebrity or a sought-after brand introduces recycling as The Thing and A Cool Thing To Do and comes up with recycled products that look contemporary or cool, people won’t bother much. We can’t help ourselves!'

So, will you be using your old mattress in the garden this summer? We'll be keeping our beady eyes out for hugelkultur mounds and stylishly upcycled garden furniture henceforth...