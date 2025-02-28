Experts share the tricks to telling if a bed is good quality when shopping for one that will see you through decades of sleep

A good bed isn’t just about what it looks like in your bedroom – it will also improve your sleep, health and well-being. There is a range of key indicators to look for in a good-quality bed. Checking these aspects of a bed before you buy will tell you whether a bed is going to see you through decades of sleep, or have you waking up in a few months with a creak in its joints and an ache in your back.

When thinking about how to choose a bed , you need to focus on the quality of the bed. As a sleep-product reviewer and sleep writer, I know how much a bed frame can affect your mattress: how it feels to sleep on and how long it lasts.

I have spoken to industry experts about how to spot a good-quality bed, and how you can put beds to the test before you buy them to make sure you’re getting the best bed you can afford.

1. Weight

A sturdy bed frame is a key feature of good quality. This means it should be substantially weighty. All decent retailers should list the weight of their beds on their website, so this is an easy one to assess at a glance.

‘The heavier the base, generally the better quality as they may contain more robust timber components and drawer components (if it is a drawer version),’ says Philippa Warford from the National Bed Federation (NBF).

2. Upholstery quality

Upholstered beds have a lot of detail you need to look at to check the quality of the fabric and how it’s been sewn together.

‘The easiest way to tell if a bed is good quality is to look at the material it is made of,’ says Jennie Mijailovic, Senior Buyer at DUSK . ‘If you want a luxurious bed frame style, opt for a high-quality fabric or upholstered bed frame. The material should be soft to provide comfort.’

‘Look out for handcrafted design and detail, the fabric cover and layers of padding used in the headboard will work with the frame to provide extra comfort and support,’ agrees Liz Hart, Director of Product Integrity at Loaf.

You really need to do a deep dive here. Ideally, you’d go and look at the bed in person in a showroom. And then you need to do some detective work.

‘Neatly upholstered with straight lines, no loose threads, good quality fabric (i.e. no “see-through”),’ is important in the upholstery, says Philippa from NBF.

‘Also, if possible, check the underside of the divan bases to see how the upholstery is finished and what type of underside material is used. A cheap black or beige polypropylene material is more common on lower-quality bases,’ continues Philippa from NBF.

3. Build quality

The build quality in a bed is a telltale sign of whether a bed is good quality or not.

‘Pay close attention to the joinery of the frame, a well-constructed one should use screws or bolted joints rather than just glue, to prevent loosening over time,’ says Jennie from DUSK.

‘A good quality frame will be able to withstand years of use so it's important to check out the quality of materials that have been used in the frame e.g. solid timber, metal corner brackets etc,’ agrees Liz from Loaf.

‘Check the corner bracket fixings are up to the task,’ says Philippa from NBF. ‘Cheaper fixings can work loose or even break over time. There’s nothing worse than a wobbly bed!’

This leads us neatly onto the next thing to look out for - stability of the bed.

4. Stability

If you’re able to get hands on with a bed before buying, then give it a check over for stability. There are plenty of tips on how to test a bed to see if it’s good below, but stability is definitely something you can test for. Give it a good wobble. If it’s shaky in the showroom, it’s going to be wobbly in your bedroom too.

‘There should be no creaking or movement in a good bed frame,’ says Liz from Loaf. ‘It will need to support the weight of a mattress as well as the people in the bed without bending or sagging, so it should feel sturdy and solid when assembled.’

5. Where you’re buying from

Where to buy a bed is something you need to think about. Always buy a bed from a reputable retailer if you want total peace of mind.

‘Buy from a reputable retailer that sells beds made by trustworthy brands with clear and honest product descriptions,’ says Philippa from NBF.

‘No matter how tempting a bargain sounds, never buy beds from the back of a van – at best it’ll be worth the price you paid (which is never the fake RRP value they claim it is),’ warns Philippa from NBF. ‘We also advise consumers also avoid online/social media marketplace where traceability is next to zero and the quality tends not to be what it claims.’

We have a list of 3 bed retailers we recommend below, compiled by our sleep editor Amy Lockwood. Her years of testing have taught her which retailers are top in the bed-selling stakes.

6. Check the materials used

Whether you’re looking for a wooden or metal bedframe, or something upholstered, always look at what the frame is made of. Oak, cherry, maple and walnut are generally considered the best-quality woods for a bed frame. These are strong hardwoods that offer stability and durability. Soft wood such as pine is less likely to last the distance.

If you’re shopping for a metal bed frame, steel is often considered the best metal for a bed frame. It’s strong and durable, and offers a clean, modern look. If you’re after a vintage look, brass can be a good aesthetic option but it’s not as strong as steel.

And if you’re going upholstered, always do your research into what the base and frame underneath is made of. There is no point in forking out for the finest fabrics to find the frame isn’t solid.

7. Slat spacing

‘The base is also important when it comes to the quality of a bed,’ says Jennie from DUSK. ‘You want good quality slats that aren’t too widely spaced as this will provide a strong foundation for your mattress to sit on. This will prevent your mattress from deteriorating too quickly.’

If you really want to drill down into the detail, look for hardwood slats including beech, oak or maple, which are all durable and stable and shouldn’t succumb to warping over time.

How to test a good bed?

So you’re now armed with this knowledge, and you think you’ve found The One in bed form. How do you check if it’s actually good though? It’s good to plan ahead.

‘Ensure you’re wearing comfortable clothing and have set aside plenty of time so that you don’t feel rushed, tired or pressured into making a decision. If you share a bed, go with your partner, as comfort is so subjective,’ says Philippa from NBF.

‘To test your bed for overall sturdiness, one of the best things to do is to check it for creaking, squeaking or offering too much bend,’ says Jennie from DUSK. ‘Some areas of your bed should be slightly more flexible, like your bed slats, but the corners, headboard and sides should be rigid to offer support. You should test these areas with a little bit of pressure by shaking them slightly to see if you’re happy with the structure and that it feels solid.’

‘To test the bed base, ask yourself how stable the bed feels when you turn over,’ adds Philippa from NBF. ‘If it is a bedstead/bed frame, feel around the base and look at the legs and joints – are they sturdy and secure?’

The whole test should take a while. It’s really vital you test rigorously at this stage. ‘When you’re ready to test a bed with the mattress on, take off your shoes and adopt your normal sleeping position – if you’re a back sleeper, you should also lie on your side, and vice versa. You should spend at least 10 minutes per bed, but ideally longer,’ advises Philippa from NBF.

Size matters with beds. As a sleep writer, I am constantly advising everyone to buy as big a bed as they can afford and fit in their bedroom. ‘If you’re shopping together, the two of you should like back with your hands behind your heads. If your elbows touch your partner’s, then it’s a sign to go for a bigger bed,’ adds Philippa from NBF.