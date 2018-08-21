Yellow bedroom ideas for sunny mornings and sweet dreams

Go for gold in the bedroom and start the day with a spring in your step

If your bedroom doesn’t get much light, fake it with these glowing, golden hues. The right yellow will turn a gloomy space into a warm and welcoming one, and looks naturally gorgeous with wood, leather and neutral upholstery – making it easier to work into a scheme than you might think.

While Gen-Z yellow is having a moment, there are all sorts of tones you can work with, from sunshine to gold to ochre to mustard to primrose.

Your decorating journey starts here, with more of our bedroom ideas

Alternatively, just add yellow as an accent – it looks great set against grey walls, or teamed with pink-beige neutrals for a modern-country look.

Read on for more uplifting yellow bedroom ideas.

1. Balance golden yellow with neutral oatmeal

Trailing floral wallpaper, an upholstered bed and pale wood tables give this room a classic country look. There’s nothing twee about it though – with contemporary lighting and a mix of rustic textures bringing things bang up to date.

Golden tones of yellow create a mellow glow, with elements of oatmeal and aqua blue creating a freshness.

Top tip: Choose a duvet a size up to give your bed more coverage.

2. Add just enough colour with a sunshine yellow border

Perfect for a bedroom, sunshine yellow is an upbeat colour to wake up to, then mellows into a relaxing golden glow in the evening light. A colour border is a great way to go if you’re unsure about floor-to-ceiling yellow – ideal for airy, white rooms.

3. Break up the bold with floral prints

To break up a hard block of colour, use a patterned duvet cover – like this ditsy floral design – and framed wallpaper or fabric to soften the look. Gloss and metallics would be to much against the busy prints and bold yellow colour, so stick to matt and natural finishes elsewhere.

4. Add a few pops of colour

A little yellow can go a long way, as this cheerful bedroom proves. Painting a fireplace in such a bold shade might seem daring, but by keeping the palette a calm white elsewhere, the result is surprisingly sophisticated.

Keeping it neutral? Check out our White bedroom ideas

For coherence, it’s a good idea to pick out the feature colour with cushions and a throw – but don’t go overboard. This scheme gets it just right.

5. Team a mellow yellow with silver grey

Like any neutral, grey can wash out a room. But team it with the right colour and you’ll have a decorating triumph on your hands. Here, soft yellow is the perfect foil, giving a gentle-but-energising contrast. In these calm colours, a bedroom can double as an office space – and your desk can be a dressing table, too.

Top tip: Make a display different by swapping flat shelves for hexagonal boxes and papering the insides.

6. Be subtle with primrose and spearmint

Get that spring feeling all year round with a classic country combo of primrose yellow, mint green and dewy blue. Combine with bird and leaf-print textiles that you can layer up or pare back depending on the season.

7. Mix in Mediterranean tones

Have you seen this? How to decorate with Gen Z yellow – the next big colour trend

Prevent yellow from overpowering a look by teaming hits of a sunny shade with a soothing peachy terracotta tone. The paint effect used as a backdrop lends the space a Mediterreanean air, though the geometric shapes – such as the chevron fabric and graphic prints keep things contemporary.