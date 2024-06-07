Exclusive Pro Breeze discount – how to score an extra 10% off everything you need to keep cool this summer

Ever since launching in 2013, Pro Breeze have solidified their status as one of the premier air treatment specialists and, with over 3 million products sold, it’s safe to say they know their stuff.

There are all sorts of appliances designed to make your life more comfortable at home, especially when the sun is out and the temperatures start to rise.

This is where Pro Breeze thrive. With one of the hottest summers on record currently predicted by experts in the field, it’s key to be prepared for what’s to come. Pro Breeze have got you covered with a solution for every household, from affordable and stylish bladeless tower fans to high-performance portable air conditioners.

We are rarely prepared for a summer heatwave in Britain, so Pro Breeze portable air coolers are designed to be cost-efficient, simple to operate, and most importantly effective when you’re in need of some cool air. Each come with a built-in timer and sleep mode as well, making it easy to regulate temperatures and achieve a cool, comfortable night’s sleep.

And it’s not just air cooling products! Check out the Pro Breeze countertop ice cube makers to ensure you have a constant supply of ice cubes for cold drinks aplenty. Or check out the Pro Breeze Air Purifier range to keep the air flow in your house clean: a great help for anyone with pesky summer allergies. You could even get a head start on winter preparation by looking through Pro Breeze’s excellent heater and dehumidifier ranges.

Right now you can enjoy an exclusive extra 10% off everything at Pro Breeze until 31st July by adding the code found on our special Pro Breeze discount page. If you can’t decide what to get, then check out a few of our top picks…

What to buy from Pro Breeze