Exclusive Pro Breeze discount – how to score an extra 10% off everything you need to keep cool this summer
Enjoy special savings on bladeless fans, air coolers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers from the air treatment specialists
Ever since launching in 2013, Pro Breeze have solidified their status as one of the premier air treatment specialists and, with over 3 million products sold, it’s safe to say they know their stuff.
There are all sorts of appliances designed to make your life more comfortable at home, especially when the sun is out and the temperatures start to rise.
This is where Pro Breeze thrive. With one of the hottest summers on record currently predicted by experts in the field, it’s key to be prepared for what’s to come. Pro Breeze have got you covered with a solution for every household, from affordable and stylish bladeless tower fans to high-performance portable air conditioners.
We are rarely prepared for a summer heatwave in Britain, so Pro Breeze portable air coolers are designed to be cost-efficient, simple to operate, and most importantly effective when you’re in need of some cool air. Each come with a built-in timer and sleep mode as well, making it easy to regulate temperatures and achieve a cool, comfortable night’s sleep.
And it’s not just air cooling products! Check out the Pro Breeze countertop ice cube makers to ensure you have a constant supply of ice cubes for cold drinks aplenty. Or check out the Pro Breeze Air Purifier range to keep the air flow in your house clean: a great help for anyone with pesky summer allergies. You could even get a head start on winter preparation by looking through Pro Breeze’s excellent heater and dehumidifier ranges.
Right now you can enjoy an exclusive extra 10% off everything at Pro Breeze until 31st July by adding the code found on our special Pro Breeze discount page. If you can’t decide what to get, then check out a few of our top picks…
What to buy from Pro Breeze
This amazingly priced bladeless fan does more than just look good. It features a filter which removes up for 99% of impurities in the air (hay fever and asthma suffers rejoice!). It’s also got a wonderfully quiet Sleep Mode so that you can sleep easily no matter the heat or what’s in the atmosphere. That’s all not to mention the 9 speed settings and 3 other operating modes that you can access using the remote.
The most powerful Pro Breeze Air Conditioner on the market and, since the less powerful 9,000 BTU unit already made our round-up of best air conditioners, we’re sold. It boasts a nifty smartphone app, so you can control it from just about anywhere. There are 4 modes, 3 fan speeds and can quickly and efficiently lower a room’s temperature to as low as 16ºC.
This all-in-one solution is truly the best of both worlds as it offers the benefits of 3 turbo fan speeds, effective cooling, and the refreshing cool mist sensation of a humidifier. There are 4 modes, 3 fan speeds and a great 75º oscillation range, all of which you can control via remote. It comes in two sizes, a 5L version and a 7L version, so you can choose the perfect air cooler for the space you have.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ideal Home is here to give you the best advice on every aspect of running a home, from helping you choose the perfect paint colour to sorting a mortgage. Each article is written by an expert in their field, and packed with inspirational images to guide you in your project. Our sponsored content is not an editorial endorsement, but allows you to connect with brands to assist your home renovation journey and alerts you to products you may not have known about before.
-
When to plant calla lily bulbs - Experts urge gardeners to wait for the perfect moment to plant these ‘sensitive’ tropical plants
Timing is everything when planting Calla Lilies
By Lauren Bradbury
-
If you love Sienna Miller’s sellout M&S fashion collection – this is how to get her trending Boho aesthetic in your home
The Sienna collection for M&S is a sellout hit – and we're craving more of its Bohemian chic in our lives!
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts reveal 6 genius tricks for organising bedding
Get that explosion of mismatched sheets and pillowcases sorted once and for all
By Vanessa Richmond