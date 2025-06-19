Shark’s viral misting fan is currently on sale — I predict it’ll be an instant sellout

I don’t know about you, but I’m hot. Like, really hot. With temperatures soaring and temperatures of up to 32 degrees expected over the next few days, there’s never been a better time to snap up Shark's FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Fan - especially as it’s currently on sale for just £99.99.

This viral fan has already found itself a home in our best fans guide, and unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ll know that this indoor-outdoor portable fan is also having a serious social media moment. Plus, it now comes in six stunning colourways. But with the whole world and their dog buying fans this week, I can’t imagine the discounted FlexBreeze HydroGo will be around for long. So, you'll need to snap it up quickly.

Shark Flexbreeze Hydrogo Misting Fan Fa050uk Was £129.99 now £99.99 at Shark With £30 off at Shark and Amazon right now, you'll want to bag this rare bargain before they all sell out (which I predict will be very soon!)

Whether you’re struggling to sleep and want to keep a bedroom cool , or you’re planning a weekend BBQ and want to stay safe in the heat, the FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Fan really does offer everything you need - and then some.

It can be used as either a corded or cordless fan (with up to 12 hours runtime when cordless), can be used either indoors or outdoors, and has a 150ml water tank for Shark’s Evaporative Cooling Technology, which produces a fine cooling mist without creating any wet surfaces in the process. So, that means you can even mist yourself indoors!

(Image credit: Shark)

Plus, the HydroGo also comes with five fan speeds and various other settings to allow you to customise your cooling wherever you are. After all, the 1.77kg weight means that you can literally take it anywhere.

Our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, has already scooped up this fan for herself - and it’s safe to say that she’s been seriously impressed. She said, ‘It’s become a heatwave essential for our whole family,’ and she loves that she can change the fan settings depending on her family’s needs.

But that’s not all. Jenny also said, ‘Another thing I really love about it is when indoors it’s actually pretty quiet. At 36dB, it was handy to have as I got my youngest babe to sleep in the heat, without having the windows open and the noise that comes with it.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shark)

‘And during the day, it's a game-changer for little ones – it's safe to use around curious little fingers and keeps everyone cool during garden play dates,' she adds.

And if you plan on taking your HydroGo Misting Fan to the beach or the picnic, you can either make use of the genius carry handle or buy a separate travel bag to make transporting it a literal breeze. Right now, many of the accessories for this fan are also 20% off at Shark . So, it’s well worth stocking up.

Yep, Shark really has thought of everything with this misting fan. My only concern is choosing which colourway I want to buy…

Shark products are known for selling out quickly, and with the weather the way it is, you better act fast if you want to snap up this deal.