Walk-in wardrobe ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A walk-in wardrobe might sound like a luxury but whatever your set up or space constraints at home, it may still be possible to have one.

Rather than having a spare room crammed with stuff they rarely use, many people are turning a box room into a space they can benefit from and enjoy everyday, such as a walk-in wardrobe or dressing room.

Even if you don’t have a spare room you can create a walk-in style with fitted wardrobes and an inventive use of space.

Remember to prioritise hanging – you can always put an extra set of drawers in the bedroom but it’s harder to hang your clothes there. Separate short and long garments and measure how many metres of hanging space you need for each, then add 20% more.

An average 2.2m ceiling height will allow for two rows of short hanging, one above the other, or one row or long hanging with shelves or drawers above or underneath.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a selection of ideas that would suit different sizes and styles of home.

1.Do away with doors

A spare box room is the ideal place for a walk-in wardrobe, particularly if it’s next to or close to your own bedroom. It’s also an inexpensive way to achieve a luxurious lifestyle, as it’s a relatively straight-forward project.

Open shelves and rails will let you see at a glance what’s clean and ready to wear. In addition, a beautiful blanket box or ottoman not only provides somewhere to sit and put your shoes on, it’s a great place to store winter or summer clothes when the time comes to put them away.

2.Improvise

Is there a narrow corridor or part of an L-shaped room you could use? Here the walk-in effect has been achieved with a stand alone wardrobe, chair and full length mirror.

The coat rack is a great spot for hats, scarves and bags, so they’re ready to grab, as well as for hanging dressing gowns and robes, when you’re getting dressed in the morning.

See also: Our guide to choosing the right wardrobe.

3, Make the existing structure work for you

If removing an existing chimney breast is not possible, use the structure to your advantage and build out and around it on either side for wardrobe storage and use the extra depth created cleverly, for a dressing table area and shelves, like in this example.

When you’re ready, just close the doors and order is restored.

4. use off-the-shelf storage

A walk-in wardrobe doesn’t have to be an expensive undertaking, especially if part of your bedroom – or a spare room or home office – can be sectioned off. (If a partion wall is a step too far, think about a screen or curtain suspended from the ceiling).

In this instance IKEA Pax storage systems slot neatly into the gaps, creating that much desired walk-in effect at the fraction of the cost of a bespoke solution.

5. The galley effect

In a tight space go for the galley effect, with floor-to-ceiling storage on either side of the room. Sliding doors are a fantastic space-saving solution when depth is limited and by covering them in a favourite wallpaper you’ll bring some personality to the space.

By using mirrored doors on the opposite side you’ll not only make the room appear more spacious and prevent it from feeling claustrophobic, you’ll be able to check your outfits too.

6. Go bespoke

If budget allows a bespoke option from a company such as Neville Johnson will deliver all your storage needs.

They can configure any combination of cupboards to fit your space and are adept at maximising every spare centimetre, filling the internal space with rails, racks, drawers and shelves so you can see your clothes and shoes. There’s a wide choice of styles and over 60 colours and finishes.

7. Try fitted flexibility

Video Of The Week

Companies such as Crown Imperial have a multitude of storage options that can be tailored to your requirements to create a walk-in wardrobe, from pull-out trouser rails and double shoe racks to soft-close drawers and custom shelves and panels.

Drawers are more expensive than shelves, so folding and stacking garments such as jumpers can help to maximise your budget.

See also: The eight things cluttering up your bedroom and how to deal with them.