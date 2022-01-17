The best eco-friendly cleaning products to have on your radar this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Go green with help from our favourite eco-friendly cleaning products. We’ve tried, tested and we love all of these planet-friendly options because spoiler alert: they work just as good (if not better) than their chemical-filled alternatives. These products are either helping to banish single-use plastic, or they are made from recyclable plastic. Brilliant news!

Chemical-free cleaning is set to be big this year because more of us than ever are looking to ditch the single-use plastic in our homes. The good news is that we’ve already been using eco-friendly alternatives in our kitchen, bathroom and elsewhere – so we’re in the best position to inspire you when it comes to what’s worth your money.

Jump on the sustainable bandwagon now and switch up your routine to include some of these earth-friendly buys. Should you be looking for more suggestions, see our ultimate best cleaning products guide.

The best eco-friendly cleaning products to have under your sink in 2022

1. Method Anti-Bac All Purpose Cleaner Wild Rhubarb: View at Amazon

This cleaning spray gets top marks for scent, plus a round of applause for its ingredients and packaging. Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, its formula is completely plant-based and sustainable. The best part? It kills 99.9% of bacteria. We love to use it on our kitchen sides, but it’s pretty much great for use anywhere in the home, especially since it leaves behind a delightfully sweet scent of rhubarb. Buy now

OceanSaver Cleaning EcoDrops Collection: View at Amazon

We’re big fans of the OceanSaver brand. The idea is that you use an existing spray bottle, you pop one of these tablets in there and top the bottle with water. Wait for the tablet to dissolve into the water and give it a good shake. Then, you’re good to go! Buy this starter pack which comes with everything from a kitchen degreaser, floor cleaner and an anti-bac solution – plus more. This makes it easy for you to try out them all. Buy now Ecover Toilet Bowl Cleaner – Pine & Mint: View at Ethical Superstore

You’d never even know that this toilet cleaner was eco-friendly – thanks to its pine and mint scent, that is. Made to clean, decalcify and freshen your loo, it’s a biodegradable formula plus it’s made without chemicals. For peace of mind for you. The best part? Its packaging is 100% recyclable. Buy now

SEEP Sustainable Kitchen Dishwashing Sponges Pack: View at Amazon

These eco-friendly sponges are home compostable thanks to their wood pulp and loofah fibre construction. They are toxin-free and they won’t release any microplastics into the environment. A great alternative to your standard scourer or sponger, they do require a little more elbow grease but rest assured it’s worth it. Buy now

Seventh Generation Free & Clear Dishwasher Tablets All in 1: View at Ocado

We swear by these for cleaning our dishes and glassware. They always fully dissolve and there’s no chemical-scented residue. Plus, they are free from fragrance, colourants and chlorine. Kind on your cookware, to your dishwasher and to the planet. Buy now

Ecoegg Re-usable Bamboo Towels: View at Amazon

Switch your kitchen roll for this eco-alternative and thank us later. After use, just throw them in the wash at 40ºC. Each towel can be washed up to 85 times, so that’ 1,700 uses in total and then you can compost them afterwards since they are made from bamboo and corn starch. Buy now

Botanica by Air Wick Air Freshener: View at Amazon

Use this cleaning spray to refresh your upholstery and fabrics – and to make your home smell lovely. This entire bottle is made from recycled plastic, even the spray and trigger, and it’s fragranced with essential oils. Use it to safely scent your home thanks to the fact this solution is free from dyes, propellant, phthalates and acetone. They come in a range of scents but this is by far our favourite, and let’s not forget that Air Wick and WWF have partnered together to help restore Wildflower habitats in the UK.

See more air fresheners in our guide. Buy now

Mrs Meyers Clean Day, Multi-Surface Spray: View at Ocado

We just can’t get over how incredible this multi-surface spray smells. We loved using it in our kitchen to keep our sides clean, although its scent always flooded through our entire home to make a wow-worthy impression. It’s made with plant-derived ingredients and scented with lavender essential oils. Plus, the bottle is made from at least 70% recycled plastic. We love this stuff! Buy now Puressentiel Purifying Air Spray: View at Amazon

Made solely using a blend of essential oils, this powerful spray banishes odours in an instant. Just one spray in the corner of each of your rooms will leave your home smelling fresh. It’s 100% natural and non-aerosol, plus a little goes a long way. Did we mention that it’s anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal? Buy now

Where to buy eco-friendly cleaning products?

Keep on searching for items to fill your under-sink cupboard with below. Here’s where to browse more eco-friendly cleaning products…

