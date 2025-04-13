I finally got my hands on Joseph Joseph's genius Sink Tech range - my small kitchen sink has never looked so good
I didn't know stylish washing up accessories existed until I saw this collection
It's safe to say I'm a bit obsessive about my sink area. I put the kitchen to bed every night, and wake it up in the morning, like it's a child. Or at least the keeper of my sanity. So when it comes to sink and cleaning accessories, it has to be really good for me to allow it to stay in the precious space. Joseph Joseph's new Sink Tech range is evidence of just that.
Joseph Joseph prove time and time again that they know how to make a highly stylish and practical cleaning product. Things that not only make you go 'OH that's so smart' but that you're also happy to have on show as part of your kitchen sink ideas.
Often times kitchenware is either pretty or practical, but Joseph Joseph's new Sink Tech collection is proof that those two things don't have to be mutually exclusive.
As a self-confessed lazy cleaner, cutting corners with a soap dispensing brush is music to my ears. The super sleek steel stand also looks chic around a sink.
As Ideal Home's editor of all things kitchen decor-related, I'm super fussy about how my space looks. I don't want anything unsightly on show and this often means forgoing practicality in favour of style. So whenever I'm on the hunt for new kitchen products, finding items that not only perform well but also add to a certain aesthetic is crucial.
The new Sink Tech collection has three core products which all come with interchangeable and replacement heads, so you can keep hold of your initial washing up brush and simply upgrade it when it wears over time.
The soap dispensing washing up brush is what originally caught my eye when I got a first look at this new collection. I've been a fan of the dishmatic since my university days and it converted me into a hand-washer from a lifelong dishwasher fan. This fandom has continued when I began renting in London with no dishwasher available, and has meant I've become very fussy about my washing up accessories. This release from Joseph Joseph feels like a grown-up older sibling of the beloved dishmatic - like an older sister who cares a lot about style.
Having a soap dispensing option makes washing up a couple of dishes so much faster and means you don't waste tonnes of washing up liquid - essential when cleaning product costs are consistently climbing.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
As with everything at Joseph Joseph, it's been expertly designed by their team to make it ergonomic when applying light pressure to the button, so the liquid is released slowly and evenly.
The big difference that sets these Joseph Joseph cleaning products ahead of the rest is the incredibly chic design of the brushes and the stand. With a matte black handle and stainless steel drip tray for each brush to stand in, it's easy to slot into your sink area, even if you have a small kitchen sink like myself.
The interchangeable heads are also great for avoiding waste. My washing up brushes have always lasted a long time anyway (which maybe says something about my cleaning habits), but in order to keep your pots and pans in the best condition, you'll want to switch out the sponge and brush heads once they begin to wear.
'With a single ergonomic handle and three interchangeable heads, it effortlessly tackles everything from delicate glassware to tough, greasy pans,' explains Richard Joseph, co-founder and CEO at Joseph Joseph.
'Engineered to keep sink spaces clutter-free, SinkTech™ combines built-in soap-dispensing functionality with a compact design that fits seamlessly into any kitchen, transforming everyday dishwashing into a more efficient experience.'
Picking a favourite Sink Tech product is like choosing a favourite child, and I already told you how much I treat my sink like one of my own. While I love the soap dispensing brush for everyday quick cleans, the compact brush with a matching steel stand is phenomenal for deeper cleans.
I'm vocally against 'leaving things to soak' and aspire not to ever be that flatmate, so a dish brush that allows you to put some serious elbow grease into scrubbing is super handy. It has the same soap dispensing feature so you don't need to keep pumping washing up liquid onto your dishes, and the ergonomic oval handle means that you can put your weight behind it to get rid of stuck on (or burnt on) food.
These scourer heads can be used on both the long dish brush and the compact version. They're a great option for bakeware with burnt-on food that is stubborn.
The shape of this brush is super satisfying to hold and even more satisfying to use. It gives you a much more precise clean.
Having had a first look at this collection at Joseph Joseph HQ, it's evident just how much research goes into each and every product. Expert engineers and designers ensure each item is actually useful and solving a problem in your home, which explains why everything we try turns out to be a real game-changer.
Our household advice Content Editor, Lauren, recently tried out the new Joseph Joseph Clean Tech range too which has been a huge favourite across the Ideal Home desk. Which collection are you tempted to try out first?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Is it cheaper to build an extension or a conservatory?
One is usually cheaper, but it turns out that's not always the case
By Amy Reeves
-
Can you add an island to an existing kitchen? Yes, but these are the 3 considerations to be aware of
Adding an island is easier than you might think
By Holly Cockburn
-
Think your mop is just for cleaning your floors? Think again — these are the 7 things you should be cleaning with a mop
This trusty tool is more adaptable than you might realise
By Rebecca Lawton
-
Argos is now selling an air bed for under £12 – if you're hosting guests this Easter Bank Holiday weekend, you'll want this sale on your radar
This 25% off sale is perfectly timed ahead of Easter weekend
By Amy Lockwood
-
Rochelle Humes’ living room seating is ‘sofa goals’, and I found an almost identical high street alternative for under £1000
You can now get the singer and TV presenter's modular sofa of dreams for less thanks to DUSK
By Sara Hesikova
-
I finally got my hands on the sellout Morris & Co armchair from Habitat, and it looks even better in person
It's back in stock, and well worth the wait
By Rebecca Knight
-
This is the new-but-vintage Le Creuset colour I wish I'd waited to buy my collection in – it's seriously covetable
Flamme Dorée is the brand's new limited edition colourway
By Molly Cleary
-
Wooden sofas may sound uncomfortable but that couldn’t be further from the truth – and if you're not convinced, this Dunelm version will change your mind
This is one of the most unexpected sofa trends of 2025
By Sara Hesikova
-
I tried cooking with a CleverPot for a week – it's way quicker than my standard oven
The new gadget really shaved down my cooking times
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The striped vase trend will instantly elevate any room scheme, and these high-street brands are leading the charge
Get on board with the striped vase trend...
By Holly Reaney
-
H&M is my go-to store for luxe-look bedding on a budget – these are the pieces that look far more expensive than their price tag
This is where to shop designer-look bedding that won't break the bank
By Amy Lockwood