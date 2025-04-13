I finally got my hands on Joseph Joseph's genius Sink Tech range - my small kitchen sink has never looked so good

It's safe to say I'm a bit obsessive about my sink area. I put the kitchen to bed every night, and wake it up in the morning, like it's a child. Or at least the keeper of my sanity. So when it comes to sink and cleaning accessories, it has to be really good for me to allow it to stay in the precious space. Joseph Joseph's new Sink Tech range is evidence of just that.

Joseph Joseph prove time and time again that they know how to make a highly stylish and practical cleaning product. Things that not only make you go 'OH that's so smart' but that you're also happy to have on show as part of your kitchen sink ideas.

Often times kitchenware is either pretty or practical, but Joseph Joseph's new Sink Tech collection is proof that those two things don't have to be mutually exclusive.

SinkTech™ Soap Dispensing Washing Up Brush with Steel Stand £20 at Amazon £20 at Joseph Joseph UK As a self-confessed lazy cleaner, cutting corners with a soap dispensing brush is music to my ears. The super sleek steel stand also looks chic around a sink.

As Ideal Home's editor of all things kitchen decor-related, I'm super fussy about how my space looks. I don't want anything unsightly on show and this often means forgoing practicality in favour of style. So whenever I'm on the hunt for new kitchen products, finding items that not only perform well but also add to a certain aesthetic is crucial.

The new Sink Tech collection has three core products which all come with interchangeable and replacement heads, so you can keep hold of your initial washing up brush and simply upgrade it when it wears over time.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

The soap dispensing washing up brush is what originally caught my eye when I got a first look at this new collection. I've been a fan of the dishmatic since my university days and it converted me into a hand-washer from a lifelong dishwasher fan. This fandom has continued when I began renting in London with no dishwasher available, and has meant I've become very fussy about my washing up accessories. This release from Joseph Joseph feels like a grown-up older sibling of the beloved dishmatic - like an older sister who cares a lot about style.

Having a soap dispensing option makes washing up a couple of dishes so much faster and means you don't waste tonnes of washing up liquid - essential when cleaning product costs are consistently climbing.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with everything at Joseph Joseph, it's been expertly designed by their team to make it ergonomic when applying light pressure to the button, so the liquid is released slowly and evenly.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

The big difference that sets these Joseph Joseph cleaning products ahead of the rest is the incredibly chic design of the brushes and the stand. With a matte black handle and stainless steel drip tray for each brush to stand in, it's easy to slot into your sink area, even if you have a small kitchen sink like myself.

The interchangeable heads are also great for avoiding waste. My washing up brushes have always lasted a long time anyway (which maybe says something about my cleaning habits), but in order to keep your pots and pans in the best condition, you'll want to switch out the sponge and brush heads once they begin to wear.

'With a single ergonomic handle and three interchangeable heads, it effortlessly tackles everything from delicate glassware to tough, greasy pans,' explains Richard Joseph, co-founder and CEO at Joseph Joseph.

'Engineered to keep sink spaces clutter-free, SinkTech™ combines built-in soap-dispensing functionality with a compact design that fits seamlessly into any kitchen, transforming everyday dishwashing into a more efficient experience.'

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

Picking a favourite Sink Tech product is like choosing a favourite child, and I already told you how much I treat my sink like one of my own. While I love the soap dispensing brush for everyday quick cleans, the compact brush with a matching steel stand is phenomenal for deeper cleans.

I'm vocally against 'leaving things to soak' and aspire not to ever be that flatmate, so a dish brush that allows you to put some serious elbow grease into scrubbing is super handy. It has the same soap dispensing feature so you don't need to keep pumping washing up liquid onto your dishes, and the ergonomic oval handle means that you can put your weight behind it to get rid of stuck on (or burnt on) food.

SinkTech™ 2-Piece Scourer Heads £6 at Joseph Joseph These scourer heads can be used on both the long dish brush and the compact version. They're a great option for bakeware with burnt-on food that is stubborn. SinkTech™ Compact Soap Dispensing Washing Up Brush with Steel Stand £14 at Joseph Joseph The shape of this brush is super satisfying to hold and even more satisfying to use. It gives you a much more precise clean. SinkTech™ Washing Up Brush & Sponge Set with Steel Stand £22 at Amazon £22 at Joseph Joseph UK If you're after a classic washing up brush that looks chicer than normal versions, this is the product for you. It will be a daily staple that will make chores easier.

Having had a first look at this collection at Joseph Joseph HQ, it's evident just how much research goes into each and every product. Expert engineers and designers ensure each item is actually useful and solving a problem in your home, which explains why everything we try turns out to be a real game-changer.

Our household advice Content Editor, Lauren, recently tried out the new Joseph Joseph Clean Tech range too which has been a huge favourite across the Ideal Home desk. Which collection are you tempted to try out first?