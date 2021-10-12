Black Friday air fryer deals 2021: what to expect in the November sales

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While they’re a few weeks away, Black Friday air fryer deals are always worth the wait. Many of the options in our guide to the best air fryers are known to get in on the Black Friday action, so if this is a purchase you’ve been meaning to make, the perfect time to buy is just around the corner. Air fryers are amazing for cooking fried food in minutes, and because they are so much smaller than your oven, they heat up and cool down so much faster too. While they won’t replace a deep fat fryer altogether, it’s true that they are a far healthier alternative for those who want to cut down on the amount of fat in their diet.

Many of the top brands on the market regularly offer discounts on their air fryers, but as it’s the shopping event of the year, Black Friday air fryer deals are usually the ones to hold out for. Last year we saw discounts of up to 50% on brands such as Philips and Ninja, and we also saw a lot of Amazon lightning deals on air fryer brands such as Cosori and Instant.

Today’s best air fryer deals

Tower T17039 Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

The Tower Vortx is one of our favourites, with an in-built rotisserie to make delicious roast chicken and multiple shelves for cooking every element of a dish in one go. It’s now 25% off at Amazon. View Deal

Ninja Air Fryer Max: was £149.99, now £129 at Amazon

Ninja reliably makes some of the top air fryers for great setting and speedy, even cooking. The Max is an excellent introductory fryer thanks to its more compact dimensions yet generous 5.2 litre capacity. View Deal

Where to find the best Black Friday air fryer deals

Last year we saw many of the best air fryer deals at Amazon.co.uk, where lightning deals on top brands were selling out in record time. There are also bound to be some great savings at Very, Robert Dyas, Littlewoods, AO.com, and Currys.

How much can I save with an air fryer deal?

While not every air fryer will have a great saving come the big event, last year we saw savings of around 50% on some of our favourite models. Ninja offered at least £20 off most of its air fryers, and for more premium picks such as the Foodi Multi Cooker, we saw savings of £50 for air frying, slow cooking, roasting, and a lot more.

Some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals can typically be found on air fryers that have been in the market for a year or two, so while we’re not sure if Cosori’s latest Premium air fryer will be hitting everyone’s baskets, it’s likely that we’ll see extra low prices on the classic Cosori CP358-AF, which is still a great option.

When will Black Friday air fryer deals start?

Last year we saw a lot of retailers dropping their prices well in advance of Black Friday itself. This year, Black Friday will take place on the 26th of November, but if last year is anything to go by, we’re expecting retailers like Amazon to lead the way with a few lightning deals a good week in advance. Is it worth waiting to make your purchase? Last year one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals, a £70 saving on the Ninja Foodi Max, was sold out before Black Friday had even started, so if you see a deal that looks unbeatable, it’s worth snapping it up fast!

We’re keeping this page updated ith all the deals as and when they drop, so if in doubt, check in here to find out whether we think a deal is worth the investment.

What air fryer should I buy?

If you’re new to air frying and want something budget-friendly to get you started, we recommend the Instant Vortex Mini air fryer. While it’s small it’s also affordable, and it comes in a range of fun colours. This air fryer really shows what the hype is all about, but if you go for a cheaper brand that comes in at around £20, you may not get to experience all the added cooking functions and sensitive temperature controls that make us love air frying in the first place.

Premium air fryers can cost as much as £300, so Black Friday is a great excuse to upgrade to something that’s capable of keeping up with busy family life if you see a breakout deal. After all, many air fryer owners are such big fans that one air fryer is not enough! One solution to this is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, which is Ninja’s two-drawer air fryer that retails for an RRP of £199.99. While we don’t know if it will go on sale this Black Friday, it dropped to a record low price on this year’s Prime Day, so we’d be surprised if it didn’t go on a further sellout promotion.