Russell Hobbs 12″ Scandi Desk Fan review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With all of the high-tech options now available for cooling our homes, it’s easy to forget the power of a well placed desk fan. But the unassuming device still make a huge difference to your at-home comfort, whether there’s a heatwave or you just want to remain at a neutral temperature while you work – and Russell Hobbs’ 12″ Scandi fan adds stunning design to the mix.

With wood-effect blades coupled with a white, grey or black casing, the Russell Hobbs fan looks brilliant anywhere. But does it do a good job? We tested the product to see how to measured up during a period of warm and humid weather. And if you want to see what we thought of others we’ve tested, check out our guide to the best fans.

Ideal Home rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Despite it’s lack of fancy features, the Russell Hobbs 12″ Scandi desk fan is a good-looking, affordable and basic desk fan that packs a surprising amount of cooling power.

Reasons to buy

Very good price

Looks lovely

Easy to assemble

Reasons to avoid

No smart features or app control

Fan quite loud on maximum settings

Russell Hobbs 12″ Scandi Desk Fan

Russell Hobbs Scandi Desk Fan: key specs and features

Power: 45W

Speed settings: 3

Oscillation?: Yes

Dimensions: 46 x 35 x 29cm

Weight: 3.7kg

The Russell Hobbs Scandi fan comes unassembled but is extremely simple to put together. Simply attach the rear grill, blades and front grill to the motor and ensure everything is held in place by the clips around the frame.

Once you’re all set up, you can control the speed of the fan via the switch on top of the motor (pictured). Change between levels 0 (off) and 3, and use the other knob to control whether the fan will oscillate or not.

Russell Hobbs Scandi Desk Fan: how does it look?

How a basic bladed fan looks is often one of the most important things to consider before buying, and Russell Hobbs seems to know that. The Scandi desk fan is bang on trend (even if the trend is a little long in the tooth at this point) with its light wood blades and choice of light grey, white and black.

And it really does look great in the space. Note – you can also get the fan in a pedestal form, should you be short of counter space (or just prefer it). It’s obviously slightly more expensive, but still very affordable.

Russell Hobbs Scandi Desk Fan: how noisy is it?

No fan of this kind is going to be completely silent, and we were indeed worried that the metal casing would lead to a noisy nuisance. But thankfully that was not the case, and all we could really hear was the force of the air being circulated. Still, this still got quite loud on level three, so bear that in mind if you have sensitive ears.

Russell Hobbs Scandi Desk Fan: our verdict

Video Of The Week

The Russell Hobbs 12″ Scandi Desk Fan is a lovely accessory for the home that both cools effectively and looks great on a side table or desk. While it would have benefitted from some app control or more speed settings, those who prefer less bells and whistles should get on with it great.

About this review

Caroline writes about all things air quality for Ideal Home, testing and reviewing as many fans, air purifiers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers as can fit into her space. All reviews are based on real at-home use of the products, over the course of several weeks if required. This ensures that all recommendations are as informed and detailed as possible.