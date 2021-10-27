Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is one of Shark’s latest launches, and while it has a lot of the same features we love in some of the best Shark vacuums, it has a new addition in the form of its PowerFins technology. This works with the DuoClean floorhead, which toggles between carpets and hard floors to save you from switching attachments between rooms.

I tried out the Shark IZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (which is the version of the Shark IZ300UK that comes with a pet attachment) on my own home, which has an endless supply of pet hair thanks to my black labrador, and a mix of hardwood, tiled, and carpeted floors. I was really impressed with how well it handled even tricky spots like the area next to the dog’s bed, and the corners of the kitchen tiles. This, the smart display, and powerful design, makes it one of the best vacuum cleaners I’ve used all year.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy:

Three great levels of power

Five-year guarantee

Decent battery life

A range of attachments available

PowerFins work amazingly on carpets

Simple charging dock

Folds in half for easy storage

Reasons to avoid:

Not freestanding

Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Dimensions: ‎24.5 x 26 x 118 cm

‎24.5 x 26 x 118 cm Weight: 4.58 kg

4.58 kg Noise: ‎80dB

‎80dB Dustbin capacity: 0.7 litres

0.7 litres Attachments: 20cm Crevice Tool, Multi Surface Tool, Accessory Bag, optional pet attachment (Shark IZ300UKT), optional second battery (IZ320UK)

20cm Crevice Tool, Multi Surface Tool, Accessory Bag, optional pet attachment (Shark IZ300UKT), optional second battery (IZ320UK) Battery life: 29 minutes

29 minutes Speeds: 3

Getting set up with the Shark IZ300UK

A big win with Shark vacuums is the packaging, which is almost entirely cardboard and therefore very recycling-friendly.

The Shark IZ300UK came with a range of smart attachments. The multi-surface tool is particularly interesting, and it’s great for dusting or reaching on top of the fridge or bookshelves. It also came with a canvas bag that can be used to store the tool which, in the absence of a vacuum stand to store everything, is helpful.

Assembly did not take long, and the dustbin clips onto the top of the stick fairly intuitively. Of course, you can also press the button at the Flexology joint in the middle of the stick to bend it over, and a thoughtful touch is the casing around the hinge, which means you can sling the vacuum over your finger and not worry about it getting pinched. I found the Flexology design particularly good for storage, and it’s also useful for dropping the vacuum head below furniture.

You can start the cleaning process by straightening the vacuum and pressing the DuoClean floorhead out of its locked position. This locked position means it can stand unassisted when Flexology is used, but it won’t support the vacuum when it’s upright.

The control panel shows the battery percentage and allows you to toggle between hard floors and carpet with the touch of a button. Compared to some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners this is incredibly easy, because you don’t need to switch between attachments for different floor types. The DuoClean adjusts its rollers when the button is pressed, so I was able to go from carpeted to tiles rooms easily.

I liked that the Shark IZ300UK came with 20% battery. When you open a new vacuum cleaner you want to take it for a quick spin before you set it up to charge, and from first spin alone I was impressed by how easy the vacuum was to navigate.

Using the Shark IZ300UK on carpets

I tested the Shark IZ300UK after trying its souped-up upright alternative for our Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner review. The ICZ300UKT is incredible on carpets, but the IZ300UK was also impressive. I vacuumed up the area around my dog’s bed, which is one of the trickiest spots in the house to clean, to see how well it handled day-to-day pet hair, and was wowed by the visible line of clean carpet it left after one pass.

The PowerFins, which are a new feature from Shark, are great for preventing a buildup of hair on the roller head, and the silicone paddles also reach deep into carpet fibres and pick up even rooted-in dirt very easily. I was able to get the whole floor done in a jiffy because I mostly just needed one pass to pick up the visible dirt and pet hair.

The lights on the brush head are also helpful for reaching under furniture and around the sofa, but there is no option to turn them off in the daylight.

Using the Shark IZ300UK on hard floors

Generally speaking, it’s easier to clean hard floors than carpet, which is where this vacuum really takes the cake. It was good on tiles in the kitchen though, and I found it easy to navigate thanks to the sturdy handle and flexible brush head.

The head is a little bulky though, and compared to the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, which has the roller head out in front of the machine to pick up crumbs that might be wedged against walls, I found that the Shark IZ300UK’s plastic casing limited the reach of the roller from accessing every last crumb and coffee ground that sat against the base of my kitchen cupboards.

Emptying the vacuum was easy enough, although it does require removing the stick attachment. You simply push down on the dustbin lever and it automatically ejects anything from the dustbin into the bin. This spared me from my least favourite thing about bagless vacuums: having to go in and remove any remaining hair or clogged-up crumbs yourself.

What is the battery life like?

The IZ300UK has three battery power levels, and while it claims to have a battery life of up to 60 minutes, this is on eco mode and when using a non-motorised tool such as the crevice tool. Expect a lower battery life for day-to-day use. If this is an issue for you and you want that hour-long window, opt for the Shark IZ320UK which is the exact same model but with another battery, so you can switch out your first battery when it’s finished.

This vacuum doesn’t need to be plugged in, you just remove the battery pack and put it in the charger, which is a lot easier. It also means you can, in theory, buy backup batteries to keep it running all day long. I did find that the battery, when on its regular cleaning mode and used on the regular motorised roller head, lasted just shy of 30 minutes. That’s still not bad, but if the main attraction is the hour-long battery when buying the IZ320UK, look elsewhere.

Should you buy the Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner?

Despite the fact that it’s better on carpet than hard floors, this is still an excellent all-rounder of a vacuum cleaner that does a mighty job on pet hair and folds away easily after use. I really enjoyed the control panel, which was very straightforward to use, and the removable battery pack means you can keep it charging even when the vacuum is in the cupboard.

It’s a little heftier in build than many cordless vacuums, which is because of the DuoClean roller head. This switches between floor types with the touch of a button, and it’s well worth the added bulk. Many don’t think it’s possible to replace a canister or upright vacuum cleaner with a cordless model, but if there’s a cordless vacuum that’s up to the task of being your main model, it’s the Shark IZ300UK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

About this review, and the reviewer

Video Of The Week

Millie Fender is small appliances editor at Ideal Home. She reviews everything from coffee machines to robot vacuums from her own home, meaning these tests have been carried out in the same conditions that you’ll be using the vacuum cleaner.

The Shark IZ300UK was kindly sent to Millie by Shark, and she tested for two weeks before writing this review. This gave her the chance to test all of its functions and check for any troubleshooting.