We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nurseries are deceptively expensive to decorate, however, a thrifty Mum from Northumberland managed to create a safari nursery for under £500.

Jungle-themed wallpapers and animal wall stickers are a popular theme when it comes to kid’s room ideas. However, if you are looking for a way to get the look on a budget, be inspired by this nursery makeover by Kayleigh Aspin from Northumberland.

Safari-themed nursery makeover

‘I kept seeing safari-themed bedrooms online and I fell in love with them,’ Kayleigh told money-saving community LatestDeals. ‘They always seemed a bit too grown-up for my 18-month-old son Parker though, but I thought I could definitely do this and make it more of a fun design for him.’

Before

Plain green-painted walls gave Kayleigh the basis for her new look, but she knew she was going to have to get creative to keep it within budget. Hunting on the internet for cheap deals, and making her own accessories helped keep costs down and made it all the more special.

‘I’m a single mum and did all of the room myself, working through Parker’s naps,’ she says. ‘It took me over five months!’

After

The new, colourful space is super sensory, with jungle-themed wallhangings, animals on swings and even a leafy canopy over the crib.

‘I brought in pops of colour by adding fun cushions in his cot, plush animals in his “zoo” and – Parker’s favourite part of his room – his helicopter light fitting, which was a bargain find at only £19.99 from Amazon,’ says Kayleigh. ‘I also wanted to make his room more unique and special by making some of my own items. I made the leaf garland, the large wall canvas and I crocheted a big cloud pillow for his cot.’

Despite working to a budget, Kayleigh did splash out on a few pieces, having fallen in love with the Barnaby Bear collection from Next. ‘I started off by buying two curtain holders,’ she says, ‘but once they arrived I went straight back online and ordered more from the same range. The Barnaby Bear shelf is gorgeous and I’m so pleased I bought it as it’s such a fun design and it ties in so well with his room.’

The leaf garland above the window adds a tropical touch to the room and Kayleigh admits to coming up with the idea during a midnight feed! ‘I bought the jungle leaves from Shein and attached them to some twine,’ she says, ‘then I hung it up with some hooks! In total it cost me around £20 to create.’

That wasn’t the only bargain either – the radiator cover was a steal at just £20 on eBay!

Video Of The Week

A large statement wall hanging hangs next to Parker’s cot where he can see it while lying down. ‘I bought the safari-themed tapestry from Shein and made a frame using some wood, which I stapled the tapestry onto,’ says Kayleigh. ‘It came out so beautifully and at a total cost of only £11!’

In fact, Kayleigh is so pleased with it that she has plans to make more of them for the rest of her house.

Looking for online bargains helped keep costs down, such as the bookcase from Amazon that Kayleigh bought with a voucher for five per cent off, bringing the price to £68.99.