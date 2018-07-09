Make a difference by shopping for homeware with Sue Ryder

Did you know you can shop for fabulous furniture at the Sue Ryder online shop?

Here’s a homeware shopping secret you can share with your friends – the Sue Ryder online shop offers a range of brand new and exclusively sourced high-quality home accessories and furniture. The range can do more than just transform your home, with 100 per cent of profits helping fund the incredible hospice and neurological care Sue Ryder provides.

We fully support all forms of shopping, but especially when it can make such a huge difference to someone’s life.

This magnificent charity has one vision, to ensure ‘Everyone in need of hospice or neurological care lives the fullest life possible’. It’s rewarding to find great buys for your home, knowing the profits are helping to fund such a worthy cause.

Here’s just a small selection of the pieces available…

The tray table

Crafted from wood, this lightweight versatile country-style butler’s tray table is great value. The removable top can be used a serving tray, making this versatile table for living and bedrooms.

Buy now: Wooden Tray Table, £24.99, Sue Ryder

The country-style console





The traditional-style console table brings effortless style to hallways and kitchens. Adding more than country charm, this piece provides ample storage, thanks to two drawers and a full-length bottom shelf – ideal for storage baskets.

Seen here finished in a classic white paint with a natural top, it’s also available in fashionable grey.

Buy now: Wooden Console Hallway Table, now £74.99, Sue Ryder

The TV unit

With the fashion for TVs on walls fast becoming a thing of the past (phew we say!), it’s time to invest in a TV unit. In addition to being the new home for the TV, this stylish on-trend grey unit provides ample storage space in its four drawers.

Buy now: Four Drawer Shabby Chic Wooden Cabinet, £49.99, Sue Ryder

What a star buy! These fairground style lights have become hugely popular, especially for playrooms and kids’ bedrooms.

Buy now: White Star Light, NOW £8.49, Sue Ryder

More about Sue Ryder

Founded in 1953, Sue Ryder is a national health and social care charity providing compassionate hospice and neurological care across the UK. It does this throughout its seven hospices, five neurological care centres, community-based services and in people’s own homes. Sue Ryder offers a range of personalised care, advice, education and support services in local communities to help improve the lives of individuals – including their carers and families.

It looks at a wide range of conditions, including cancer, heart failure, respiratory failure, dementia, acquired brain injury, MS, Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Motor Neurone disease.

Here’s to making more considered shopping choices, and making a difference.