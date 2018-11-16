Outdoor Christmas lights to give exteriors festive sparkle

Are you switched on to the power of outdoor Christmas lights? Christmas decorating is no longer confined to indoors as these best outdoor lights prove

Outdoor Christmas lights are key for adding a touch of extra sparkle to exteriors. From twinkling LED lights around the trees to larger teardrop bulbs illuminating the porch, the right lighting plays such an integral role in setting the scene for Christmas cheer.

With a growing wealth of designs to choose from, firstly consider how you wish to use lighting to enhance the exterior of your home. If you’re looking to outshine the neighbours opt for this year’s hero laser light or a statuesque illuminated unicorn.

If you want your illuminations to be a little less ‘showy’ opt for the more subtle option of warm white fairy lights. Draped around tree branches or dressing the front gate, simple fairy lights can create a visual delight without overpowering.

Best outdoor Christmas lights 2018

Best twinkling fairy lights – Cox & Cox

Cast a gentle glow over the exterior of your house with stunning twinkle lights. The tone of these warm white lights creates an almost amber glow – similar to that of candlelight.

This string of 750 warm white LED twinkle lights lights can transform your outdoor space into a magical winter wonderland. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Multi-function settings. Display round a porch, in a garden tree or over a garden arbour.

Dimensions: Garland L24 metres

Buy now: Outdoor Twinkle Lights, £55, Cox & Cox

Best outdoor reindeer light – John Lewis

Reindeer lights scarcely come more fabulous than this statuesque, brightly coloured beauty at John Lewis. If you like to make a statement then this reindeer light is the one for you, there’s no getting away from the impact this flamboyant deer would have outside your home.

Add the fact it’s remote-controlled by your smart phone, it’s the reindeer of Christmas future!

Dimensions: H80cm

Buy now: Twinkly App-Controlled Outdoor Reindeer, £175, John Lewis



Best outdoor light up unicorn – Next

Consider the light up unicorn the new reindeer for 2018! Grown-ups and children unicorn fans alike will love this light up mythical hero.

Dimensions: H76cm

Buy now: 230 LED Lit Outdoor Unicorn, £90, Next

Best outdoor Icicle lights – Homebase

Add a classic touch of bling to your home with cascading icicle lights. Rather than the fake looking icicle lights of days gone by, the modern icicle is a contemporary single string of lights that emulate the icicle effect.

Buy now: 1000 Bright White Fairy LED Icicle Christmas Lights, £55, Homebase

Best outdoor fairy lights for trees – Amazon

Sometimes less is more and when it comes to lights often keeping it simple can be the best option. Fairy lights are always a winner for instantly creating a sense of ambience, with outdoors being no exception. Fairy lights dressing topiary trees, as demonstrated above, either side of the front door is more than enough of a statement to welcome guests during the festive season.

The bonus of simple fairy lights is that they are not just for Christmas, you could keep them up throughout the year. This set comprises 50 warm white LED lights on an easy camouflage green cable that measures 4.9m.

Buy now: Lights4fun Set of 50 Warm White LED Outdoor Battery Operated Fairy Lights, £18.99, Amazon

Best light up snowman – Aldi

The star of Christmas outdoors has to be light up the snowman – look at him glow! The three stacked disco-style glitter ball lights are made up of acrylic crystals that will have your home shining in style. Just like a disco ball as the light catches the crystals it creates a magical twinkle that demands attention. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Dimensions: H100cm

Buy now: Northern Lights Snowman, £129.99, Aldi

Best outdoor coloured lights – Very

For those that love colour you can’t beat a string of multicoloured fairy lights – especially this attention grabbing super bright set from Very. The mix of cheery blue, red, green and amber is sure to satisfy any colour fans. With the fun trend for bright tropical decoration this year, these lights are pretty perfect to take the theme outdoors. The green cable is 10m long which has to be plugged indoors, with a 23.9m lit cable dressed with 240 bulbs.

Buy now: 240 Super Bright Multi Coloured Indoor/Outdoor LED Christmas Lights, £24.99, Very

Best outdoor light decoration – B&Q

Spread Christmas cheer with this LED Merry Christmas silhouette light. The simple message is clear for all to see with this design, the illuminated Merry Christmas is perfect to offer season’s greetings to passers-by and guests. This light is static, so it won’t be too offensive for any bah humbug neighbours.

Dimensions: H31cm

Buy now: Mains Operated Static Merry Christmas Silhouette, £40, B&Q

Best projector lights – Aldi

Halloween saw the rise of the projector, allowing homeowners to project weird and wonderful spooky illusions onto the exterior of their homes. For Christmas there are a number of festive designs, which as evident above is an effective way to ensure your home stands out this year!

Video Of The Week

With a projector there’s no need to spend loads of money on lights and clamber onto the roof like National Lampoons’ Clark Griswold, you simply project a choice of patterns onto the front of your house. Aldi have a choice of snowflakes, Santa and Snowfall – all at unbeatable prices.

Buy now: Snowflake Christmas Light Projector, £9.99, Aldi



Any one of these lights will have your home sparkling in style this season!