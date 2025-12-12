What gardeners really want for Christmas – experts share the gardening gifts they are giving (and hoping to receive)

If you're on the hunt for the best Christmas gifts for gardeners, you'll know already that finding the perfect present for someone who spends their days digging, planting, and pruning isn’t always easy.

Unlike casual hobbyists, serious gardeners have a keen eye for practicality, quality, and usefulness, not to mention an admirably keen intolerance for gimmicks. They know what works, what lasts, and what will truly make life in the garden easier, more efficient, or more enjoyable. They're fiendishly tricky to please, essentially.

That doesn't have to be the case, however, which is why we asked a handful of professional gardeners, designers, and experts to share the gifts they genuinely love to receive, as well as the ones they’d give to others. So, from clever garden tools to indulgent accessories, you don't have to buy lots of presents to dazzle someone. Just one of these nifty recommendations should do the trick...

Zoe Claymore, Garden Designer

For award-winning garden designer Zoe Claymore, the best Christmas gifts for gardeners are those that are both practical and time-saving.

Zoe Claymore Social Links Navigation Garden designer Zoe Claymore is a multi award-winning garden designer based in London. She focuses on creating outdoor places with emotional connection and ecological integrity for her private and commercial clients.

It's for this reason that she loves the humble Dalefoot double-strength compost, £16.95 from Crocus, which she calls “black gold for the veg patch,” and Kilner jars (you can get a set of 4 on Amazon for £22.79) for preserving and pickling produce, both of which are small additions that make winter gardening tasks more rewarding.

For something a tad more indulgent, Zoe dreams of a robot lawnmower. With a lawn to maintain at her new home, the mower would free her from weekly mowing, giving her more time for creative projects.

Finally, but by no means least, Zoe points out that her garden guide consultation service, her how-to guides, and even The Hampton Collection raised beds make incredibly thoughtful gifts for gardeners looking to expand or improve their outdoor spaces. We're tempted to agree, if anyone fancies being our Secret Santa...

Kate Cotterill, CEO, She Grows Veg

Kate Cotterill’s go-to Christmas gifts for gardeners combine practicality with a bit of festive fun. To start with, there's the Hori Hori Pro, from £39, at Niwaki, aka her favourite gardening tool for working in the veg patch – or, if you want to get specific, it’s a multipurpose knife that makes planting, weeding, and dividing perennials far simpler.

She also recommends Grow Your Own Compostable Christmas Crackers from She Grows Veg, which are fully compostable, packed with seeds to grow next year’s vegetables, and even include a glut of cheery veg-themed jokes.

Functional and whimsical? We love how many sides to gardening there are.

Steven Bell, founder of Paving Shopper

Steven Bell, gardening enthusiast and founder of Paving Shopper firmly of the belief that the best Christmas gift for gardeners combines planning, durability, and (surprise twist!) indoor gardening support.

Steven Bell Social Links Navigation Landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell is an experienced landscaper, with years of experience owning paving and gardening companies. Combining hands-on expertise with a deep appreciation for sustainable landscaping practices, Steven enjoys sharing his insights with readers to inspire their own green-thumb adventures.

A dedicated, waterproof garden journal (like this one, £18 from Amazon) is invaluable for noting sowing dates, tracking successes and failures, and sketching out planting maps. Pairing it with waterproof markers, too, ensures it can survive wet hands and muddy soil.

He also champions eco-friendly labels, £17.99 at Amazon, pointing out that 'wooden, slate or copper tags last far longer, and are far more sustainable, than standard plastic markers'.

Finally, he recommends something like a sleek indoor grow light for those itchy gardeners who can't stop, won't stop planting during the dark winter months. It's a great way to keep herbs, seedlings, and houseplants thriving.

Morris Hankinson, founder of Hopes Grove Nurseries

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, points out that comfort and safety are key when selecting the best Christmas gifts for gardeners, especially for those working through the colder months.

As such, waterproof gardening trousers with knee pads (like this pair, £169 from Genus) eliminate the constant search for a cushion while kneeling, and heavy-duty thorn-proof gardening gloves keep hands safe during winter pruning.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

If you’re really not sure what to buy, gift vouchers are always a winner, as they allow the gardener in your life to select exactly what they want and need.

'Let your gardening recipient choose their own gift rather than guessing what they might want. The National Garden Gift Card scheme is a good choice,' he says.

Christopher O’Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived

If you're looking for the best Christmas gifts for gardeners, Christopher O’Donoghue of Gardens Revived is here to reveal the cold hard truth: durable clothing and creature comforts are always where it's at.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived in 2018 and created a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

He's the proud owner of the Ridgeline Monsoon Classic Men’s Waterproof Smock, £156.33 at Amazon, which he promises is light, practical, and built to withstand intense gardening sessions. 'It gets serious bonus points for its deep pockets,' he adds.

Christopher also swears by a sturdy thermos for hot tea while gardening. 'Every gardener worth their salt will tell you there's nothing better than a hot cup of tea when you're working,' he points out, noting that this Thermos Revival Flask, £30 at Amazon adds a touch of nostalgia, Famous Five-coded whimsy and comfort to long hours outdoors.

Finally, but by no means least, he concedes that he never goes anywhere without his trusty black baseball cap, even if it's falling apart at the seams. 'It's my friend in all weathers, and keeps my wife from telling me off on those days I forget my suncream,' he says.

Monty Don, gardening legend

Even the most hands-on gardeners need a bit of pampering. As Monty Don noted in his Daily Mail column, even the most hands-on gardeners need a bit of pampering, recommending a good hand cream for cracked springtime hands, particularly Badger Balm, £8.12 at Amazon or O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, £9.32.

'It would be disingenuous of me not to recommend a book that combines wonderful pictures with lots of fascinating inspiration all set in the most beautiful city in the world: Venetian Gardens, £29.72 at Amazon, with photographs by Derry Moore and text by a certain Monty Don,' he adds cheekily.

So, there we have it; the very best Christmas gifts for gardeners, as chosen by the pros themselves. Which will you be asking Santa for, we wonder...?