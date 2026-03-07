Dunelm has dropped the most stylish garden solar ball light to elevate your patio – be quick, as it's already sold out in one size

Globe lights were a huge breakout garden trend in 2025, and I'm pleased to report that they're back for 2026, and the best I’ve seen this year is easily Dunelm’s Solar Ball Mood Light (£40) .

Last year, the outdoor globe lamp trend took over garden lighting ideas. The globe light trend had originated indoors as a way to add depth and colour variations to a room. Outdoors, they became equally popular due to the gorgeous glow they cast across patios and garden borders.

Outdoor globe lights come in a mix of styles, with some offering a range of different colours for a party vibe, and others doubling up as architectural features in the garden during the day. The Dunelm version falls into the latter category with a speckled finish that makes it look like a sculpture during the day, and it's already selling out fast.

Dunelm Solar Outdoor Mood Ball Light £40 at Dunelm Doesn't this light look incredible? It's solar-powered, so you don't have to worry about driving up your energy bills. During the day, it looks like a marble ball, but at night it will give off a soft, ambient glow.

I love a globe light, and have done so ever since I picked up Habitat’s Calliban Globe Light in orange (£20 ) for my flat. They omit a beautiful, cosy glow, while the spherical shape makes this style of light look effortlessly stylish and retro.

In the garden, this translates to a soft, diffused glow, with a look that comes straight from an enchanted garden. And while they have a magical look, they suit modern gardens just as much as cottagecore gardens due to their contemporary, curved shape. In short, these lights suit any outdoor space.

Dunelm’s solar ball mood light is available in two different sizes to add a gentle glow to your garden. It has a smooth, speckled appearance, which makes the overall globe look like marble. Unfortunately, the £30 25cm light is already sold out, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on the 30cm £40 light.

I'd recommend styling it on a patio, next to your outdoor seating or tucked next to a planter or border filled with ornamental grasses or ferns to cast that magical glow.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Julia Barnes, product director at ValueLights says that they're predicting outdoor globe lights as a big trend again for 2026. ‘Globe outdoor mood lights have become one of the standout trends as we approach spring and more time outdoors. This style of lighting can instantly elevate a garden or patio without feeling too formal,' she explains.

'Their soft, diffused glow creates a welcoming atmosphere that works beautifully for relaxed evenings with friends and family. For styling, we’re loving them paired with natural textures like rattan seating and neutral linens to keep the look modern, yet warm,’ says

‘This style of lighting is far more practical than the typical fairy light option as it provides more focused lighting. As many take to their gardens and hope to host al fresco this year, these lights will help make the most of the better weather and time outdoors.’

I have also rounded up a few more outdoor globe lights you can shop online now.

Habitat Habitat Solar Mood Light £25 at Argos This stunning, and affordable ball light, also comes with a handy remote control so you can change colours. ValueLights IP44 Large Rechargeable Colour Changing Orb Light £15 at George Home This globe lights are rechargeable instead of solar powered if you're not confident about the amount of light your garden receives. Next Grey Playful Rabbits Solar Large Ball Outdoor Light £25 at Next If you're looking for a little extra whimsy, this solar light has two cheerful bunnies included.

If you want your garden lighting to look considered, welcoming and atmospheric, it can be a good idea to invest in statement lighting options, such as a solar ball lamp.