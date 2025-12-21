Decorating our gardens for Christmas has become an increasingly popular decorating trend this year, and Richard E. Grant has just blown us away.

I have to say Richard E. Grant’s Christmas decor has absolutely smashed it this year. So much so, I’ve been repeatedly checking his Instagram for my own festive inspiration. From his eclectic festive explosion inside the home to his showstopping outdoor baubles, Richard is setting the Christmas trends , not following them.

Festive garden decor has become more popular than ever as we seek to embrace Christmas in every area of our homes. So I’ve asked the experts how to achieve this bold and brilliant look this Christmas.

A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant) A photo posted by on

'Over the past few years, the influence of social media has seen Christmas interiors grow brighter and bolder, but this year we are seeing the magic flow from inside our homes into our gardens. Decorating the exterior of our homes is nothing new, but unlike curb-facing displays that light up the street, Christmas garden décor feels more intimate and magical; a secret festive haven to admire from the kitchen window,' says Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

'Richard E. Grant’s garden décor ticks all of these boxes, with subtle sparkle and magical baubles that appear to levitate amongst the trees.'

This year, a few celebrities have applied their Christmas decorating ideas to their outdoor spaces. Shirlie Kemp made her greenhouse look magical , while chef Clodagh McKenna embraced cosy, rustic decor in her garden pub .

Richard’s offering is a more maximalist approach. Opting for absolutely humungous silver baubles to hang from a tree for a look that is playful and instantly eye-catching. And framed by the twinkling, warm lights of his pergola, it’s beautifully festive, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

‘Decorating gardens for Christmas has really taken off in recent years because people want to extend that festive feeling beyond the front door. It’s about creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests and adding a sense of joy that can be enjoyed both inside and out. After spending more time at home in recent years, homeowners are looking for ways to make every space feel special, and the garden is no exception,’ explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

‘I love the XL baubles trend because it’s bold, playful, and instantly eye-catching. They work so well because they create impact without needing lots of smaller decorations. Oversized pieces feel luxurious and make a statement, which is why they’ve become so popular this year. People are embracing maximalism and looking for ways to make their festive décor feel unique and Instagram-worthy.’

How to get the look

'Creating your own XL Christmas bauble display is easy. Their size and impact mean fewer pieces are needed, and with careful zoning, you can create something magical without covering every inch of your garden. When designing statement festive displays, I recommend choosing just one key area of your garden, this could be the base of a tree, either side of the front door, or along a central path leading to it,' says Natalie.

Of course, to get Richard’s exact look, you’ll need a big tree in your garden, and of course, some giant baubles ( Cox & Cox’s Supersized Baubles are a pretty close match). However, not all of us are blessed with a tree of this scale, especially if you have a small garden, which is where it pays to be a little creative.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

‘To get a similar look, start with a few large-scale decorations rather than lots of small ones. Choose weatherproof baubles in metallics or jewel tones for a chic finish, and cluster them together for maximum impact,’ suggests Victoria.

‘Pair them with warm outdoor lighting like fairy lights or lanterns to create a magical glow. If you want to tie the look together, consider adding a wreath or garland to your windows or doors so the theme flows from outside to inside.’

Shop giant baubles

Garden Greatness 5ft Inflatable Red Giant Christmas Bauble Decoration £249.48 at Debenhams This bonkers ornament inflates to a whopping 5ft, and just needs an electric pump to inflate. It's expensive, but will no doubt make an impact. Cox & Cox Supersized Bauble - Silver - 40cm Was £70, now £45.50 at Cox & Cox At 40cm in diameter, these baubles will immediately catch your eye. Plus, this silver colourway looks similar to Richard's baubles. Habitat Habitat Single Oversized Christmas Bauble - Red £8 at Argos Pefect for your Christmas tree, these baubles are ideal if you want to embrace the trend, but don't have a large enough tree in your garden like Richard.

Richard E. Grant’s XL garden baubles might be my favourite celebrity design choice of the season. They’re fun and creative whilst perfectly encapsulating the spirit of the season.