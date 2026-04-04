I'm Ideal Home's Deputy Editor and these are my top 20 spring buys for under £20 this monthPurse-friendly home must-haves that look anything but cheap

Purse-friendly home must-haves that look anything but cheap

a sideboard or console table with a framed piece of botanical art, miniature cloche frame, mirrored frame and a book
(Image credit: Future / Jon Day)
Ginevra Benedetti's avatar
By
published

Now that the clocks have moved forward, the days are longer, and sunshine happens to be a more regular occurrence, we can all finally breathe a collective sigh of relief and say that winter is pretty much done - for a while at least.

With that, all those cosy throws and darker shades that have been cocooning us indoors for the past four months can finally be packed away and replaced with fresher decor and brighter colours.

And the best bit? Everything on my list is priced at £20 and under.

Ginevra Benedetti
Ginevra Benedetti
Deputy Editor (Print)

Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.