Now that the clocks have moved forward, the days are longer, and sunshine happens to be a more regular occurrence, we can all finally breathe a collective sigh of relief and say that winter is pretty much done - for a while at least.

With that, all those cosy throws and darker shades that have been cocooning us indoors for the past four months can finally be packed away and replaced with fresher decor and brighter colours.

But if you feel like your springtime scheme is in need of a little help to make it sing, you've come to the right place. My weekdays are spent putting together Ideal Home magazine, meaning I'm pretty much a walking Google search when it comes to the latest homeware collections. So as not to gatekeep all this interiors intel, each month I pick out my favourite pieces for every room in the home and share them here.

And the best bit? Everything on my list is priced at £20 and under.

Take this sleek table lamp for instance - Mid-Century looks with a purse-friendly price. Or this beautifully decorative rope basket, perfect for stashing the odd cosy throw into (if you can’t quite part with something cosy just yet) but it won't break the bank. And what's not to love about this brilliantly priced and beautifully shaped bird feeder?

From cushions to accessories, wall art and tableware, there's a little something for every space. And this month, I've purposely chosen everything in neutral, spring-like shades to so they can easily co-ordinate with the majority of existing schemes.

So set aside five minutes out of your day and scroll down to check out my list. A teeny word of warning though - because they're all so keenly priced, products like these tend to sell out quickly, so if you love something, grab it now!

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