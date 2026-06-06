You know that feeling that you get when you spot something in the shops that you can't help but fall for? Then you check the price and realise it's a bargain? THAT. That's what this page is all about.

Now, while it's always better to have discovered a brilliant bargain yourself, most of us don't have the luxury of time on our hands to scour the shops. So getting a little steer each month to a curated selection of homeware and accessories that is bound to sell out quickly is a no-brainer.

While putting together Ideal Home magazine each month, I spend my days browsing through the very latest collections and can confidently say that when it comes to homeware, I know where to find a bargain. I also have a £20 Under £20 feature in the magazine, too, but I tend to mix it up a little here to include a few extra bits and bobs that have tickled my fancy.

This time around, I've chosen a summery blue and white theme, with pops of red and coral for good measure. There are fish motifs aplenty and the odd bit of wicker in there, too. My favourite pieces include the H&M Home Broderie Anglaise napkins (Tropical! but make it classy) and the brilliant value Churchgate Oud and Bergamot Crackle Candle at Dunelm. I love how the wick flickers and crackles like a real fire as it burns.

Now - each to their own - if this summer coastal look doesn't float your boat, worry not! I'll have a new set of bits in my basket for next month that you can peruse through. Just check back here in a month's time for more...