I'm Ideal Home's Deputy Editor – here are my favourite 20 spring summer buys for under £20 this month

As Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, I spend my days hunting down the best homeware, from quality furniture to stylish accessories. Each month, I gather my favourite great value buys from a variety of high street and independent brands and share them all here.



By now, the whole country has experienced a few days of glorious sunshine, and even if, as you read this, the weather may not be behaving itself, that doesn't mean we can't still plan for sunnier days. With that, I decided to lean into a strong summer vibe when choosing my top 20 buys for £20 and under, and I hope you like them as much as I do.



This month, there's a clear theme running through my picks - bright sunny yellows, teamed with sage green and sky blues. There are olive motifs as well as citrus patterns, embroidered details, lots of wicker and, as always, stripes.

Some of my faves include this stunning cushion from Habitat, part of the brand's ongoing collaboration with textile artist Margo Selby (similar designs on her website will set you back over £100!). There are also these super pretty placemats from Primark, which at £7 for a pair will barely make a dent in your bank balance. And finally, a special mention should go to this jolly whale basket from Dunelm, perfect for any kids' room, now half price.



So go on, set aside a few minutes from your busy day, scroll down and see what takes your fancy. And don't forget to check back this time next month for a fresh list of buys for the month of June!

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