I have always believed in the Hallowe'en watershed. That is, there is strictly no talk or whisper of Christmas permitted until the 1st of November. But this year might have changed that.

If you asked me a few months ago if I would put together a Christmas shopping round-up before everyone had packed away their pumpkins, I would have truly scoffed at the thought. Perhaps it's the fact that there seems to be so much doom and gloom in the news, or it could be that everyone is making a start on their Christmas shopping early to spread the cost. But the undeniable truth is: Christmas has already sprung... and I'm not mad at it.



At the start of each month, I round up my favourite seasonal homeware priced at £20 and under. Brilliantly designed buys that have perfectly reasonable prices, ones that don't come with a sharp intake of breath through your teeth when you glance at the price tag. As the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home, I'm tasked with putting together Ideal Home magazine each month. As a result, I get to see a whole range of products from a wide variety of brands, so I'm perfectly placed to curate a whittled-down shopping list full of the very best buys.



So this month, I've decided to make this list a festive one. Take the Primark Christmas Joy ceramic plate, for instance. It has a vibe that is unmistakably Anthropologie, but at just £6 a pop, you could easily update your Christmas dinnerware without spending loads. Then there's this Paper Christmas Tree from M&S. It's half a metre tall and taps right into the trend we're seeing everywhere for large paper Christmas trees. And I can't not mention this super cute Sammy Snowcrab decoration from Arket. Made by Felt So Good, an ethical brand that produces 100% handcrafted, natural decorations. I buy a new one for my tree every year - most aren't even that Christmassy, but they do make me smile.



So if you haven't even thought about Christmas yet, scroll down, have a browse, and start your festive prep today!

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