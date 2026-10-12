Next just supersized the paper Christmas tree trend with its 5ft light-up tree – I predict a sell-out

For the past couple of years, the Scandi-inspired paper Christmas tree has been a charming addition to our festive decor, nestled on windowsills, on staircases and as miniature add-ons to our main tree. But this year, Next has supersized the trend with their 5ft Light Up Paper Christmas Tree (£75) , and I can’t get enough of it.

How do you take an existing Christmas decor trend and make it better and bolder? Make it bigger, of course! We’ve already seen this with the surge in popularity of XL bows , and now the paper Christmas tree trend is receiving the same treatment.

If you’re a fan of Scandi minimalism but want to make an impact with your Christmas decorating ideas this year, this Next paper tree is a happy medium. Here’s why I predict it will sell out fast.

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Next White 5ft Light Up Paper Christmas Tree - Size One £75 at Next UK It's classic design is simple yet beautiful. Next Brights Paper Christmas Tree - Size One £38 at Next UK There's also a bold version is you love colour.

While the purpose of the paper tree trend was to strip back excessive decor and let shape do all the talking, it’s hard to ignore the sheer scale of Next’s new paper tree. Standing at 5ft tall, it’s big enough to replace one of the best artificial Christmas trees or even real trees in your home - perhaps a perfect solution if you don’t want to deal with dropped needles or even excessive decorating.

And that’s not all. Within the honeycomb weave of the paper tree, the decorative piece emits a warm, cosy glow. Main operated, it houses a warm-toned light that makes your tree glow when turned on - all without the need for fairy lights. This creates a gorgeous, hygge glow that is perfect for making your home feel more cosy during December, which, let’s be honest, is more often wet and miserable than it is a snowy scene.

(Image credit: Next)

This paper tree is incredibly simple in design, but it remains impressive - not just because it is so large! Minimalists will attest that it can be hard to decorate for Christmas whilst retaining personal style and not succumbing to masses of glitter and bold colours. But this tree makes it easy. Its simplicity makes it look beautiful, all the more backed up by its warm, steady glow, which I actually prefer to flashes of fairy lights.

Of course, if you are a fan of a colour, there is still a tree for you. The Brights Paper Tree (£38) is made up of rich shades of red, orange and green. Standing at 91cm tall. It’s large enough to make an impact in your home, or even as a replacement tree for small spaces.

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If you’re loving the paper tree trend, like us, here are a few more statement designs I’ve found.

Are you for or agaisnt the XL paper tree trend? I personally am for...