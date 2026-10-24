4 ways I’m transitioning my garden into a cosy outdoor living space for autumn – shelter solutions, lighting tips and more

Al fresco gatherings aren't just for summer – if you know how to transition your garden for outdoor living in autumn, you'll have a cosy venue for guests and the family.

Temperatures are plummeting by the week, but with a few outdoor living room ideas, you can continue spending time in your garden for even longer. Shelter, warmth and light are essentials for outdoor gatherings in autumn – and a few accessories can make the setup even cosier.

Here are a few ways I'm transitioning my garden for outdoor living this autumn.

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1. Shelter

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Rain can totally spoil our social plans, especially at this time of the year – but not if you make use of a few garden shade ideas that double up as autumn weather protection.

Those could be as simple as a huge garden parasol, or as clever as a motorised awning that retracts as and when you need it to. I've got my eye on PERGOLUX UK's awnings, which are currently £75 off when you use the code AUTUMN75. They come with handy integrated LED lighting, and an optional wind sensor that automatically retracts the awning in severe weather (so you know when it really is time to head inside!).

Just make sure you can use a patio heater under a pergola or gazebo before you crank up the heat. Speaking of which...

PERGOLUX UK Awning £849 at PERGOLUX UK This motorised retractable awning is ideal for patios, balconies and courtyards. You can take £75 off right now using the code AUTUMN75.

2. Outdoor heating

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Autumn is a chilly season, especially as we enter November, but outdoor heating will allow you to enjoy the outdoors no matter the temperature. You might prefer a patio heater that keeps temperatures consistent, like the Kettler Kalos Copper Lantern Electric Patio Heater from John Lewis, or a classic fire pit that adds to the ambience.

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‘To keep the chill at bay, heating options form the heart of any cold-weather gathering,’ says Lucy Hewitt, marketing campaigns manager at British Garden Centres . ‘Sleek steel fire pit bowls and traditional chimineas all provide instant warmth while creating a dazzling visual centrepiece for roasting marshmallows and sharing stories.’

If you're after a classic fire pit bowl, I love this Idbury Fire Pit from Garden Trading.

3. Solar-powered lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Garden lighting ideas can completely transform an autumn garden. This season, it’s all about cosy, sustainable lighting that’s as decorative as it is practical on dark evenings.

‘Solar-powered festoon lights are an elegant choice for outdoor spaces all year round,’ says Claire Bassett, lighting trends expert from Lights4fun . ‘In autumn, I would style them around bare-branched trees – the lights would highlight the natural shape of the branches after the leaves have fallen, bringing a beautiful sense of structure to the garden.’

We’ve been hanging these solar-powered lanterns from the trees in our garden for a cosy, rustic effect. Claire recommends warm white fairy lights like these Lights4fun Warm White Carnival Solar Festoon Lights for this time of year because ‘they create a cosy, classic glow that brightens long and dark evenings.’

Adiwo Solar Flame Hemp Rope Lantern From £7.99 at Amazon This budget-friendly solar lantern can be recharged by the sun or a USB cable. Lights4fun 20 Warm White Carnival Solar Festoon Lights £39.99 at Lights4fun Pretty solar-powered festoon lights in warm white. Solar Centre Lavenham Outdoor Solar Powered Garden Lights - 4 Pack £29.99 at Amazon These solar-powered stake lights are perfect for garden borders.

4. Cosy accessories

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd-Davies)

Transitioning a garden for outdoor living in autumn wouldn't be complete without some cosy accessories. They can refine any garden furniture idea, turning the whole area into a comfortable hub for relaxation and social gatherings.

‘Creating a winter-ready outdoor lounge starts by making your garden seating into something that wants to make your guests linger,’ says Lucy from British Garden Centres. ‘Nestling deep cushions, faux fur throws, and thermal blankets onto seating creates an inviting sofa nest that rivals the comfort of any indoor living room.’

Habitat Stripe Outdoor Cushion £4 at Habitat These gorgeous Habitat cushions are just £4 in the sale. Argos Home Blue Striped Outdoor Cushion With Frill £6 at Argos Or, go for a luscious striped cushion with frilly edges. Dunelm Abstract Indoor Outdoor Textured Rug £23.20 at Dunelm This textured rug can be used indoors and outdoors.

With a few shelter, heating and lighting ideas, you can easily transition a garden into a cosy space for autumn outdoor living.