The very best 20 under £20 autumn buys, from scalloped storage to confetti glass carafes

Welcome back to another just-post-payday round-up of thrifty gifts for your home. The weather may be quite mild as I write this, but there's definitely a chill in the air - autumn is definitely upon us. Don't worry, though; I'm not going to bombard you with pumpkin motifs and cosy-core homeware... not yet at least. The following transitional pieces are perfect for now and any time of the year.

If you're new to our website (hi there!) or have never come across this page before, let me explain... As a happy consequence of editing Britain's best-selling homes magazine, I make a list of my favourite homeware buys I spot along the way that cost £20 and under, and I round them up here the first week of every month. While our magazine and website are full of brilliant buys and investment pieces, nothing can beat the internal fist-pump feeling of snapping up a bargain, and this page is selfishly dedicated to that.

Take the H&M Home wastepaper basket for instance. It's far too nice to hide under a table, isn't it? Personally, I'd use it to store a few rolled-up woollen throws, and when the temperature gauge really starts to drop, I can grab one to snuggle into. Or what about the Habitat quilted cushion? I'm a sucker for a patchwork design - they balance my love of Scandi style with graphic prints perfectly. And isn't the ProCook mini casserole dish just crying out for a Camembert and 15 minutes in a 180ºC oven...?

A word of warning when you do scroll down and spot something you like: don't make the same mistake that I often do, popping something into my basket and coming back to it a day or two later to find it's sold out. These beauties are mostly seasonal, so once they're gone, they're gone. Instead, snap up anything sharpish that takes your fancy to avoid any disappointment. Because we all deserve a little treat sometimes, don't we?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors