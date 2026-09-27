I only use 1 thing to banish mould from my shower grouting – it works every time and requires minimal effort

Having spent my entire adult life renting, I’ve had my fair share of grotty, mouldy bathrooms. And to remove said mould from my bath and shower grouting, there is one Amazon buy in particular that I always rely on to strip mould effectively, with minimal effort on my part. I’m talking about Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel (£13.99) .

There's a good reason this Amazon mould gel has been crowned one of Ideal Home’s best cleaning products . Its easy application, minimal scrubbing and effectiveness have made it one of my favourite ways to get rid of mould fast.

So much so that when I swapped one poorly ventilated bathroom for another last year, it was the first thing I reached for when it came to whipping my new bathroom into shape. Here’s why it’s the product I swear by to remove mould from grout .

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

SKYLAR LIFE Skylarlife Home Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Gel £13.99 at Amazon UK

When my partner and I moved into our one-bed flat in June last year, it was pretty much perfect. My only little niggle was the lack of a bathroom window, but any Bristol renter knows that somewhat affordable rent coupled with a good location is few and far between.

We have an extractor fan, but I have noticed that mould builds up fairly quickly without adequate ventilation. Alongside cleaning my bathroom , I frequently douse my shower cubicle with Astonish Mould & Mildew Stain Remover Spray (£2.50, Dunelm) , which is highly effective.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

But when it comes to my grouting, sometimes it needs a little extra TLC, and this is where the Skylarlife mould gel comes into play. I apply a thin strip of gel to my sealant, wait six to eight hours and then use the shower head to rinse it away. And that’s literally it!

While I’d love to sit here and give you a full step-by-step, that is genuinely all I need to do. I usually apply it before bed, so it can rinse away in the morning or before I start work in the morning. And the results do speak for themselves. Sometimes there is a little mould left over, but I find this mould is easy to remove with white vinegar .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

What I will say is that this product is a strong bleach, so you should avoid getting the gel on your hands and keep it out of the way of children. And of course, remember to wash it off your tiles before getting in the shower!

Mouldy bathrooms are unfortunately something we all deal with, especially in the colder months. I’ve found this mould gel to be the best thing I’ve tried. Honestly, I hate scrubbing away at bathroom tiles, and this gel allows me to clean my bathroom faster and more efficiently. If you feel like you’ve tried everything to clean mould grouting, I recommend you try this miracle buy before choosing to regrout.