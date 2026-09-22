Last week, M&S fully opened its Christmas shop, revealing one of the best Christmas decor collections of this festive season. I’ve been swooning over many of the new launches, some of which I’d already spotted at the brand’s Christmas showcase earlier this month – but the one ‘it’ buy that all the Ideal Home editors are obsessed with (myself included) are the £15 M&S paper striped star room decorations.

According to Marks & Spencer’s recent survey, 30% of people plan to decorate more than usual this year. And if you, too, fall into that category, the M&S Christmas shop has some truly spectacular - and XL-sized - Christmas decor ideas to adorn your abode with this festive season.

The sellout super-sized M&S Christmas bows that went viral last year are back again for another year. The brand also turned some of its foodhall bestsellers into adorable Christmas baubles – and people are going crazy for the cookies decs. But if you like a bit of Scandi-inspired flair, these M&S paper stars are for you.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Last year, paper stars were already one of the biggest Christmas decor trends. But this year, it’s all about the striped ones which we got a sneak peek of last Christmas with Habitat’s striped paper Christmas stars which were extremely popular with shoppers. And I predict the same fate for these super stylish ones from M&S.

(Image credit: M&S)

They’re perfect for decorating everything from walls and staircase ideas to doors and windows, equipped with a toggle-adjustable mesh ribbon matching the star to hang it with. There’s only one question remaining – do you go red or green? Personally, I’m leaning towards the red version. Meanwhile our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight is adding the green one to basket to go with her pink-painted living room that also features a green sofa and accessories.

But if they manage to sell out before you get there in time, I’ve found some alternative striped paper Christmas stars to decorate your home with instead.

Alternative striped Christmas paper stars

Which striped paper Christmas star are you going for?