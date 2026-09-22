M&S has opened its Christmas shop – and this is the Scandi-inspired Christmas decoration all our editors are obsessed with
I predict it will be one of this festive season’s ‘it’ buys
Last week, M&S fully opened its Christmas shop, revealing one of the best Christmas decor collections of this festive season. I’ve been swooning over many of the new launches, some of which I’d already spotted at the brand’s Christmas showcase earlier this month – but the one ‘it’ buy that all the Ideal Home editors are obsessed with (myself included) are the £15 M&S paper striped star room decorations.
According to Marks & Spencer’s recent survey, 30% of people plan to decorate more than usual this year. And if you, too, fall into that category, the M&S Christmas shop has some truly spectacular - and XL-sized - Christmas decor ideas to adorn your abode with this festive season.
The sellout super-sized M&S Christmas bows that went viral last year are back again for another year. The brand also turned some of its foodhall bestsellers into adorable Christmas baubles – and people are going crazy for the cookies decs. But if you like a bit of Scandi-inspired flair, these M&S paper stars are for you.
Last year, paper stars were already one of the biggest Christmas decor trends. But this year, it’s all about the striped ones which we got a sneak peek of last Christmas with Habitat’s striped paper Christmas stars which were extremely popular with shoppers. And I predict the same fate for these super stylish ones from M&S.
They’re perfect for decorating everything from walls and staircase ideas to doors and windows, equipped with a toggle-adjustable mesh ribbon matching the star to hang it with. There’s only one question remaining – do you go red or green? Personally, I’m leaning towards the red version. Meanwhile our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight is adding the green one to basket to go with her pink-painted living room that also features a green sofa and accessories.
But if they manage to sell out before you get there in time, I’ve found some alternative striped paper Christmas stars to decorate your home with instead.
Alternative striped Christmas paper stars
The tassel and fringe home decor trend is perfect for the festive period. So why not go for striped paper stars adorned with colourful tassels for Christmas?!
Which striped paper Christmas star are you going for?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.