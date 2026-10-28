Much of the advice around hosting is focused on creating a beautiful, aesthetic space that you'll be proud of - and while this is certainly important, the true art of hosting is all about comfort and ease.

Creating an environment that encourages your family and friends to feel right at home is key and this is especially true for a bathroom. Nothing provides anxiety quite like a loo that won't flush in someone else's home, or realising that there isn't a bin or toilet brush, so creating the best guest-ready bathroom ideas is all about thinking of how people feel, rather than how the space looks.

These 12 bathroom buys put practicality at the forefront of your guest bathroom, but they also prioritise style. From fresh Christy towels to a fancy Diptyque room spray, these small touches will elevate your bathroom and make your guests feel right at home.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors