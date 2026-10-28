12 guest-ready bathroom accessories to upgrade your space ahead of hosting season – from boujie room sprays to storage solutions, here's what I'm buying
These picks will zhuzh up your space ahead of Christmas hosting
Much of the advice around hosting is focused on creating a beautiful, aesthetic space that you'll be proud of - and while this is certainly important, the true art of hosting is all about comfort and ease.
Creating an environment that encourages your family and friends to feel right at home is key and this is especially true for a bathroom. Nothing provides anxiety quite like a loo that won't flush in someone else's home, or realising that there isn't a bin or toilet brush, so creating the best guest-ready bathroom ideas is all about thinking of how people feel, rather than how the space looks.
These 12 bathroom buys put practicality at the forefront of your guest bathroom, but they also prioritise style. From fresh Christy towels to a fancy Diptyque room spray, these small touches will elevate your bathroom and make your guests feel right at home.
The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).